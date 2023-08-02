Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Hijack finale, "Brace Brace Brace."

The Hijack finale episode remained stressful until the final moments, but we can confirm the plane landed. All the passengers who survived until the finale made it off the plane, but it was a very close call for some of them — specifically Sam Nelson (Idris Elba).

Here's a breakdown of what happened in the Hijack finale.

The Main Event

The plane's Wi-Fi remained on, allowing Sam to communicate with the ground crew. With their help and some background info from Alec (Justin Salinger), Sam was able to piece together Amanda's (Holly Aird) motivation for taking over the cockpit. Once he knew that her family was being held hostage, Sam negotiated his way into the cockpit and coached Amanda through landing the plane.

They brought the plane down in a nearby airfield rather than central London. The plane tore up some tarmac, but everyone made it through the turbulent landing (physically) unscathed.

The Main Event, Part 2

Alec coming forward as part of the terrorist backup crew caused the ground troops to confuse him for Stuart (Neil Maskell), the actual leader of the group. Stuart trapped himself and Sam on the plane after all the other passengers and the remaining hijackers exited. It was the final heart-clutching moment of the episode, but our boy Sam used a diversion tactic to give himself the leverage to knock Stuart out. Stuart was taken into custody with the rest of the hijackers, and Sam was free to reunite with his family.

The Happiest Moment

Sam wasn't the only one in imminent danger in the Hijack finale. His son Kai (Jude Cudjoe) was held hostage by the hijacker ground crew, but Daniel (Max Beesley) figured out where he was. The cop organized a fake evacuation to get Kai out of Sam's apartment. The "cleaners" were apprehended, and Kai was also safe to reunite with his dad. Daniel is going to get serious stepdad points for that one.

The Loose Ends

What happens to the hijacker group?: All of the hijackers on the plane were apprehended — except for Amanda, who negotiated immunity in exchange for landing the plane — but the organization that set up the hijacking is in the wind. We know they made a ton of money, but they killed the alleged leader and bolted with the money. Will there be any followups to find them?

Will Sam still try to win Marsha back?: Sam almost lost his life when he retrieved the jewelry he bought for Marsha (Christine Adams), ostensibly to win her back. He also thwarted a local terrorist plot to kill thousands of people in central London. However, he couldn't have pulled that off without Daniel getting involved, and Daniel saved Kai. Can these two dudes figure out how to co-exist in Marsha and Kai's life and respect their new roles in the extended family?

What happened to Alice's son?: Alice (Eve Myles) had to leave work early to retrieve her son from school after an incident. He was already the reason she was late, so what kind of trouble did this kid get into? Bonus question: Despite her reportedly atrocious attendance record, will Alice get a promotion for her MVP work during this crisis?

Hijack Season 1 is now available to stream on Apple TV+.