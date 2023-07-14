Hollywood Actors Hit the Picket Lines: See Jason Sudeikis, Fran Drescher and More Go On Strike - The Messenger
Hollywood Actors Hit the Picket Lines: See Jason Sudeikis, Fran Drescher and More Go On Strike

Striking actors joined the picket line on July 14 after negotiations with studios fell through

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas join members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild as they walk a picket line outside of Paramount Pictures studios in Los Angeles, California, on July 14, 2023CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Hollywood actors joined their writer peers on the picket line on July 14 after negotiations with studios fell apart earlier in the week. It's a move that hadn't been seen in over 60 years since Ronald Reagan, well before his White House run, was president of the actors union.

From New York to Los Angeles, more familiar faces hit the streets and took up signs. Among the crowd: SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Jason Sudeikis, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Josh Gad.

Jason Sudeikis joins members of the Writers Guild of America East and SAG-AFTRA as they walk the picket line outside NBC Rockefeller Center on July 14, 2023 in New York City.
Jason Sudeikis joins members of the Writers Guild of America East and SAG-AFTRA as they walk the picket line outside NBC Rockefeller Center on July 14, 2023, in New York City.Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

"The gravity of this move is not lost on me or our negotiating committee or our board members who have voted unanimously to proceed with a strike," Drescher said after announcing the strike. "It's a very serious thing that impacts thousands, if not millions, of people all across this country and around the world — not only members of this union, but people who work in other industries that service the people that work in this industry." 

While SAG went into negotiations with the AMPTP "in earnest," Drescher said she found "disgusting" greed on behalf of the studios.

Fran Drescher and Joely Fisher as they walk a picket line outside of Netflix in Los Angeles, California, on July 14, 2023.
Fran Drescher and Joely Fisher as they walk a picket line outside of Netflix in Los Angeles, California, on July 14, 2023.VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Similar to the ongoing writers' strike, the actors picketed at different locations across New York and Los Angeles, focusing on the headquarters of studios and streamers from Paramount to Netflix.

Josh Gad and Rory O'Malley join SAG-AFTRA and WGA members as they walk the picket line outside Fox Studios on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Josh Gad and Rory O'Malley join SAG-AFTRA and WGA members as they walk the picket line outside Fox Studios on July 14, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"It came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we had no choice," Drescher said about the move for the 160,000 members-strong union. "We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us."

It is unknown how long the actors' strike will last. The WGA, which is the writers union, has been striking since May 2.

Actress Constance Zimmer (L) joins members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild as they walk a picket line outside of Paramount Pictures studios in Los Angeles, California, on July 14, 2023.
Actress Constance Zimmer (L) joins members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild as they walk a picket line outside of Paramount Pictures studios in Los Angeles, California, on July 14, 2023.CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
