The votes are in and it's official. The members of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) will soon strike. They will join the Writers Guild of America (WGA) who have been picketing since May 2. It will be the first time unions representing writers and performers have both been on strike since 1960.

The core issues concern the changing entertainment marketplace and new technologies like streaming and AI. But in more broad strokes, as with all labor disputes, the workers want what they see as their fair share of the pie, and the bosses feel that with the risk of capitalization comes the reward of profit. These two sides need to figure something out, because we, the hardworking public, need entertainment at the end of the day before we go insane. Somebody call in the Marines!

As recently as today, though, Disney CEO Bob Iger referred to the union demands "not realistic." With performers (beloved by the people a bit more than the suits) showing solidarity, like the cast of Oppenheimer leaving their own premiere, one can expect some cheering from the court of public opinion. It does not appear that a solution will come quickly.

This leads many to ask, what next?

At the end of the summer we are supposed to move into prestige picture season, with Oscar hopefuls making their bow at the Venice, Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals. If SAG is still on strike, not even the mind control of a Bene Gesserit priestess will get Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya to do red carpet interviews at the premiere of Dune: Part Two. Indeed, Variety quoted an industry insider who said "withdrawing the actors from promotional activities causes the studios a lot of pain" and suggested that the union would absolutely use this as a weapon in their arsenal against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

As such, this will, eventually, impact you, the viewer, who just wants to hit the snooze bar on your problems for a little while to watch the next episode of a television show or go to the movies. Anything in the middle of production will stop until an agreement is made, except for micro budget projects and some voiceover work. Things were already a little topsy-turvy with no writers working on anything, but, so long as scripts were completed prior to the WGA strike, they could go before the cameras.

Deadline lists movies like Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part Two, Venom 3, and the Clint Eastwood drama Juror No. 2 as likely to halt. A few anticipated titles seem to have just made it to the finish line in time, including Beetlejuice 2, Bad Boys 4, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black.

The work stoppage don't just affect productions in North America. Deadline lists a number of shows and films that were shooting overseas as likely to be impacted. In the world of television, highly visible projects like Bad Sisters, Andor, The White Lotus, Emily in Paris and Industry are believes to be impacted. Put new big ticket shows like Alien (tied into the wider Alien franchise) and a rebooted-for-television Day of the Jackal on that list, too. Even Doctor Who, the spacetime-defying perennial that first aired in Britain the day after JFK was assassinated, is no match for the might of organized labor.

Movies-wise, it is believed that the next Paddington, Gladiator 2, the movie adaptation of Wicked, the Blumhouse horror picture Speak No Evil, Rami Malek film Amateur and the Idris Elba-led Heads of State are now on pause. Lastly, insert your “fatality!” joke here, as Mortal Kombat 2 is another one put on ice.

Until a solution is found, we out there in the audience need not panic. Hollywood will return, there just may be a gap in new material if this lasts long enough.

But surely you have a list of movie classics you've been meaning to see, and I bet most of them are available on streaming, even if you have to pay a few bucks per rental. And there's no way you've watched every great series. How many times have you been talking to someone and said "yeah, I've been meaning to get to it?" My wife and I only recently started The Expanse after saying "oh, we'll do that next" for nearly eight years. If Andor isn't making the jump to light speed onto our screens as previously scheduled, now's the time to regroup.

Also, there's that other thing I've heard about called "going outside." But that sounds nuts.