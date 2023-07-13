‘House of the Dragon’ to Continue Filming Amid Actors Strike - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘House of the Dragon’ to Continue Filming Amid Actors Strike

Plus, another HBO show is continuing on as planned

Published |Updated
Amanda Bell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBOOlivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Evie Allen, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Shani SmethurstHBOHouse of the DragonSeason 1 – Episode 7Ollie Upton/HBO

Though many Hollywood productions will undoubtedly be affected by the Screen Actors Guild's official decision to go on strike, there's at least one TV major show that'll keep the reels running: House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff that's currently filming Season 2 in the United Kingdom.

House of the Dragon, which also did not pause on production after the Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2, will continue to film apace, according to internal guidance reviewed and reported by Deadline.

In the document, the site reports, those cast members who belong to SAG-AFTRA but are working under Equity contracts are instructed to "continue to report to work."

Fellow HBO show Industry is also continuing with plans to shoot in the U.K. this summer.

Read More

In a statement, Equity intoned that its leadership isn't exactly happy about the fact that union members can be expected to continue working amid the strike.

"Industrial relations legislation in the United Kingdom is draconian, and often viewed as the most restrictive in the Western world. The convoluted and pernicious hurdles faced by all unions in the United Kingdom are a national disgrace and need urgent reform. The regrettable consequence of this framework is that what artists working in the United Kingdom — whether SAG-AFTRA and/or Equity members (or both) — can do, may be different from their comrades in the United States and other parts of the world," the statement reads. "Equity stands full square behind our sister union in their claim, and the action their Board have agreed to take. Equity too is experiencing bullish engagers attempting to undermine its collectively bargained agreements. SAG-AFTRA has our total solidarity in this fight."

In May, we learned House of the Dragon would not be affected by the WGA strike because all of its scripts were reportedly completed ahead of filming, with showrunner Ryan Condal taking on a producing (non-writing) role on set.

House of the Dragon is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood and takes place before the events of Game of Thrones. Season 1 is available to stream on Max.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.