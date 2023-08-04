Zachery Ty Bryan is no longer in jail. The Home Improvement alum, who was taken into custody on July 28, was released on Thursday after spending six days in Oregon's Lane County Jail, per multiple reports.

His lawyer, John Kolego of Eugene law firm Kolego & Kraushaar, confirmed his release, stating, "Presumption of innocence is extremely important and people should withhold judgement until they see what the actual facts are."

Bryan is due back in court on Sept. 5.

The former child actor was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Eugene, Oregon. He was booked for felony assault, in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act, which the site states is when a suspect is accused of attacking somebody who had previously been granted a restraining order linked to domestic violence.

TMZ, citing authorities, reported that police received a call regarding an alleged physical incident between Bryan and an unidentified woman.

Zachery Ty Bryan attends the P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2016 event at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Bryan was not there when police arrived, but he was located a short time later and arrested.

Days after his arrest, his partner Johnnie Faye Cartwright — who shares three children with the actor — asked for privacy amid a "horrible situation."

"I'll always want what's best for the father of my children," Cartwright said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday. "Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It's a horrible situation that's going to be spun in so many ways. I've learned firsthand the truth will never align with what's been put out there."

Cartwright continued, "I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin."