Here’s the Explanation Behind the ‘Alien’ Wandering the Streets of New York - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Here’s the Explanation Behind the ‘Alien’ Wandering the Streets of New York

This time, the truth is more normal than fiction

Published |Updated
Katherine Esters
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

When witnesses claimed the government has evidence of UFOs in a Congressional hearing last month, people on the internet were less than shocked. But new footage of an "alien" walking around New York is reigniting conspiracy theories that extraterrestrial life is already living among us.

View post on TikTok

The alien in question is of a child's age, with black eyes and greenish skin — exactly what you'd imagine of when thinking of the word "alien." They've been spotted everywhere: standing on street corners, riding the MTA, even playing chess. New Yorkers might be used to sights that defy reality, but that didn't keep them from staring and taking pictures of the entity as they walked past.

"Could this be somebody's elaborate stunt to bring awareness to our planet, or is this really an alien?" @the_paranormal_chic asked her audience in a TikTok with 1.2 million views. Her inquiry was met with a mix of serious and and skeptical responses.

"It's funny because whether [it's] makeup or real... They could be right in front of us and people still won't believe," one comment reads.

Others remained dubious. "Travels 100 billion light years in slippers to ride the NY subway," another user said.

View post on TikTok

Unfortunately, there's a very normal explanation: it's a publicity stunt for the extraterrestrial film, Jules.

The film follows a small-town Pennsylvanian named Milton whose life is upended when a UFO crashes into his backyard. The old timer befriends its sole passenger, an alien he nicknames Jules, and embarks on a heartwarming journey in an attempt to evade the government.

The production team for the film hasn't confirmed this was part of their marketing strategy, but the alien in the "footage" looks identical to Jules. Not to mention they're both sporting the same clothing — a baggy black tee with the words, "love your mother."

Jules is in theaters now.

Read More
Clip from the 'Jules' movie trailer.Bleecker Street Media
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.