    Honey Boo Boo Graduates From High School, Mama June Posts She’s ‘So Proud’

    Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson received her diploma on Saturday and celebrated her achievement with family.

    Published
    Wendy Geller
    Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

    Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has just celebrated a major milestone.

    The former Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star graduated from Wilkinson County High School, located in McIntyre, Ga., on Saturday.

    Thompson's mom, Mama June Shannon, and sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, both captured pictures and videos of the big event, which they featured on their respective Instagram accounts.

    Mama June shared several posts featuring Thompson in her yellow cap and gown, with particularly heartfelt accompanying sentiments, noting that she was "so proud" of her youngest daughter's latest achievement.

    "This hasn’t been a easy road to get where we are today," she wrote. "I can’t believe my baby is graduated and y’alls baby yall have watch grown up before y’alls eyes on tv is grown now graduated high school today."

    The photo collection not only included captures of the formal ceremony, but also a following backyard celebration with friends and family. In one shot, Thompson poses with balloons, a pink car, and a denim jacket painted with "23" on the back.

    Thompson herself had previously expressed her own self-pride in making it through high school. At the end of last month, she posted to Instagram: "I am so proud of myself and how far I have [come.]"

    "There were points that I didn’t even think I would make it this far but I made it," she added.

