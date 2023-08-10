Here’s How To Have A ‘Tomato Girl Summer’

First, there was cottagecore, coastal cowgirl, then Barbiecore. Now, the order of the day is #tomatogirlsummer. It may be one of the weirder names for a TikTok fashion trend, but it's inspired the outfits of celebrities like Selena Gomez and garnered 5.8 million hashtag views on the app.



While the creator of the trend is unknown, videos like this one from @girl.things57 propelled it into the internet mainstream. And despite the name, being a tomato girl has less to do with food than you might think.

What does a "tomato girl" wear?

Let's get this straight — "tomato girl summer" is more of an aesthetic and less of a fashion trend. It pulls inspiration from women who live in the Mediterranean coast and other locations where tomato based foods are popular, like Barcelona or Santorini.



Not sure what this means in terms of fashion? It's sort of like the New England "coastal grandmother" aesthetic if you were in Europe. Try including flowy silhouettes, bright colors, and quirky food-inspired prints in your outfits. You get bonus points for more specific items like wicker baskets, silk scarves, espadrilles, and gold jewelry.

What does the "tomato girl summer" aesthetic look like beyond clothing?

The tomato girl is often a carefree outdoorswoman who enjoys reading at the beach or a café. She wears natural hair and makeup, and she opts for vintage clothing instead of anything remotely modern. Her demeanor is defined by a sense of effortlessness and ease. The best part of being a tomato girl, then, is that you don't have to be anywhere other than where you are right now to pull off the vibe.



If you're more conceptual, think of traversing the local produce markets or attending a dinner near the Amalfi Coast. Think Jennifer Coolidge in White Lotus. The goal is to capture the essence of slow living, a retro coastal vibe. It's so objectively Mediterranean, in fact, that it's almost impossible to differentiate from the "Italian summer" aesthetic that's been around for years.

If you're really into the vibes this look is giving off, you can make it a lifestyle!

TikTokers have used the aesthetic not only to inspire their clothing, but their grocery hauls and makeup routines. The latter includes sheer makeup with lots of red on the cheeks and lips, which gives the perfect sunburned effect as we head into some of the warmest months of the year.



That's definitely the key takeaway here — whatever you do, just don't forget to wear red. It's a staple color in any tomato girl's closet.