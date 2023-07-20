We are in the heat of summer, which honestly means you probably don't want to go outside. It's too hot! Instead, you should turn those fans on high and check out an amazing TV show. The Messenger is here to tell you (without spoilers!) that show is Hijack. The Apple TV+ series starring Idris Elba premiered in late June and has all the makings of a perfect summer hit.

Elba plays Sam Nelson, a corporate "negotiator" brought in for high-profile business mergers and takeovers to ensure everything "goes smoothly." The show is purposefully vague about the details of Sam's employment, but all you need to know is that he's quick on his feet and good at handling people. That's very useful when his flight from Dubai to London is hijacked.

Each episode covers the real-time events of the seven-hour flight, flashing between the plane and the people on the ground trying to save the 200+ passengers on board. The 24 vibes are so real with this one, and every episode could count as your cardio for the day thank to how stressful they are.

Don't let the stress deter you, though, because Hijack is so much fun. There are Easter eggs planted throughout the earlier episodes and theories galore to be made about who the hijackers work for, what they want, and what Sam will do next. It's as psychological as much as it is high-octane and great to watch in a group or with the group chat as you take bets about what is about to unfold. It's the perfect show to help you forget all the mess of the outside world and is an immersive experience to get lost in this summer.

So if you foolishly canceled your Apple TV+ subscription at the end of Ted Lasso, fire that baby back up. Hijack already has five episodes available with two more left to go before that plane makes it to London (for better or worse). You don't want to be left out when this show wraps up.

New episodes of Hijack release Tuesdays on Apple TV+.