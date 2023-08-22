Here Are The Winners Of TikTok’s First Book Awards In The UK and Ireland

Last week, TikTok announced the first-ever winners of their inaugural Book Awards.



Thousands of users voted for their favorite reads, authors, and bookshops in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Shortlists were curated by well-respected individuals in both the UK literary scene and BookTok.



"From Jane Austen to Bolu Babalola, the winners truly reflect the diversity and vibrancy of the #BookTok community," TikTok general manager James Stafford said. "We have been truly blown away by the response and excitement from everyone who has been involved in the process."



Most of the books and authors selected have their roots in romance — an unsurprising result given the tight-knit group of romance readers on BookTok. Check out this year's winners below:

Book of the Year — Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola

William Morrow

Release Date: July 5, 2022

Genre: Romantic Comedy



Collegiate radio host Kiki Banjo gets more than she bargains for when she kisses the biggest player on campus. The two are quickly embroiled in a fake relationship to save their reputations — but as they eventually grow close, Kiki will have to decide whether to finally open herself up to the possibility of love or stick to the plan.



Honorable mentions: Her Majesty's Royal Coven by Juno Dawson, People Person by Candice Carty-Williams, Icebreaker by Hannah Grace, Lies We Sing to the Sea by Sarah Underwood, Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart, Idol by Louise O'Neil, Maame by Jessica George

Author of the Year — Holly Jackson

Jackson started writing at a young age, completing her first novel at fifteen and earning her masters in English at the University of Nottingham. She's since captivated BookTok with her debut thriller series, A Good Girl's Guide To Murder, which has won several literary awards and sold millions of copies worldwide. The Brit's latest novel, Five Survive, tracks the journey of six friends who fight to live while being stranded in the middle of nowhere with a serial killer.



Honorable mentions: Dr Suzie Edge, Ben Alderson, Tillie Cole, Lex Croucher, Saara El-Arifi, Benjamin Dean, Joseph Murray, Bolu Babalola, Fiona Lucas

Creator of the Year — @edenvicttorria

Bookshop of the Year — Portobello Bookshop, Edinburgh

Best BookTok Revival — Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen

Simon and Schuster

Best Book to End A Reading Slump — Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

Harper

Best Book I Wish I Could Read Again For The First Time — Heartstopper: Volume One by Alice Oseman

Hodder Children's Books



