'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Eugene, Oregon, according to multiple reports.

TMZ, which was first with the news, reported that Bryan, 41, was arrested Friday for felony assault, in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act, which the site states is when a suspect is accused of attacking somebody who had previously been granted a restraining order linked to domestic violence.

Eugene police confirmed to EW that Bryan was arrested and jailed on suspicion of felony assault. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Messenger.

TMZ, citing authorities, reported that police received a call regarding an alleged physical incident between Bryan and an unidentified woman.

The former actor was not there when police arrived, but he was located a short time later and arrested.

This is not Bryan's first run-in with the law over alleged domestic violence accusations.

In October 2020, he was initially arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation. He pled guilty to two lesser charges: misdemeanor menacing and misdemeanor assault, per EW.

It was unclear Sunday night if Bryan was still in custody.

Bryan was a lead on the classic Tim Allen sitcom 'Home Improvement,' which aired on ABC from September 1991 to May 25, 1999, spanning eight seasons.

He quit acting in 2009, EW reports.