Here’s How Former Playmate Crystal Hefner Came Up With The Title For Her Upcoming Tell-All Memoir

Earlier this month, Crystal Hefner took to Instagram to announce her upcoming memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself. The story of her time in the Playboy Mansion will hit the shelves on January 23, 2024 with Grand Central Publishing.
In an exclusive with New York Post, Crystal shared the events that led to her 10-year relationship with Playboy brand founder Hugh Hefner and her subsequent "deprogramming," as well as inspiration behind the book's title.
Only Say Good Things took Crystal a year and a half to write. About the book's title, she said, "I [had] a conversation with Hef and he let me know: 'Once I go, when I'm gone, please only say good things about me.'"
The widow followed through with this request and kept silent for five years after his death. Since "going through a lot of therapy and healing," she realized it was time to tell the truth of what happened to her.
"This book is about healing from a toxic environment."
- Crystal Hefner to Unveil ‘Dark Side’ and ‘Toxic Culture’ of Playboy in New Book
- How ‘Secrets of Playboy’ Brought Playmate Sondra Theodore’s Family Back Together
- Hugh Hefner’s ‘7 Girlfriends Era’ Exes Reveal Rules for Living at Playboy Mansion
- Hugh Hefner’s 7 Girlfriends Were Obligated to Viagra-Fueled Sex Rotations: ‘Secrets of Playboy’
- Here’s How Much Jill Duggar Could Make in Her Upcoming Memoir
Crystal was just one of several women who served as Hefner's live-in girlfriends.
While attending San Diego State University and working as a part-time model, Crystal submitted a photo of herself to attend a Playboy party. She met Hefner at the 2008 Halloween bash and was invited to move in the mansion shortly after.
The then-21-year-old lived alongside teenage twin sisters, Karissa and Kristina Shannon. Though she initially felt "special" by the idea of being Hefner's girlfriend, those good feelings faded quickly. Hefner imposed strict house rules, demanding Crystal regularly "wear the flag" — the Playboy bunny logo — and that she be in the mansion by 6 p.m.
There was also a fierce competition between Crystal and the dozens of other women vying for Hefner's attention. This made it hard for her to even comprehend with the idea of having a "female friendship." "You're in a place where you could easily be replaced, so you're always kind of on guard," she said.
Only Say Good Things is just one of Crystal's ways of reclaiming her life and identity.
She recognizes that she used to contribute to a "misogynistic culture" and now advocates against it. "I'm realizing I can be who I am, and finding out [I'm] nothing like the lifestyle I was in," Crystal said.
Crystal plans to release a podcast called Beneath the Surface, where she'll be "talking to a lot of women" who have similar experiences to hers. The 37 year old is also back on the dating scene, though she's still figuring out how to develop better ways of being in a partnership.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment