You might think that a network dedicated to flipping and decorating houses wouldn't be the place to find a deep well of scandal and drama, but you would be oh so wrong. Behind the shiplap and underneath the open concept layouts of HGTV's biggest shows lives a nearly endless treasure trove of lawsuits, betrayals and shoddy construction that's nearly as entertaining as the shows themselves. Apparently, flipping houses with your spouse is a recipe for disaster, and it's not actually possible to do a full home renovation in two days, no matter what the TV tells you.

The latest startling HGTV news comes from Reddit, where a poster claims that star Tarek El Moussa is unceremoniously evicting tenants in North Hollywood, California, so he can build a new apartment building. These same tenants have allegedly already been through misery thanks to their previous landlord, who was charged with hiring an arsonist to burn down the building to get the occupants to leave. A rep for El Moussa denied any involvement with the former landlord and issued a statement on the current tenants: "The goal is to work closely and respectfully with the current tenants by providing proper move-out compensation and constructing a safe and pristine new apartment complex that will also include 14 low-income units."

While this story is ongoing, let's look back at the many other controversies that have plagued the network's stars, including El Moussa himself.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall on 'Flip or Flop.' HGTV

'Flip or Flop' Split

In 2016, HGTV power couple (second only to Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines) Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack (now Christina Hall) announced that they were separating. That news was enough of a shock to fans, but then it was reported that in one incident, El Moussa had jumped over their fence onto a hiking trail with a handgun in his backpack, while Haack cried and called 9-1-1. El Moussa later said he was just taking a gun on a hike for protection against mountain lions and rattlesnakes.

The pair tried to keep their show going post-split, but they had trouble getting along on set. In 2021, El Moussa reportedly went on what People described as a "verbal tirade" against his ex, calling her a "washed-up loser" and saying he liked watching her fail. Flip or Flop soon ended, and now they each have their own shows with new spouses.

Chip and Joanna Gaines on 'Fixer Upper.' HGTV

Chip and Jo's Various Controversies

Chip and Joanna Gaines' empire has not been without its missteps. Chip was sued in 2017 for allegedly buying out his Magnolia Realty co-owners without telling him he was about to have an HGTV reality show (a case that was just settled in July), and residents of their hometown Waco, Texas, have complained that the couple's fixer uppers have ruined the city by causing increased taxes. Plus, some of the owners of the renovated houses have been forced to put those houses on Airbnb because of constant looky-loos. They also had to pay a $40,000 fine to the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to use the proper protocol for working around lead paint.

But the Gaines' biggest controversy — aside from Joanna having made shiplap into a bit of a joke — came from organizations they were affiliated with. In 2016, they faced accusations of homophobia when Buzzfeed did an investigation into their church and found that their pastor, who considered the Gaines his friends, openly preached that "homosexuality is a sin" and the church was firmly against same-sex marriage. Chip, in a now-deleted post on the couple's website, said that he and Joanna had "personal convictions" that they should care about every person simply for being a person. "It's not about what color your skin is, how much money you have in the bank, your political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender, nationality or faith," he wrote.

The couple also dealt with other stars' problems when they launched their own channel, Magnolia Network. They had to quickly pull the show Home Work off the air after former clients of Andy and Candis Meredith complained about the couple's work.

Alison Victoria on 'Windy City Rehab.' HGTV

'Windy City Rehab's Big Mess

Windy City Rehab premiered in 2019 with hosts Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt, and it's entirely possible you only know about the show because of its many legal troubles and the feud between Alison and Donovan, and not because of their restorations of historic Chicago homes.

Alison and Donovan were sued by multiple homeowners for "defective and shoddy work," among many other complaints. They've also been sued by lending companies over failing to pay back loans. And before Season 2 aired, they lost their permit for construction in Chicago after Donovan's company, Greymark Development Group, failed in a number of areas, like hiring unlicensed workers, failing to get permits and failing to schedule inspections. The list goes on and on (and on and on), and it apparently led to Alison and Donovan dissolving their business partnership.

The drama plays out onscreen in Season 2, making Alison look like the victim while Donovan mishandled finances. Donovan then sued for defamation, alleging that he suffered emotional distress due to being unfairly portrayed. Somehow, this show is still on, with Season 4 coming in 2024.

Jonathan and Drew Scott on 'Property Brothers.' HGTV

Lawsuits Aplenty

Both The Property Brothers and Love It or List It have come under fire from dissatisfied homeowners. In 2021, a couple from Las Vegas sued Cineflix, the production company behind The Property Brothers for things like badly hung doors, uneven baseboards, and exposed wires, and the fact that the renovations were left unfinished.

Love It or List It's production company Big Coat also faced a lawsuit after a 2016 episode that left one Raleigh, North Carolina, couple very disappointed and "stressed out." They claimed their money was misused while the floor was damaged and windows were painted shut, and the renovations were so badly done that even after they chose to "list it," they couldn't actually sell the home. Big Coat countersued, alleging libel, slander and product disparagement, but that suit was dismissed after a settlement in 2017.

'House Hunters.' HGTV

'House Hunters' Takes Liberties

Where were you when you learned that House Hunters isn't real? Perhaps the most heartbreaking scandal in HGTV history has nothing to do with its stars and everything to do with the realities of production. When you see people touring three houses and criticizing every inch before picking the one they seemed to like the least, it's because they've already closed on that house before filming.

Most regular people aren't that good at acting, so they have to make up things they hate about the house they already own. They are also responsible for finding the other two houses to tour on camera, which sometimes means they have friends clean out their whole house for a day.

In 2012, a rep for the show explained to Entertainment Weekly that there just wasn't time in a half-hour show to document the months-long process of actually buying a house. It's upsetting, but when you really think about it, it makes sense. Especially in the 2023 home market, you could fill an entire series with just one couple trying to successfully buy a house. At least the houses shown in the show are real houses, so if you're just watching to daydream about real estate, this revelation changes nothing, but does explain a lot about the conflicts between couples that often crop up during home tours. They don't actually hate each other!