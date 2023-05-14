Hoda Kotb Celebrates Mother’s Day with Kids After Daughter’s Hospitalization

Hoda Kotb is reflecting on being a mom. The longtime Today co-host penned a sweet message dedicated to her daughters, Hope Catherine and Haley Joy, in honor of Mother's Day on Sunday.

"Happy Mother's Day! Hopey and Haley — you made me what I had always dreamed of becoming — a mother," Kotb captioned a carousel of Instagram photos of herself and her girls, as well as her mother, Sameha Kotb. "And to my mom— nothing was even possible without your love xoxo."

The I Really Needed This Today author's post comes just two months after she revealed that Hope was hospitalized after falling ill earlier this year.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," Kotb told viewers during her return to the Today show in March. "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."

Noting that she was grateful to the doctors and nurses who looked after her daughter, as well as family and friends, Kotb added, "I can't believe how amazing people are. Like, that's the thing I learned through all this; the nurses who stood by her all the way, the nurses who checked on her constantly, the doctors who came in, the people who took care of us. And I felt like we were held."

The Oklahoma native surprised fans in 2017 after she announced that she had adopted older daughter Haley during a February episode of Today.

"She's a Valentine's baby. She is the love of my life," she said while calling in to the NBC morning show to reveal the joyous news, adding that her mother had said, "We've been waiting a long time for you."

Haley became a big sister after Kotb adopted her second daughter, Hope, in April 2019, sharing the news on Today via phone. After co-host Savannah Guthrie asked how Haley liked "having a little sis," Kotb replied, "She was literally marching around saying, 'I'm a big sister!'" hilariously adding, "She did try to crawl into [Hope's] bassinet."

Kotb shares both daughters with ex Joel Schiffman. The pair went public with their relationship in 2015 after two years of dating and got engaged in November 2019 before announcing their split in January 2022.