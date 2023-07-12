Hollywood Bigwigs Plan to Win Negotiations with Writers’ Union by Breaking Their Bank: Report

Hollywood's elites — the bosses of studios and networks like Apple's Tim Cook, Disney's Bob Iger, Amazon Studios' Jennifer Salke, Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav, and Netflix's Ted Sarandos — are allegedly hoping that the writers' union they're facing in a collective bargaining gridlock will lose their will to walk out by making them go broke.

“I think we’re in for a long strike," an industry veteran told Deadline, "and they’re going to let it bleed out."

Another insider told the entertainment trade that these Tinseltown top dogs (who comprise the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) will be dragging the ongoing strike out and then clamping down hard come autumn. (Yes, autumn — per Deadline's sources, the 72-day picket is not ending any time soon.)

“Not Halloween precisely, but late October, for sure, is the intention,” a producer told Deadline. Basically, the AMPTP is hoping to exhaust the Writers Guild of America — both in terms of the voluntarily unemployed's morale and their wallets. These studio and network bosses reportedly figure that if the WGA's members have been striking since May 2nd, then they're bound to need to start cashing in paychecks five months down the line.

“The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” a studio executive told Deadline. Other sources called it a "cruel but necessary evil" to "break the WGA."

A Breakdown of the WGA's Demands:

Across-the-board pay minimum increases, including a standardization of residual bases.

Weekly pay minimums in post-production.

Each writer on a team gets pension and health fund contributions as if they were writing as an individual.

Writers for streaming movies with a budget of $12 million or more will receive the same compensation and residuals as writers for theatrical-release movies.

A guaranteed "2nd Step" (screenplay deal where the writer is hired for the initial draft plus one rewrite) for writers hired for feature screenplays for less than 250% of the proposed minimum screenplay compensation.

50% pay at start for feature writers, with the remaining half to be paid out weekly over the writing period. This would apply even if the writer is paid less than 250% of the proposed minimum screenplay compensation.

The "Tiered Fixed" proposal, which establishes viewership-based residuals (rewards for program popularity) in addition to existing fixed residuals.

Require transparency regarding program views on streaming platforms.

Writers for high-budget programs made for ad-supported free streaming services (like Roku, Pluto TV and Tubi) get proposed episodic TV writer weekly rates and script fees, as well as improved residuals.

New HBSVOD residuals based on streaming service's foreign subscriber count, starting with a proposed residual base of 50% if the streamer has less than 20 million foreign subscribers up to a proposed residual base of 150% if the streamer has more than 75 million foreign subscribers.

Extend television "Appendix A" (rates and guarantees for episodic television writers outside of prime time, quiz shows, comedy-variety programs, documentaries and news programs) terms to HBSVOD show writers.

Preserving writers' rooms for pre-greenlit (before a show or new season is ordered) episodic programs with a proposed minimum staff threshold. Minimum staff is guaranteed at least 10 consecutive weeks of work and 25% premium pay (pay for overtime, night, Sunday or holiday work) for weekly services.

Preserving writers' rooms for post-greenlit episodic programs with a proposed maximum staff threshold. Writers on staff must be guaranteed at least 3 consecutive weeks per episode, and half of the minimum staff must be employed through production. One writer must be employed through post-production.

Increase weekly rates of staff writers and story editors and executive story editors, plus establish new "Writer-Producer" tier with a weekly rate that is 25% more than the rate for story editors and executive story editors.

WGA is also demanding that the usage of artificial intelligence tech be regulated on projects covered by the collective bargaining agreement. Proposed usage limitations include:

AI can't write or rewrite literary material

AI can't be used as source material

AI cannot be trained by any material covered by the contract.

Here's how the AMPTP has responded to the WGA's demands thus far.

The Messenger reached out to both the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Writers Guild of America for comment today. If they respond, we will update this post.