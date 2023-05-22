Here’s How Each of the ‘Succession’ Siblings Handled Logan Roy’s Funeral

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Succession, "Church and State."

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) has been laid to rest. With just one episode left in the series, Succession took a moment in Sunday's edition to examine the Roy patriarch's complicated, messy, horrifying legacy, mostly from the perspective of the people who loved him best -- if they loved him at all.

The funeral takes place in a massive ornately decorated church, sound-proofed from the absolute chaos happening outside as protests break out all over the city in response to the election — the election that the Roy siblings essentially destroyed in the last episode due to a sibling spat.

They all do their best to ignore what is going on around them, focusing instead on what is going to be best for business... That is, until Ewan Roy (James Cromwell) decides he is going to speak first, dismantling any and all careful public appearances the rest of the family is trying to keep up.

In his blistering speech, he talks about his and Logan's dark and abusive childhoods and how Logan spent his whole life believing it was his fault that their sister Rose died of polio. There was a lot for Logan to overcome, and while Ewan could "suppose" he loved his brother, "he has wrought the most terrible things." Ewan calls Logan mean and meager and declares that Logan stopped trying in the end, "and it was a terrible shame."

Ewan's speech tears down the façade of the family and sends them all spiraling in different ways that could possibly shed some light on how this will all end, and who will end up on top — if anyone at all.

(Macall Polay/HBO)

Roman's meltdown

Roman (Kieran Culkin) opens the episode practicing his eulogy, comparing himself to his father and waxing poetic about how "great" Logan was before demanding a round of applause at the end. He is on top of the world and has simply decided he is the new Logan, making jokes about hitting on Marcia (Hiam Abbass) and making truly disgusting comments to Shiv (Sarah Snook) when she announces her pregnancy.

He is winning, right up until Ewan steps down from the microphone and took him out of the moment. Roman can barely get through a few words of his speech before breaking down into tears. He can't recover, and after one of those rare Roy huddles, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Shiv make speeches instead while Roman blubbers in his seat.

At the end of the episode, Roman stands against a barricade to watch a protest go by. He yells a few insults then launches himself into the crowd. The last images before the series finale are of Roman allowing himself to be trampled by angry citizens.

(Macall Polay/HBO)

Kendall's distractions

Early on in the episode, Kendall learns that Rava (Natalie Gold) is planning to take the kids and go upstate to get out of the city. Their daughter is already being harassed, and the protests are only terrifying them all further. Kendall is enraged that his kids aren't going to be at their grandfather's funeral and vows to get a court order to get the kids into his custody. Then, as he explains this to Jess, she reveals that she wants to quit. He tries to refuse her resignation, called her "f–king dumb," and then walks away angrily. He is then intercepted on his way into the funeral by news of Matsson's (Alexander Skarsgard) fudged subscriber numbers, then has Roman in his face about how Mencken (Justin Kirk) is definitely going to shut the deal down, and he has just learned about Shiv's pregnancy.

So needless to say, Kendall has a lot on his mind as he takes over from Roman, and he quickly throws that pre-written eulogy away. Somehow, he manages to pull himself together long enough to give an off-the-cuff speech that acknowledges Logan's dark side while praising his accomplishments and all the money he made, justifying the bad with what you could call good, both for himself and for his dad.

Kendall then sends Hugo (Fisher Stevens) on a mission to destroy the Mattson deal with leaks to the press about how certain members of the family are unhappy with the acquisition. In exchange, Hugo will essentially be Kendall's "dog," but the "scraps from the table will be millions." In response, all Hugo says is, "Woof, woof."

(HBO)

Shiv's big move

Shiv's pregnancy clearly has her thinking about womanhood and the disadvantages her gender has given her in her family, and she's over it. While Caroline (Harriet Walter) gathers Marcia, Kerry (Zoe Winters) and Sally Ann (Kate Levy) all together beside her in the front row to joke about how much Logan would hate seeing them all together, Shiv speak about how hard it was to be his only daughter. "He was hard on women," she says. "He couldn't fit a whole woman in his head, but he did okay."

Before and after the funeral, Shiv schemes. She convinces Matsson to make her the American CEO of the new merged company, and to use that fact to get Mencken to support the deal. Matsson wonders if Shiv's pregnancy will cause an issue, and she assures him there is no issue at all. "She's one of those hard bitches, right? She's gonna do, what, 36 hours of maternity leave, emailing through her vanity cesarean," she says, speaking in third person. "Poor kid'll never see her." But is that a fib, the truth or a reflection of everyone telling her she'll make a terrible mother? It'll probably be whatever Shiv needs it to be in order to get things done, but she's still got some tenderness in her. She sends an exhausted, crying Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) back to their apartment to rest, instead of making him go back to the hotel he's been staying in since their big fight.

Mencken actually seems like he is on board with Matsson's plans, which is what pushes Kendall to start planting ideas in the media and what sends Roman over the edge. He seems like he's lost all momentum, but Kendall is ready to fight it out with Shiv in front of the board — a war that could leave the family and the business in ruins by the end of the series finale.

Oh, and... Connor

And then there's Connor (Alan Ruck). The eldest Roy mostly takes a backseat during the funeral, per usual, but he is on hand as the family arrives at the cemetery to explain Logan's gargantuan mausoleum. "He got it on a deal. He was really pleased. It was a dotcom pet supply guy who built it, I believe, but that guy decided against," he says, deciding he might skip cryogenics and go for "top bunk" of the family crypt. "Pops… I think he didn't want to go in the ground, and I think he didn't want to think about it too much so I think he just went in for it at auction and boom… I think it was five mil all in, but that's forever, obviously."

"Five mil?" says Kendall. "Good deal."

Sometimes it feels like Connor knew Logan better than anyone, and he's the only kid who found a way to be comfortable in his shadow by staying out of the family business and doing rich kid things like marrying former call girls and unsuccessfully running for president. Maybe Connor has always been the winning Roy, and his siblings can only dream of a carefree life like his.

The series finale of Succession airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.