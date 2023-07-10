Hotel Prices Are Surging Thanks to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Stops

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, arguably the biggest pop stars in the world, have built bustling economies out of their summer 2023 tours. With merch sales and sold-out stadiums, Swift's ongoing Eras Tour is predicted to make the artist a billionaire. Meanwhile, earnings from Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, which makes its way to the U.S. this week, could surpass $2 billion, according to Forbes' projections. But the two singers aren't the only ones benefiting from their mega tours.

Swift is bringing business to local hair salons and restaurants, filled with fans primping and fueling before her show. As for Beyoncé, her tour was recently linked to an increase in Sweden’s inflation rate, adding an estimated 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points. The Swedish government explained that the rate increase was influenced by hotel and restaurant prices, which climbed 3.3% from the month prior, and "recreational service" fees, like concert tickets.

On Bey-driven inflation, Danske Bank's chief economist Michael Grahn told the Financial Times, "It's quite astonishing for a single event. We haven’t seen this before." When Beyoncé visited the U.K. in May, her Cardiff concert pushed hotel occupancy in the Wales capital to 95.7% and the average daily rate to £200.15, the city's highest numbers all year. And now that Bey has made her way to U.S. soil, hotels are already seeing increased demand and, according to data obtained by The Messenger, increasing their prices in step.

According to OTA Insights, a hospitality-business intelligence company, average hotel room costs are higher on the days Beyoncé is performing in many North American cities versus the average monthly rates. The average rate for Charlotte hotels in July and August falls at $173.48, while the average rate on August 9, the date of Beyoncé's Charlotte show, is $252.53, a 46% increase. Detroit hotels also saw a 46% increase for her concert on July 26, while Nashville saw a 43% bump for her July 15 stop. Meanwhile, Las Vegas hotels are experiencing a whopping 60% jump on August 26, one of Beyoncé's two tour dates in Sin City.

Some chalk up the major bump to the pandemic's lingering impact. "The one major observation I would make in fan behavior in recent years is due to the cause and effect of the pandemic," Stacy Merida, who teaches in the Business and Entertainment program at American University, told The Messenger. "When the world came to a complete halt for so long, it created a demand for everyone to return to and increase their life experiences at levels never seen before. This is true with the travel industry and especially great for the live-entertainment industry."

Airbnb echoed this sentiment, telling The Messenger that since Beyoncé announced her Renaissance tour, searches for cities on the tour more than doubled. And in the first week of announcing her tour on February 1, searches for cities the tour is visiting jumped by approximately 120% compared to the previous week. Hotels.com revealed a 245% year-over-year increase in searches for Louisville hotels timed with Beyoncé’s concert on July 17. Demand for hotels in Minneapolis increased by 150% year-over-year for BeyDay July 20.

While this isn't necessarily an unusual effect for a major consumer event, Beyoncé does have a special draw. "Her fans are truly loyal," Merida said, "and she has the ability to continue brand-building with new audiences."