Hollywood Is Already Learning the Wrong Lessons From Barbenheimer’s Success

The people have spoken: Barbenheimer is a record-breaking phenomenon. Now, as Barbie and Oppenheimer continue to rack up big bucks for weeks to come, the natural question is, what comes next?

Even before these two highly-anticipated releases, it had become clear that audiences were getting fatigued by the endless, often-mindless slew of reboots, sequels and superheroes. And yet, looking at the pre-Barbenheimer domestic box office, 2023's top seven earners are The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Little Mermaid, Avatar: The Way of Water, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and John Wick: Chapter 4.

None of those movies came close to conjuring the same excitement and fervor as Barbie and Oppenheimer. Sure, on paper, a biopic about a white male historical figure and a movie based on a popular toy isn't necessarily reinventing the wheel. Still, they felt fresh compared to what we've come to expect from our blockbusters. So, what, if anything, can Hollywood learn from the unprecedented success of these two films? Unfortunately, it seems like studios are already taking away the wrong lessons.

Director Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling on the set of 'Barbie.' Dale Robinette/Warner Bros.

Just look at the upcoming plans from Mattel, the company behind Barbie: an "A24-type" Barney film from Daniel Kaluuya, a Magic 8-Ball thriller, a Vin Diesel-led Rock' Em Sock' Em Robots, a Polly Pocket comedy hailing from Lena Dunham and starring Lily Collins, and films based on Hot Wheels, the American Girl doll, and the UNO card game. And that's just the beginning. The Mattel Cinematic Universe has been gestating since 2018 when the floundering toy company brought CEO Ynon Kreiz on board. And while the involvement of creatives like Dunham and Kaluuya is promising, the sheer scope of the company's plans feels more like an opportunistic, IP-driven cash grab aimed at capitalizing on Barbie than the filmmaker-focused approach that made the movie great in the first place. Who knows, maybe one of these toy-to-film adaptations will end up being interesting, but doesn't it seem like the current sequel conversations will be happening again with the Mattel slate in a few years?

Meanwhile, more reboots, sequels and spins on familiar IPs are on the horizon. Next month's releases include a reboot of a movie based on a theme park attraction (Haunted Mansion), the sequel to a Jason Statham shark movie (The Meg 2), the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film (Mutant Mayhem), a movie based on a video game (Gran Turismo), another Dracula-inspired project (The Last Voyage of the Demeter), and more superhero origin stories (Blue Beetle). Then, looking ahead, next summer's big ticket items are Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two, Deadpool 3, Captain America 4, Inside Out 2, the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, and a new Garfield. (With the last two both releasing on May 24, 2024, can we make Gariosa or Furfield a thing?)

Greenlighting films that take their name from existing IP, or sequels and reboots of proven performers, is the easy kneejerk reaction to Barbie's success. Instead, studio executives need to do what comes hardest to them: trust the filmmakers above all else. The next Christopher Nolan or Greta Gerwig is waiting to be found, and studios need to give talented auteurs a chance to grow and tell stories that are personal and important to them instead of forcing indie darlings to paint within the lines of the IP machine.

One of the reasons Barbie felt like more than a toy commercial was a direct result of Gerwig's unwillingness to compromise her vision. In an interview with Time, Mattel exec Richard Dickson admitted he was so worried that a particular scene would damage his company's brand that he flew to the London set to voice his concerns in person. And in an interview with Variety, Gerwig recalled pushing back against studio execs who suggested she cut an emotional scene that does not directly further the plot. Gerwig stood her ground in both instances, and the results speak for themselves. If studio execs and IP keepers want to unbox their own Barbie one day, the important takeaway is that good things happen when creatives are allowed to create.