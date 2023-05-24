The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    HGTV to Sell ‘Brady Bunch’ Home for $5.5 Million

    The network invested nearly $2 million into the iconic home's remodel.

    Published |Updated
    Charlotte Phillipp
    The iconic home from classic sitcom The Brady Bunch is on the market — with a few updates from HGTV.

    The famous home, located in North Hollywood, Calif., is being sold after the network purchased it in 2018 for $3.5 million. The asking price is now nearly double that — at $5.5 million.

    In 2019, the property used in all of the show's outdoor shots underwent renovations for HGTV's "A Very Brady Renovation." In the TV special, Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott gutted the interior of the mid-century modern home and built a functioning replica of the show's set, complete with a floating staircase, burnt orange-and-avocado green kitchen and Jack-and-Jill bathrooms.

    The interior of the &quot;Brady Bunch House&quot; which shows a floating stair case behind a credenza.
    Courtesy of Anthony Barcelo
    According to a press release, HGTV invested $1.9 million into remodels on 11222 Dilling Street, some of which included adding a second floor, redoing the home's outside facade and even building family pet Tiger's dog house — all to better recreate the Brady family's abode. Altogether, the network added 2,000 square feet to the property’s original footprint.

    During the special, the Scott brothers worked with the six actors who played the original Brady kids, along with other HGTV regulars, including Good Bones' Mina Starsiak Hawk, Lara Spencer of Flea Market Flip and Jasmine Roth of Hidden Potential to restore every detail of the legendary home, down to the horse sculpture in the living room.

    Since the 2019 special, the home has been featured in other HGTV specials as well as different series, the most recent of which was Trixie Mattel’s (of RuPaul's Drag Race fame) Trixie Motel, which streams on Discovery+. Warner Bros. Discovery is HGTV's parent company.

    To this day, the cultural impact of The Brady Bunch is significant — so significant, in fact, that when the home went on the market for the first time in 45 years in 2018, a bidding war began. The original asking price was $1.85 million, and it sold for nearly double that.

    According to the press release, the network is planning to designate some of the revenue from selling the home to Turn Up! Fight Hunger, which will provide up to 250,000 meals to children in the U.S. struggling with food insecurity through No Kid Hungry.

    For those who can't afford the newly renovated home's $5.5 million price tag, decorative items from inside the home will also be on sale, including the green floral living room couch and the credenza (complete with horse). The actual real estate listing will be managed by Danny Brown at Compass.

