Hip-Hop Artist Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison After Criticizing Officials on Facebook: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Hip-Hop Artist Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison After Criticizing Officials on Facebook: Report

In a pointed Facebook livestream, the rapper allegedly called a military official, who seized the government during a coup in 2021, 'incompetent'

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Burmese rap artist was reportedly handed two decades in prison after he publicly called out military authorities in Myanmar who seized the Asian country from elected official Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021.

A relative of Byu Har (who also goes by Min Oat Myanmar) confirmed the sentence on Thursday following his conviction, the Associated Press reports.

In May, Byu Har shared his pointed thoughts via a Facebook livestream about military head Min Aung Hlaing, who took control of the country in the February 2021 coup.

Burmese hip-hop artist Byu Har.
Burmese hip-hop artist Byu Har.Byu Har/YouTube

He allegedly called out the government, stating that there wasn't enough electricity in Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar. He criticized "incompetent" Min Aung Hlaing and called the electricity minister a "fool," according to the AP, noting that electricity wasn't as big of a problem under Suu Kyi's leadership. Hours later, Byu Har was arrested on May 24 in his Yangon apartment.

His family member spoke anonymously out of safety concerns and confirmed that, although he was charged with incitement for allegedly causing fear, spreading false news, agitating against a government employee and treason, she wasn't sure what he was actually found guilty of.

Byu Har is the latest to be arrested amid protests against the government. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners notes on its website that as as of Aug. 25, 24,462 have been arrested, with nearly 20,000 people still in jail (including those who have been sentenced) since the coup; 4,007 have been killed.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.