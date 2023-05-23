The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Here’s Who Vegas Is Betting Will Win ‘Succession’

    Casino-goers have made their predictions about who's going replace Logan Roy at the helm of Waystar Royco.

    Published |Updated
    Amanda Bell
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Which Roy sibling, if any, will succeed Logan Roy in running Waystar Royco on the Succession series finale? Well, right now, it's anyone's guess, but there are a few clear frontrunners — at least, according to those who are willing to put their money where their mouths are. That's right, the betting community has anointed their pick(s) for the next CEO of the company.

    On May 1, ahead of the "Tailgate Party" episode — and, of course, the oh-so-eventful election episode, "America Decides"VSIN reported that the safest bet, at +200 odds, was for the company to be sold off, with no Roy remaining at the helm of the business. Barring that, the character with the sharpest odds of landing on top was reportedly Roman Roy with +250, with Kendall Roy behind at +300 and Shiv trailing at +500.  Meanwhile, Connor's chances were considered even slimmer at +1200 odds, followed by the ever-opportunistic Tom Wamsbgans at +1500, Marcia at +2000 and Greg even further behind at +2500 (guess Vegas isn't seeing him as a dark horse like some fan theorists). 

    Meanwhile, another source, OLGB, reported on May 5 that Lukas Matsson had the strongest chances of taking over at +150 (or 44.44%), well above Roman and Kendall's equal +700 odds (or Shiv's +1000, for that matter). That was, of course, before the small matter of GoJo's fudged numbers came into the mix during the "Tailgate" episode, and now it looks like the tides may be turning in favor of everyone's No. 1 boy.

    That's right, according to a new breakdown of the numbers (via r/sportsbook), Kendall Roy's (Jeremy Strong) strong showing at the funeral in Sunday's "Church and State" has done what the character loves best: moved the market needle. Now, apparently, it's him who the betting bunch are considering to be the surefire winner, with +150 odds. Hot on his tail, though, is still Roman Roy at +200, which means Vegas isn't reading too much into that meltdown — at least, not yet. Here, Matsson moves back to third with +375 odds, but Greg gets a respectable +600. Shiv falls even further with +750, while Tom (+1000), Connor (+4000) and Gerri (+4000) are the longshots in this betting scenario.

    Read More

    Fans will have to wait until Sunday to find out whether these wagers hold up, of course, but it looks like Las Vegas, at least, is putting its (hypothetical) money on Kendall to step into his dad's shoes before it's all said and done.

    Succession's finale airs Sunday at 9/8c on HBO. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Max.

    The Roy Siblings on Succession
    Graeme Hunter/HBO
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.