‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Remains in Oregon Jail Days After Arrest for Alleged Domestic Violence

The former actor was arrested Friday on suspicion of Assault in the Fourth Degree, authorities told The Messenger

Ryan Parker
Zachery Ty Bryan attends the P.S. ARTS’ Express Yourself 2016 event at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Zachery Ty Bryan remains in jail days after his arrest for alleged domestic violence, according to records from the Lane County Sheriff's Office.

Bryan, 41, was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of Assault in the Fourth Degree as related to the Abuse Prevention Act, Melinda McLaughlin, spokeswoman for the Eugene Police Department, told The Messenger.

As of Monday morning, Bryan, a former star of the iconic sitcom Home Improvement, was still in Lane County jail. A potential bond amount was not listed.

The arrest stems from an alleged physical incident between Bryan and an unidentified female, which was reported around 6 p.m. local time Friday, McLaughlin said. When police arrived, the former actor was gone.

He was located in the area and arrested a short time later, police said.

This is not Bryan's first run-in with the law over alleged domestic violence accusations.

In October 2020, he was initially arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation. He pled guilty to two lesser charges: misdemeanor menacing and misdemeanor assault, per Entertainment Weekly.

Bryan was a lead on the classic Tim Allen sitcom Home Improvement, which aired on ABC from September 1991 to May 25, 1999, spanning eight seasons.

He quit acting in 2009, EW reports.

