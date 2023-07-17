Here’s How Former Playmate Crystal Hefner Came Up With The Title For Her Upcoming Tell-All Memoir - The Messenger
Here’s How Former Playmate Crystal Hefner Came Up With The Title For Her Upcoming Tell-All Memoir

Alluding to a promise made to her late husband, the widow is breaking her silence on the "toxic environment" she experienced in the Playboy Mansion

Published |Updated
Katherine Esters
Model Crystal Harris arrives to host a night at Crazyhorse III and Posh Boutique Nightclub on March 16, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

Earlier this month, Crystal Hefner took to Instagram to announce her upcoming memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself. The story of her time in the Playboy Mansion will hit the shelves on January 23, 2024 with Grand Central Publishing.

In an exclusive with New York Post, Crystal shared the events that led to her 10-year relationship with Playboy brand founder Hugh Hefner and her subsequent "deprogramming," as well as inspiration behind the book's title.

Only Say Good Things: Surviving PlayBoy And Finding Myself by Crystal Hefner
Grand Central Publishing

Only Say Good Things took Crystal a year and a half to write. About the book's title, she said, "I [had] a conversation with Hef and he let me know: 'Once I go, when I'm gone, please only say good things about me.'"

The widow followed through with this request and kept silent for five years after his death. Since "going through a lot of therapy and healing," she realized it was time to tell the truth of what happened to her.

"This book is about healing from a toxic environment."

Kristina Shannon, Karissa Shannon, Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris attends Hugh Hefner's 83rd birthday pool party at Palms Place at the Palms Resort and Casino on April 4, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kristina Shannon, Karissa Shannon, Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris attends Hugh Hefner’s 83rd birthday pool party at Palms Place at the Palms Resort and Casino on April 4, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Denise Truscello/Getty Images
Crystal was just one of several women who served as Hefner's live-in girlfriends.

While attending San Diego State University and working as a part-time model, Crystal submitted a photo of herself to attend a Playboy party. She met Hefner at the 2008 Halloween bash and was invited to move in the mansion shortly after.

The then-21-year-old lived alongside teenage twin sisters, Karissa and Kristina Shannon. Though she initially felt "special" by the idea of being Hefner's girlfriend, those good feelings faded quickly. Hefner imposed strict house rules, demanding Crystal regularly "wear the flag" — the Playboy bunny logo — and that she be in the mansion by 6 p.m.

There was also a fierce competition between Crystal and the dozens of other women vying for Hefner's attention. This made it hard for her to even comprehend with the idea of having a "female friendship." "You're in a place where you could easily be replaced, so you're always kind of on guard," she said.

rystal Hefner attends the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at SLS Hotel on May 04, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Crystal Hefner attends the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at SLS Hotel on May 04, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

Only Say Good Things is just one of Crystal's ways of reclaiming her life and identity.

She recognizes that she used to contribute to a "misogynistic culture" and now advocates against it. "I'm realizing I can be who I am, and finding out [I'm] nothing like the lifestyle I was in," Crystal said.

Crystal plans to release a podcast called Beneath the Surface, where she'll be "talking to a lot of women" who have similar experiences to hers. The 37 year old is also back on the dating scene, though she's still figuring out how to develop better ways of being in a partnership.

