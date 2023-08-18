‘Here Comes The Boy’ TikToker Explains How Her Life Completely Changed After Going Viral

In a surprising follow-up, a popular TikToker explained how her life was altered forever after going viral two years ago.



TikToker June (@june_bannon) earned 49 million views in 2021 for her "here comes the boy" video, in which she ad libbed a catchy song for her neighbor's cat, Mashed Potato.



The hashtag associated with the video (#herecomestheboy) has almost 1 billion views, with thousands of people making tributes to their pets and loved ones. Harpist Kristan Toczko (@harpistkt) also helped popularize the TikTok by playing a series of chords over its audio. Over 53,000 people have used her audio for videos of their own.

Yesterday, June shared a life update (that's already at 11 million views and 1.6 million likes) with a prompt from another TikToker who asked, "What is one small unimportant decision you made that changed the whole trajectory of your life?"



She went on to explain that after her video went viral, she grew a following and became widely recognized after moving to a new country. The TikToker lives in South Korea.



"I ran into this girl who said, 'I recognize you from TikTok. You're my friend now,'" June explained. "I was working at a miserable private school, and she said, 'Come work at my school.'"

June did just that. "After moving to a new part of Seoul, I actually ended up meeting the love of my life, working at a much better job, [and] discovering more passions," she said. The funds she earned from her first video also helped her settle into her new home.



"I was actually able to establish myself in Korea much more comfortably, much quicker."



Thousands of commenters chimed in to share the impact her song has to this day. "It was an iconic cultural moment. I still sing 'here comes the boy' whenever anything or anybody comes towards me," one user said.



"'Here comes the boy' is what I instantly thought of as my son was born," another user commented.



At the end of her follow-up, June promised to post an update on Mashed Potato when she's home for the holidays. She also posted a video of a local stray she feeds in Seoul — just for old time's sake.



