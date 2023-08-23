Here’s Why Beyoncé Asked Fans to Wear Silver at Final Renaissance Tour Dates

Pop icon Beyoncé is in the "Thique" of her Renaissance World Tour and has a special request for fans on the final dates.
In a rare move, the "Cuff It" singer posted a message on her Instagram story for her 316 million followers.
Adorned with a cowboy hat, the post begins, "Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22."
Beyoncé is turning 42 years old on Sept. 4 and celebrating with a show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With the silver, she hopes to recreate the effect of a disco ball, a signature prop on the tour of this disco-trap album.
"We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night," she said. "Everybody mirroring each other's joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!"
She signed the letter, "Your B at RWT."
The U.S. leg of the tour concludes Oct. 1 in Kansas City, but fans around the world are anticipating more international stops will be announced soon.
