Here’s What We Learned About Kim Kardashian’s Character In ‘American Horror Story,’ From The Book That Inspired Its Plot Lines

On Tuesday, The Messenger shared an exclusive excerpt from Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition as it hit the shelves. The book serves as the inspiration for the twelfth season of American Horror Story, starring Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian.



Though Kardashian has made a number of cameos in productions like Disaster Movie and How I Met Your Mother, this is her first major acting role. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," she told interviewers at the Met Gala.



The pop culture icon will play Siobhan Walsh, though not much has been mentioned publicly about her character — and given that production for AHS has ceased due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it's likely that we won't find out for a while longer. That's why we've read through Delicate Condition to get a better sense of who Kardashian will be playing. But for context...

What is Delicate Condition about?

The book follows Anna Alcott, a renowned actress who will do whatever it takes to get pregnant. It's been challenging for her for a variety of reasons, especially because her medicine and appointments keep getting lost or rearranged. Despite her husband's attempts at comfort, Anna begins to wonder if someone is trying to keep her from conceiving. As a series of anonymous threats roll in, she's forced to flee her home in Brooklyn to a desolate town in the Hamptons.

Anna's journey should have come to a tragic end when the doctor informs her of her miscarriage. But her horrifying pregnancy symptoms only worsen, and no one — not even her husband — believes her. Is Anna going insane? Or is there something really, truly evil growing inside of her?

Without further ado, here's what we know about Delicate Condition's version of Siobhan, which has inspired Kardashian's character:

Siobhan is the best friend of Anna and a Hollywood bombshell.

She's described as a "nineties 'it' girl" who "oozes cool," a veteran actor who is "tiny and casually stunning, with waist-length tangled black hair and huge dark eyes." This fits Kardashian very well — she's known in particular for her thick, dark hair, and for being very short (5'2" to be exact.)



It's almost as if the author was thinking of Kardashian when she wrote her book. "I'd lost count of how many magazine covers I'd seen her on, how many articles I'd read about her, how many famous, beautiful men she'd been photographed with... I think everyone in America either wanted her to be their very best friend or their lover," Anna says about Siobhan. If that doesn't physically describe Kardashian to a T, we don't know what does.

Siobhan is older than Anna in Delicate Condition, so we meet her when she's already past the height of her career.

She's now "hardened" from a "years-long" battle with breast cancer, with not much time left.



"We'd bonded over how sick we were of our country's medical system, how frustrating it was to deal with doctors who didn't see the problem with a model that didn't put enough funding into researching anything considered a 'women's issue,'" Anna says.



Kardashian has opened up in the past about her own fertility issues and the IVF treatments she went through to conceive her first child. Like Anna, she agrees that she would have gone through "the same pain and back" to have more children. There's no doubt she will be able to naturally extend empathy to Anna while playing Siobhan.

When it comes to her temperament, Siobhan is kind and familial despite her fame.

Anna feels particularly close to her despite not knowing each other for a long period of time. "I used to fantasize, not about being her, but about having her as an older sister," she says.



They also have an unspoken arrangement — while Anna is always "there" for Siobhan's chemo appointments, she can "always talk" to Siobhan "about what was going on with IVF." Siobhan reciprocates the sisterly sentiment by giving Anna resources to a birthing clinic and offering to help take care of her future children. It shouldn't be hard for Kardashian to act like someone's sibling given her claim to fame was starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside her sisters.



Delicate Condition is out now.