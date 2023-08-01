‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan’s Fiancée Speaks Out Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan's fiancée is speaking out.

Days after the Home Improvement star was arrested for alleged domestic violence, his partner Johnnie Faye Cartwright — who shares three children with the actor — asked for privacy amid a "horrible situation."

"I'll always want what's best for the father of my children," Cartwright said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday. "Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It's a horrible situation that's going to be spun in so many ways. I've learned firsthand the truth will never align with what's been put out there."

Cartwright continued, "I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin."

On July 28, Bryan was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Eugene, Ore.

According to a spokesperson for the local police department, Bryan's trouble with the law stemmed from an alleged physical incident between himself and an unidentified female.

The former child star was ultimately arrested on suspicion of assault in the fourth degree as related to the Abuse Prevention Act, police confirmed. The Abuse Prevention Act is when a person previously protected by a Family Abuse Prevention Act restraining order is endangered.

Bryan had a starring role on the classic Tim Allen sitcom Home Improvement, which aired on ABC for eight seasons between September 1991 and May 1999. He reportedly stepped away from acting in 2009.

Cartwright and Bryan have been engaged since 2021 and share three children together — Kennedy, 15 months, and newborn twins Sequoia and Parker, 2 months. Bryan is also father to four other children.