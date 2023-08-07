Here is the 2023 Booker Prize Longlist

Last week, the nominees for this year's Boozer Prize were announced. The annual literary competition celebrates the best fiction written in English that's published in either the United Kingdom or Ireland. According to their website, the 2023 longlist includes "four debut novels, four Irish writers and works originating across four continents, as well as 10 authors who are nominated for the first time."



A shortlist of six books will be released on September 21st, and the winner will be announced on November 26th. Check out the list of the current contenders below:

1. A Spell Of Good Things by Ayòbámi Adébáyò

Knopf

Genre: Literary Fiction (Debut)

Release Date: February 7, 2023



Eniola is a boy who works like a man, running errands and begging for money in hopes of creating a brighter future. Wuraola is the daughter of a wealthy family and a first-year doctor, coveted by the son of an up-and-coming politician. Their lives become entangled when a local official takes Eniola under their wing and an unexpected act of violence destroys a family party. Their relationship shines a light on "the gaping divide between the haves and the-have nots" in Nigeria.



Recommended for fans of: Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe and Zikora by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

2. Old God's Time by Sebastian Barry

Penguin Publishing Group

Genre: Psychological Fiction

Release Date: March 21, 2023



Immediately upon retiring from his job as a policeman, Tom Kettle makes his home near the Irish Sea. He spends his days in solitude, occasionally running into his landlord and often reminiscing about his family — until his colleagues request Kettle's help on a final mission, an unsolved case that reminds him of the worst moments in his life. A new story from a two-time Booker Prize finalist, Old God's Time is a brilliant novel about love and long-buried secrets.



Recommended for fans of: Such Kindness by Andre Dubus III Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

3. Study For Obedience by Sarah Bernstein

Knopf Canada

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: Aug 22, 2023



In order to take care of her brother, a young woman moves from her hometown to the country. A series of unexplained phenomena follow: there's the death of her lamb, a potato blight, and a collective of cows who go mad. To top it all off, tensions are rising between her and members of the small town. They take issues with outsiders — so much so, that she begins to wonder when their anger will turn into an actual threat.



Recommended for fans of: Of Cattle and Men by Ana Paula Maia and We Spread by Iain Reid

4. If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery

MCD

Genre: Short Story Collection (Debut)

Release Date: September 6, 2022



If I Survive You is a blazing debut that focuses on the triumphs and trials of one immigrant family. At the height of the '70s, Topper and Sanya flee from Kingston to Miami for a better life — but they soon face a set of challenges unlike any they've encountered. The majority of stories focus on their sons, Trelawny and Delano, who strive for success and stability amid "financial disaster, racism, and flat-out bad luck."



Recommended for fans of: The Last Suspicious Holdout by Ladee Hubbard and Night Of The Living Rez by Morgan Talty

5. How To Build A Boat by Elaine Feeney

Biblioasis

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: November 7, 2023



There are two things 13-year-old Jamie O'Neill desperately wants: to build a Perpetual Motion Machine, and to meet his mother, Noelle, who died when he was born. His new teachers, Tess and Tadhg, see his vision — and thus embark on a journey that changes their lives and the lives of their community.



Recommended for fans of: Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano and A Tale For The Time Being by Ruth Ozeki

6. This Other Eden by Paul Harding

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: January 24, 2023



A formerly enslaved man and his Irish wife discover a barren island in 1792. They build a community whose residents remain poor and hungry for a century, but they remain protected from animosity on the mainland. That is, until a prejudiced missionary draws attention to the island with his attempt to educate their children. What follows is an event "reminiscent of the story of Noah's Ark," a calamity that destroys the balance between a mix-raced community struggling to survive and the authorities intent on destroying them.



Recommended for fans of: Lizzie Bright and the Buckminster Boy by Gary D. Schmidt and The Rattled Bones by S.M. Parker

7. Pearl by Siân Hughes

The Indigo Press

Genre: Psychological Fiction (Debut)

Release Date: October 3, 2023



Marianne was eight years old when her mother went missing, but the passage of time hasn't made things easier. She still struggles with loss amidst the mundanities of daily life, eventually finding hope in a medieval poem called "Pearl" and "sets out to make a visual illustration of it." As she begins to interrogate important moments from her past, only time will tell if art will deter the self-destruction claiming to take hold of her future.



Recommended for fans of: The Secret Book of Flora Lea by Patti Henry and Falling Animals by Sheila Armstrong

8. All the Little Bird-Hearts by Viktoria Lloyd-Barlow

Tinder Press

Genre: Psychological Fiction (Debut)

Release Date: March 2, 2023



Sunday Forrester has a firm grip on the rules that dictate her life — but when a new couple moves in next door, those rules are shot to hell. Vita and Rollo are charismatic and rebellious, and they quickly enmesh themselves with Sunday and her 16-year-old daughter, Dolly. They're so charming, in fact, that Sunday can't see what Vita is really aiming for: which is a daughter of her own.



Recommended for fans of: The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena and What Was Mine by Helen Klein Ross

9. Prophet Song by Paul Lynch

Oneworld Publications

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 24, 2023



Eilish Stack doesn't know what to think when Ireland's secret police show up at her front door to interrogate her husband, a trade unionist. But when he eventually disappears and society continues to collapse, there's no time for thinking — she must act, doing whatever it takes to save the lives of her four children.



Recommended for fans of: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah and The Pull Of The Stars by Emma Donoghue

10. In Ascension by Martin Macinnes

W. F. Howes

Genre: Speculative Fiction

Release Date: February 2, 2023



Leigh's childhood love for the sea leads her to become a marine biologist studying ancient life. And during her global travels, she makes discoveries in the Atlantic ocean and Mojave desert which "call into question everything we know about our own beginnings." As she continues to work with her exploration team, Leigh is forced to make a difficult choice: to stay with her ailing mother and her younger sister, or embark on the journey of a lifetime.



Recommended for fans of: Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer and Stories of Your Life and Others by Ted Chiang

11. Western Lane by Chetna Maroo

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Genre: Literary Fiction (Debut)

Release Date: February 7, 2023



Gopi's family is rocked by the sudden death of her mother, and her father copes the only way he knows how: by teaching his children to play squash. The 11 year old has been playing the game since she could hold a racket, and what starts as a hobby turns into a beloved profession that alienates her from her sisters. An awe-inspiring debut, Western Lane explores one girl's coming-of-age as she contends with the trappings of grief and sisterhood.



Recommended for fans of: Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo and Dances by Nicole Cuffy

12. The Bee Sting by Paul Murray

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 15, 2023



A family of four becomes overrun by personal and financial crises and tries to find their way back to a happy ending. The Bee Sting is Paul Murray's tragic fourth novel, a "hilarious whirlwind of familial socioeconomic misadventure" that perfectly captures the human condition.



Recommended for fans of: Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen and Olive Kitteridge by Elizabeth Strout

13. The House of Doors by Tan Twan Eng

Bloomsbury Publishing

Genre: Historical Fiction

Release Date: October 17, 2023



It's 1921 in Penang, Malaysia when Lesley Hamlyn's husband invites his old friend to stay for an extended visit. "Willie" Somerset Maugham is a closeted gay man and a famed novelist in search of a story. As he grows closer to Lesley, she shares a personal tale involving "not only war and scandal, but the trial of an Englishwoman charged with murder." Maugham thinks he has the plot for his next book — but using Lesley's story will have consequences not even he can forsee.



Recommended for fans of: The Garden of Evening Mists by Tan Twan Eng and Murder On The Verandah by Eric Lawlor