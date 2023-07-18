‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Celebrates Husband Ben’s Fitness Transformation After Shoulder Surgery

Erin Napier is impressed with what she sees.

The Home Town star took to social media on Monday, where she gave credit to Ben Napier for working hard to get healthier before and after a recent procedure.

"[Ben] got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP," she wrote on Instagram. "Mission accomplished."

With a fire emoji included in her caption, Erin videotaped her husband getting dressed for a night out in a blue button-down shirt and slim khaki pants.

'Home Town' star Ben Napier shows off his transformation. Erin Napier/Instagram

Ben's physical appearance got the attention of some fans who reacted to the post. "Dayum!!!!" Octavia Spencer wrote in the comments section, with Carnie Wilson adding, "Wow just wow!!!! Congrats!!!!!!"

While a recent surgery motivated Ben to work on his journey, he's also been open about how fatherhood has pushed him to take care of his body. After his daughter Helen was born in 2018, the HGTV star explained why he wanted to make a change.

"Bringing Helen home and getting to experience those first few weeks with her and seeing how fast things change with children, it got my attention," he told Today in 2019. "She was different every day, and I want to experience as much of her life as possible. I want a long life so I can be there for Erin and Helen."

After his wife welcomed another baby girl in May 2021, Ben made it clear that he isn't slowing down anytime soon.

"I've got two daughters," he said during a January 2022 episode of Home Town. "I am getting older; I'm trying to take a little bit better care of myself."