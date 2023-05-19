Hilary Duff ‘Would Say Yes Again’ to Husband Matthew Koma’s Proposal 4 Years Later

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma are looking back fondly on a relationship milestone.

On Thursday, Koma shared a photo of the couple from the day they got engaged "4 years ago," as he wrote on Instagram. The musician's post featured the pair grinning as Duff showed off her ring.

The How I Met Your Father actress then reposted the image to her own Instagram Story, adding, "I would say yes again and again."

The Disney Channel veteran and Koma announced that they were pregnant with their first daughter, Banks, 4, just prior to their engagement in June 2018. The couple then wed in 2019 and also shares 2-year-old Mae, who was born in March 2021.

Additionally, the Lizzie McGuire star is also mom to son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, whom she divorced in February 2016.

Earlier this week, Koma praised Duff for her parenting skills and wished her a happy Mother's Day in another Instagram Story post.

"Happy Mother's Day to my special creature @HilaryDuff," Koma wrote. "I'm the luckiest to watch you raise ours with your magic balance of sparkle and truth."

Koma also shared another photo of Duff hugging one of the family's dogs, joking, "Now all that being said... if you try to bring one more dog into this household, I'm out."