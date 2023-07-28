Holly Robinson Peete Shares How Los Angeles Dodgers Became a ‘Game Changer’ for Her Son With Autism (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Holly Robinson Peete Shares How Los Angeles Dodgers Became a ‘Game Changer’ for Her Son With Autism (Exclusive)

'Never ever let someone dictate or decide who your child will be,' Peete exclusively shared with The Messenger

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
RJ Peete, Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete attend the 10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete will be forever grateful to the Los Angeles Dodgers for giving their son RJ Peete a chance.

At just 3 years old, the couple's oldest son was diagnosed with autism and told he wouldn't find meaningful employment. But for the past eight seasons, RJ has found a second home at Dodger Stadium by working in the clubhouse.

"RJ and the Dodgers is such a game changer for his life," Holly exclusively told The Messenger at Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event at Dodger Stadium Thursday night. "When he was little, we were told all these things he would never do. Meaningful employment was one of the biggest things. We looked at that, and we were just like, 'You're telling a 3-year-old that you can't ever have a meaningful job?' Fast forward 20-something years, here we are."

Holly added, "We will always be so grateful to [manager] Dave Roberts and to the whole Dodgers organization for hiring him and changing his life."

During baseball season, RJ can be found at the stadium working late hours to ensure guests and players have a successful ball game. But once it's time to head home, he can count on his mom to ask about the score.  

Holly Robinson Peete enjoys a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game with her son RJ Peete.
Holly Robinson Peete at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game with her son RJ Peete.Holly Robinson Peete/Instagram

"I'm the mom that debriefs. I'm a balls-and-strike mom. Even though I've watched the game, I need to hear RJ's point of view," she joked. "He has very late hours and works very, very, very hard. But my favorite thing to do is talk Dodgers with him."

Rodney added, "It doesn't matter what time he comes home, they are debriefing for an hour after every single game."

It's an opportunity both Holly and Rodney hope other autistic families can experience in various workplaces across the country. And as their advocacy work through their HollyRod Foundation continues, both parents have a message for those affected by autism.   

"Never ever let someone dictate or decide who your child will be," Holly said. "Don't ever let them put impossibilities on your child. And then my other message is to employers to hire these young people because they can be the best employee they ever had."

"They change the game because they're neurodiverse," she continued. "They think differently. Isn't that what you want in your workforce? People thinking outside the box? It's been just such an absolute joy being here and being part of the Dodger family with RJ." 

