High School Musical fans can rest easy, knowing that a long-running theory about the films is true.
In a new clip of the first episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' fourth season, the character Ryan Evans is seen kissing a man — confirming the theory that the character is part of the LGBTQ+ community.
The clip from the Disney+ series, which was released via Twitter, shows Evans, played by actor Lucas Grabeel, is seen kissing a man backstage after a performance.
The clip also doubles as a reunion for some former High School Musical stars, as East High School alums Taylor McKessie (played by Monique Coleman), Chad Danforth (played by Corbin Bleu) and Martha Cox (played by Kaycee Stroh) all make an appearance as they perform together.
"You look amazing, this is so cool!" a new character tells Grabeel's character in the clip. Evans replies, "This means so much to me that you are here."
They also tell each other "I love you," before sharing a kiss.
Fans of the musical trilogy have long considered Evans to be one of the first LGBTQ+ Disney characters. In one blooper of 2007's High School Musical 3: Senior Year, Grabeel even tackles Zeke (played by Chris Warren Jr.) in a playful kiss, although it was years before Kenny Ortega, the director and choreographer of the film series, confirmed the character's sexuality.
"I was concerned because it was family and kids, that Disney might not be ready to cross that line and move into that territory yet," Ortega said in 2020. "So, I just took it upon myself to make choices that I felt that those who were watching would grab."
Ortega also said he hoped fans would understand his directorial choices to make the character come across as LGBTQ+ in understated ways. He told Variety that he hoped fans "would see it, they would feel it, they would know it and they would identify with it. And that is what happened."
The final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series also features the return of some of the beloved characters from Season 1, including Ricky (played Joshua Bassett), Gina (Sofia Wylie), Ashlyn (Julia Lester), Kourtney (Dara Reneé), Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez) and others.
The premiere of the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be available to stream on Disney+ on Aug. 9.
