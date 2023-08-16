Here’s the Explanation Behind the ‘Alien’ Wandering the Streets of New York

When witnesses claimed the government has evidence of UFOs in a Congressional hearing last month, people on the internet were less than shocked. But new footage of an "alien" walking around New York is reigniting conspiracy theories that extraterrestrial life is already living among us.

The alien in question is of a child's age, with black eyes and greenish skin — exactly what you'd imagine of when thinking of the word "alien." They've been spotted everywhere: standing on street corners, riding the MTA, even playing chess. New Yorkers might be used to sights that defy reality, but that didn't keep them from staring and taking pictures of the entity as they walked past.



"Could this be somebody's elaborate stunt to bring awareness to our planet, or is this really an alien?" @the_paranormal_chic asked her audience in a TikTok with 1.2 million views. Her inquiry was met with a mix of serious and and skeptical responses.



"It's funny because whether [it's] makeup or real... They could be right in front of us and people still won't believe," one comment reads.



Others remained dubious. "Travels 100 billion light years in slippers to ride the NY subway," another user said.

Unfortunately, there's a very normal explanation: it's a publicity stunt for the extraterrestrial film, Jules.

The film follows a small-town Pennsylvanian named Milton whose life is upended when a UFO crashes into his backyard. The old timer befriends its sole passenger, an alien he nicknames Jules, and embarks on a heartwarming journey in an attempt to evade the government.



The production team for the film hasn't confirmed this was part of their marketing strategy, but the alien in the "footage" looks identical to Jules. Not to mention they're both sporting the same clothing — a baggy black tee with the words, "love your mother."



Jules is in theaters now.