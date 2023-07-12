UPDATE: The actors' union has agreed to a request from Hollywood bigwigs for a federal mediator to help with contract negotiations but with a caveat: the union won't extend its deadline.

“The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee has agreed to the AMPTP's last-minute request for federal mediation and has reaffirmed the negotiating committee's dedication to securing a fair deal by the expiration of the extended contract at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 12," the Screen Actors Guild wrote on its website Tuesday evening.

"We will not be distracted from negotiating in good faith to secure a fair and just deal by the expiration of our agreement," the statement continues. "We are committed to the negotiating process and will explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal, however we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement."

The guild also disputed a report from Variety claiming that specific industry leaders had requested the mediation. "...We condemn the tactic outlined in today's inaccurate Variety piece naming the CEOs of several entertainment conglomerates as the force behind the request for mediation; information that was leaked to the press by the CEOs and their 'anonymous sources' before our negotiators were even told of the request for mediation."

They added, "The AMPTP has abused our trust and damaged the respect we have for them in this process. We will not be manipulated by this cynical ploy to engineer an extension when the companies have had more than enough time to make a fair deal."

The AMPTP has not responded to The Messenger's earlier request for comment.

EARLIER: Hollywood bigwigs are turning to the feds for help in avoiding a looming actors' strike.

Disney head Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav, and Netflix's Ted Sarandos were reportedly among the several studio and network bosses who hopped on a conference call yesterday evening to talk about the potential actors' union strike and how they hope to avoid it.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) include CEOS, senior executives, and other reps from Amazon/MGM, Apple, NBCUniversal/Peacock, Disney/ABC/ESPN/Fox/Hulu, Netflix, CBS/Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros. Discovery/Max, many of whom have had their TV and film productions frozen by the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in Hollywood. That work stoppage may total $3 billion alone.

Per a report from Variety, the AMPTP is requesting assistance from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, which functions as an impartial third-party mediator in collective bargaining sessions. However, that assistance may not be accepted by the actors' union. If the Screen Actors Guild does accept aid from the FMCS, negotiations would need to be extended for a second time. (The contract was originally set to expire on June 30, but the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA agreed to a 12-day extension to continue negotiations.) The SAG-AFTRA contract is currently set to expire at midnight PT on Wednesday.

"We're negotiating with ourselves, and we're not getting anywhere," a source close to the AMPTP negotiations told Variety. "How can a mediator hurt?" Per Variety's sources, the AMPTP is frustrated with a small pro-strike cohort within the union that, in their perspective, is having outsize influence in the contract rewriting process.

The Messenger has reached out to AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA for comment.

The actors' union's demands include economic fairness — particularly better compensation for scripted live-action entertainment and health, retirement funding — and pension plans for actors, boosting residual payments, fair access to work opportunities and better protections against exploitation. Determining the acceptable usage of artificial intelligence remains another key issue.

This past Monday, leaders from the union briefed entertainment publicists about the strike rules, with a reported tone on the call that can be summed up with one phrase: brace yourself.

If SAG-AFTRA doesn't reach a deal with the AMPTP and proceeds with a strike, union members will have to step away from all film and television productions worldwide, and actors won't be allowed to take part in promotional work of any kind, including press junkets and film premieres. Per The Wrap's sources with insider knowledge of SAG-AFTRA's plans, actors were encouraged not to attend fan events like San Diego Comic-Con (though they are technically allowed to go to the convention, they cannot participate in any panels). SDCC is slated to go as planned from next Thursday to Sunday (July 20-23).

One producer told Variety it would take a miracle to reach a deal by tomorrow evening.