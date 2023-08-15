Platinum-blond pyromaniacs and holier-than-thou royals in emerald green will be gracing our screens faster than a dragon's flight.

The multi-Emmy-winning and much-beloved fantasy drama, House of the Dragon, will return to HBO and streamer Max sometime around this time next year. The Game of Thrones prequel series stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke as a rival stepmother and stepdaughter — and later as rival stepmother and step... sister? (The infamous Targaryen incest makes it difficult to keep track of the familial tree branches). It takes place 150 years before Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) became the Mother of Dragons in GoT.

House of the Dragon's plot is already mostly predetermined by the books penned by George R.R. Martin, who also co-created the show and co-executive produces, but there may be some non-canonical creative liberties inserted into its sophomore season, as well as differences in tone and cinematography as the story evolves from the lead-up to civil war to the actual battle.

For example, per director Clare Kilner, who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, one of the major differences between Season 2 and Season 1 is that we'll be seeing less time jumps (one of the main complaints of fans, who were sad to see Milly Alcock, Fabien Frankel, and Emily Carey replaced so soon by the older versions of their characters).

"We’re really invested in these characters now and understand where they came from — especially with the fighting between [the characters as] kids and what they did to each other — and the effect of that feels very present in this season," Kilner said.

Unfortunately, one of the changes that may leave House of the Dragon fans disgruntled is that Season 2 will be shorter than the first, with only eight episodes instead of 10. But Kilner says that audiences needn't worry.

"There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour. Ryan’s decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they’re jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events."