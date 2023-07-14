Hollywood actors joined their writer peers on the picket line on July 14 after negotiations with studios fell apart earlier in the week. It's a move that hadn't been seen in over 60 years since Ronald Reagan, well before his White House run, was president of the actors union.
From New York to Los Angeles, more familiar faces hit the streets and took up signs. Among the crowd: SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Jason Sudeikis, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Josh Gad.
"The gravity of this move is not lost on me or our negotiating committee or our board members who have voted unanimously to proceed with a strike," Drescher said after announcing the strike. "It's a very serious thing that impacts thousands, if not millions, of people all across this country and around the world — not only members of this union, but people who work in other industries that service the people that work in this industry."
- SAG-Aftra Negotiating Committee Votes Unanimously to Recommend Actors Strike
- Fran Drescher to Hit Picket Lines Outside Netflix, Disney, and More for First Day on Actors’ Strike
- Strike Rules: What Actors Can and Can’t Do During the SAG-AFTRA Strike
- Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and More Actors Threaten to Strike in Letter to SAG-AFTRA
- Actors Avoid Strike For Now As SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP Agree to Extend Negotiations
While SAG went into negotiations with the AMPTP "in earnest," Drescher said she found "disgusting" greed on behalf of the studios.
Similar to the ongoing writers' strike, the actors picketed at different locations across New York and Los Angeles, focusing on the headquarters of studios and streamers from Paramount to Netflix.
"It came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we had no choice," Drescher said about the move for the 160,000 members-strong union. "We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us."
It is unknown how long the actors' strike will last. The WGA, which is the writers union, has been striking since May 2.
