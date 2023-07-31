Hollywood Studios Used to Encourage (And Sometimes Arrange for) Their Female Stars to Get Abortions: Ava Gardner Opened Up About Hers

Old Hollywood had some extreme ways of making sure its female stars maintained their mainstream appeal — from constricting their ability to marry to arranging relationships for public relations purposes. But perhaps the most shocking stipulation in some of those old studio contracts was the one that forbade pregnancy.

Birth control was brand new in the old days of Hollywood, with the first oral contraceptive being introduced in 1960, so abortions became the primary birth prevention method for many stars. Since pregnancy was rarely shown in movies and seen as a damper to a female star's sex appeal, studios reportedly encouraged stars like Ava Gardner, Bette Davis and Judy Garland to have abortions so that they could protect movie profits.

That's not to say that in all cases actresses were forced to terminate their pregnancies. For some, it apparently felt like a common-sense calculation that pregnancy would jeopardize their earning potential, as they considered the cultural moment they were in.

Ava Gardner discussed her reasons behind having an abortion in her autobiography, Ava: My Story, when she said, "If I had [a baby], my salary would be cut off. So how could I make a living? Frank [Sinatra, her partner at the time] was broke and my future movies were going to take me all over the world. I couldn't have a baby with that sort of thing going on."

Gardner also faced studio pressure. "MGM had all sorts of penalty clauses about their stars having babies," she also wrote in the autobiography. The studio would ultimately go so far as to assist with Gardner's arrangements for the abortion, she wrote: "MGM made all the arrangements for me to fly to London. Someone from the studio was with me all the time. The abortion was hush hush ... very discreet."

The decision wasn't entirely based on the studio's wishes, as Gardner would go on to say. She also cited her overall life's pace as being a primary reason she chose abortion: "I don't think it's the sensible time for me to have a child," she wrote in her autobiography. "If you bring a child into the world, it's got to have a stable background, loving parents who can give it time and attention. At present my entire life is one mad whirl, and it is going to be like that for a few years to come."

Ava Gardner Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Gardner would become pregnant again while married to Sinatra and repeated her choice: "I reached the same decision about my second pregnancy as I had about my first," she wrote.

Judy Garland reportedly had a much more tragic experience in 1941 when she became pregnant two years after her star-making turn in The Wizard of Oz. Only 19 at the time, Garland had a child-like image that studios were making a profit from — and a pregnancy would ruin that image.

According to PBS, Garland's mother enlisted the studio's help to arrange an abortion for her daughter, who otherwise would have gone through with her pregnancy. And in 1943, Garland would have another abortion, arranged by MGM's head of publicity and Hollywood fixer Howard Strickling. (Garland would ultimately choose to have another abortion, on her own terms years later while married to Sid Luft, who reacted negatively to the pregnancy.)

Dorothy Dandridge, also had an abortion, in 1955, as it was demanded by her studio. Not only would a pregnancy have hindered Dandridge's image as the title character in Carmen Jones, but Dandridge was pregnant by the film's white director at a time when sexual relations or reproduction between people of different races was still outlawed in some states.

Bette Davis and Joan Crawford also reportedly had abortions in the 1930s, with Davis telling her biographer Charlotte Chandler for The Girl Who Walked Home Alone that if she hadn't, she would have "missed the biggest role in my life thus far [1934's Of Human Bondage, which earned her an Oscar nomination]."

Since that time, the industry's approach to pregnant stars has evolved.

Among many others, Emily Blunt, Scarlet Johansson and Halle Berry have all made movies while pregnant. Several major television productions in recent years have incorporated their actresses' real-life pregnancies into their storylines.

On the topic of abortion specifically, there remains some lingering divide. When Roe v. Wade was overturned, major Hollywood entities announced they'd be covering the costs of travel for employees who needed to travel to another state for a legal abortion, turning something "hush hush," as Gardner described, into a public statement. Meanwhile, other companies have made what some have viewed as anti-abortion moves.

While we're a long way out from the 1930s, 40s and 50s Hollywood, abortion (and protection for pregnant women) remains a hot-button issue that the industry — and society at large — continues to contend with.