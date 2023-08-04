Home Improvement’s Zachery Ty Bryan Released from Jail Amid Assault Charges - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Home Improvement’s Zachery Ty Bryan Released from Jail Amid Assault Charges

The former child star was arrested on July 28 on suspicion of domestic violence in Eugene, Oregon

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Zachery Ty Bryan is no longer in jail. The Home Improvement alum, who was taken into custody on July 28, was released on Thursday after spending six days in Oregon's Lane County Jail, per multiple reports.

His lawyer, John Kolego of Eugene law firm Kolego & Kraushaar, confirmed his release, stating, "Presumption of innocence is extremely important and people should withhold judgement until they see what the actual facts are."

Bryan is due back in court on Sept. 5.

The former child actor was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Eugene, Oregon. He was booked for felony assault, in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act, which the site states is when a suspect is accused of attacking somebody who had previously been granted a restraining order linked to domestic violence.

Read More

TMZ, citing authorities, reported that police received a call regarding an alleged physical incident between Bryan and an unidentified woman.

Zachery Ty Bryan attends the P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2016 event at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.
Zachery Ty Bryan attends the P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2016 event at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Bryan was not there when police arrived, but he was located a short time later and arrested.

Days after his arrest, his partner Johnnie Faye Cartwright — who shares three children with the actor — asked for privacy amid a "horrible situation."

"I'll always want what's best for the father of my children," Cartwright said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday. "Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It's a horrible situation that's going to be spun in so many ways. I've learned firsthand the truth will never align with what's been put out there."

Cartwright continued, "I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.