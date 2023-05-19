Hilary Duff ‘Would Say Yes Again’ to Husband Matthew Koma’s Proposal 4 Years Later

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma are looking back fondly on a relationship milestone.
On Thursday, Koma shared a photo of the couple from the day they got engaged "4 years ago," as he wrote on Instagram. The musician's post featured the pair grinning as Duff showed off her ring.
The How I Met Your Father actress then reposted the image to her own Instagram Story, adding, "I would say yes again and again."
The Disney Channel veteran and Koma announced that they were pregnant with their first daughter, Banks, 4, just prior to their engagement in June 2018. The couple then wed in 2019 and also shares 2-year-old Mae, who was born in March 2021.
- Two Incidents of Gunfire at Southern Border, Officials Say
- Lala Kent Explains Why a Romantic Relationship With James Kennedy Would Never Work
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Still ‘Figuring Out’ Next Move After ABC Exit, Says Source
- EPA Announces New Power Plant Emissions Rules
- Woman Accused of Burying Husband in Backyard Claims Teen Girl Confessed to Killing
Additionally, the Lizzie McGuire star is also mom to son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, whom she divorced in February 2016.
Earlier this week, Koma praised Duff for her parenting skills and wished her a happy Mother's Day in another Instagram Story post.
"Happy Mother's Day to my special creature @HilaryDuff," Koma wrote. "I'm the luckiest to watch you raise ours with your magic balance of sparkle and truth."
Koma also shared another photo of Duff hugging one of the family's dogs, joking, "Now all that being said... if you try to bring one more dog into this household, I'm out."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Honey Boo Boo Graduates From High School, Mama June Posts She’s ‘So Proud’Entertainment
- Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as New DrummerEntertainment
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Liv Hewson Says Support for Their Emmys Decision Was ‘Really Gratifying’Entertainment
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment