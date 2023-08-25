A Burmese rap artist was reportedly handed two decades in prison after he publicly called out military authorities in Myanmar who seized the Asian country from elected official Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021.

A relative of Byu Har (who also goes by Min Oat Myanmar) confirmed the sentence on Thursday following his conviction, the Associated Press reports.

In May, Byu Har shared his pointed thoughts via a Facebook livestream about military head Min Aung Hlaing, who took control of the country in the February 2021 coup.

Burmese hip-hop artist Byu Har. Byu Har/YouTube

He allegedly called out the government, stating that there wasn't enough electricity in Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar. He criticized "incompetent" Min Aung Hlaing and called the electricity minister a "fool," according to the AP, noting that electricity wasn't as big of a problem under Suu Kyi's leadership. Hours later, Byu Har was arrested on May 24 in his Yangon apartment.

His family member spoke anonymously out of safety concerns and confirmed that, although he was charged with incitement for allegedly causing fear, spreading false news, agitating against a government employee and treason, she wasn't sure what he was actually found guilty of.

Byu Har is the latest to be arrested amid protests against the government. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners notes on its website that as as of Aug. 25, 24,462 have been arrested, with nearly 20,000 people still in jail (including those who have been sentenced) since the coup; 4,007 have been killed.