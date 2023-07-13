‘House of the Dragon’ to Continue Filming Amid Actors Strike

Though many Hollywood productions will undoubtedly be affected by the Screen Actors Guild's official decision to go on strike, there's at least one TV major show that'll keep the reels running: House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff that's currently filming Season 2 in the United Kingdom.

House of the Dragon, which also did not pause on production after the Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2, will continue to film apace, according to internal guidance reviewed and reported by Deadline.

In the document, the site reports, those cast members who belong to SAG-AFTRA but are working under Equity contracts are instructed to "continue to report to work."

Fellow HBO show Industry is also continuing with plans to shoot in the U.K. this summer.

In a statement, Equity intoned that its leadership isn't exactly happy about the fact that union members can be expected to continue working amid the strike.

"Industrial relations legislation in the United Kingdom is draconian, and often viewed as the most restrictive in the Western world. The convoluted and pernicious hurdles faced by all unions in the United Kingdom are a national disgrace and need urgent reform. The regrettable consequence of this framework is that what artists working in the United Kingdom — whether SAG-AFTRA and/or Equity members (or both) — can do, may be different from their comrades in the United States and other parts of the world," the statement reads. "Equity stands full square behind our sister union in their claim, and the action their Board have agreed to take. Equity too is experiencing bullish engagers attempting to undermine its collectively bargained agreements. SAG-AFTRA has our total solidarity in this fight."

In May, we learned House of the Dragon would not be affected by the WGA strike because all of its scripts were reportedly completed ahead of filming, with showrunner Ryan Condal taking on a producing (non-writing) role on set.

House of the Dragon is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood and takes place before the events of Game of Thrones. Season 1 is available to stream on Max.