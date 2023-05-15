Here’s Why ‘9-1-1’ Is Moving From Fox to ABC for Season 7

As shocking as it may be to read the words "Fox has canceled 9-1-1, its highest-rated scripted series," it's probably even more surprising to see that the second part of that sentence is, "but the show will air Season 7 on ABC instead." Even more quizzical? Add in this kicker: "Meanwhile, its spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star has been renewed for Season 5 by Fox." Yet, here we are.

Naturally, fans of both series are bound to have questions, not the least of which is: "What in the firetruck is going on right now?"

Sure, it has become increasingly common for canceled broadcast series to find a new home on other networks — thanks in large part to the advent of streaming services — but it's not usually such a speedy process that the dual announcements happen in the exact same press release.

With the 9-1-1 universe, however, there are several extenuating circumstances that distinguish this series' network swap from others of its kind. The long and short of it is that it makes more financial sense for 9-1-1 to live on ABC.

The 9-1-1 shows are produced by 20th Television, formerly known as 20th Century Fox Television. As detailed by Deadline, the flagship show's move to ABC is due at least in part to its parent company, Disney, acquiring the television production studio from Fox. When the flagship series was originally picked up by Fox, 20th was still a part of Fox, but now, Fox has to pay a licensing fee to Disney to air the episodes.

As for why Fox is keeping Lone Star on its lineup when that show is also owned by Disney, well, that also largely comes down to money. Per the Hollywood Reporter, there's a significant difference between what it costs for Fox to air the original series versus its spin-off; while 9-1-1 reportedly costs more than $9 million per episode, Lone Star requires a smaller licensing fee and costs the network $6-7 million per episode.

At Monday's upfronts call, CEO of Fox Entertainment Rob Wade said the network knew a year ago that the "economics" of 9-1-1 "weren't gonna pan out," so they made the decision to cancel the series.

Meanwhile, there are numerous potential advantages for ABC to add 9-1-1 to its lineup. In addition to the show's still-very-decent ratings (averaging 4.7 million viewers per episode in its most recent season, marking a continued decline overall), Deadline reports that the show's main cast members have at least a year left on their contracts, which means ABC didn't have to negotiate with the show's current stars to orchestrate the move.

And while 9-1-1's spin-off, 9-1-1: Lonestar, has been picked up by Fox through Season 5, unfortunately, this might mean the end of crossovers between the two series.

"Crossovers have always been really hard on the 9-1-1 franchise because they're such ambitious schedules," Michael Thorn, the president of Fox's scripted programming, said during Monday's upfronts call. "We weren't able to do it every year when they were through our network anyways. So I'd say it's extremely unlikely."

Currently, Wade added, Fox has no plans to shed any other series produced by 20th Television.

Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich previously said in a statement, "Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC. It's a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air."

9-1-1's Season 6 finale, which marks the end of its tenure at its original network, airs on Fox tonight, Monday, May 15, at 8/7c.