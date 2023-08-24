Host of ‘FreshandFit’ Podcast Gets Emotional After Announcing His Channel Has Been Demonetized

FreshandFit podcast hosts Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes have announced their channel has been "kicked off" Youtube's Partner Program. The program allows creators to monetize their videos and access Youtube's Creator Support teams.



Since 2020, the co-hosts have amassed almost 1.5 million followers on the platform for giving men "self-improvement" advice on "females, finances, and fitness." Similar to anti-feminist creators Pearl and Andrew Tate, the podcast is considered part of the "manosphere" — a collection of male-dominated internet communities that promote ideologies rooted in traditional masculinity and misogyny.



Gaines, in particular, has garnered a cult-like following online for his radical views. His first book, Why Women Deserve Less, was independently published in February.

During a livestream on Aug. 19, Gaines said they don't know the "specific" reason for the channel's demonetization, though they're currently finding a "middle ground."



"We need you guys to save us now," he begged.



Youtube has confirmed the channel was suspended "for repeated violations of our policies, including Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines and Community Guidelines," per Insider. During his announcement, Gaines suggested it's "because look at the content we make," which is not "politically correct." The venue the hosts film in has also requested they vacate the premises.



Gaines choked up and had to leave the room for several minutes during the announcement. Though it's "not about the money," the hosts worry they'll no longer be able to reach fans who need them.



"We have saved more lives and impacted more men's lives than any other podcast, on any platform," Gaines said. "People don't want you guys to get this message, dude."



The hosts said they'd continue to post on Youtube but encouraged their audience to subscribe to the podcast on Rumble for $5. They currently have 245,000 followers on the social media app.