Here’s the Magic Behind the Floating Fairy TikTok Trend

If you've seen TikToks of people seemingly floating in the air to a song about being a fairy, you're not alone. It's one of the more creative and slightly eerie trends on the app as of late, and entirely convincing if you're not paying attention.

A particularly good version comes from @josie.tuita, whose TikTok has garnered 7.4 million views. The audio is a narration that says, "she was a fairy," and has been used for other trends — most notably the one where TikTokers attach a botched Barbie doll to their ceiling fan and fly them around the room.

Watch Josie enough times and you might get the gist, but don't feel bad if it takes additional explanation.

"It's 4 a.m. and I don't know what's going on right now," a comment with 40,000 upvotes read.

Thanks to this failed attempt from @quinnpsullivan (sorry Quinn), we've got the trick figured out.

Here's how it works:

Put a pair of shoes on the back of your heels and stand on a ledge. Bob up and down on your toes while moving your arms in slow, swanlike movements to distract the viewer — professional magicians call this a 'misdirection.' Attach the trending audio for a little extra spice, and voilà! You'll be floating with the best of them.

For additional believability, try standing on a ledge outside like @heyimsuie — lots of people find it weird to wear shoes in the house. Commenters have also said the trend is especially effective when wearing wide shoes because it's easier to conceal your feet, so if you've got a pair of Crocs, you'd better break those puppies out.