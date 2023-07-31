Zachery Ty Bryan remains in jail days after his arrest for alleged domestic violence, according to records from the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
Bryan, 41, was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of Assault in the Fourth Degree as related to the Abuse Prevention Act, Melinda McLaughlin, spokeswoman for the Eugene Police Department, told The Messenger.
As of Monday morning, Bryan, a former star of the iconic sitcom Home Improvement, was still in Lane County jail. A potential bond amount was not listed.
The arrest stems from an alleged physical incident between Bryan and an unidentified female, which was reported around 6 p.m. local time Friday, McLaughlin said. When police arrived, the former actor was gone.
- ‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence
- ‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan’s Fiancée Speaks Out Following Domestic Violence Arrest
- Home Improvement’s Zachery Ty Bryan Released from Jail Amid Assault Charges
- NYPD Has Evidence to Arrest Jonathan Majors’ Accuser After Domestic Violence Cross-Complaint: Report
- Domestic Violence Bill Supported By Angelina Jolie Signed Into California Law
He was located in the area and arrested a short time later, police said.
This is not Bryan's first run-in with the law over alleged domestic violence accusations.
In October 2020, he was initially arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation. He pled guilty to two lesser charges: misdemeanor menacing and misdemeanor assault, per Entertainment Weekly.
Bryan was a lead on the classic Tim Allen sitcom Home Improvement, which aired on ABC from September 1991 to May 25, 1999, spanning eight seasons.
He quit acting in 2009, EW reports.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment
- ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Wilson Cruz Is ‘Truly Disgusted’ by Politicians Using LGBTQ+ Kids as ‘Political Tools’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Shares the Sweet Moment He Had With Kit Connor After His Co-Star Came OutEntertainment