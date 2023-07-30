Here Are The Podcasters Taking Over TikTok

Most TikTok users probably can't scroll three videos down their For You Page without coming across a short clip from a a podcast.

Oftentimes, podcasts that gain traction on TikTok's FYP feature popular influencers or celebrities, such as comedian Theo Von and his many celebrity guests, or even TikTok star Drew Afuolo. These short clips are also sometimes accompanied by brain-melting videos of slime, glittery DIY projects or absurd cooking videos that have long been popular on TikTok.

With more and more people watching podcasts in lieu of only listening, TikTok has also proven to be a great way for podcasters to grow their listeners, due to the easy digestibility of the clips and the app's age demographics skewing younger. According to Spotify's podcasting resource page, Gen Z discovers new podcasts at more than twice the rate of other age groups. These young podcast listeners on Spotify also grew 62% from 2021 to 2022, making it a proven tool for podcasters trying to reach new audiences — and giving some insight into why podcast clips are always taking over our FYPs.

Here are some of the most popular — and funniest — podcasts on TikTok right now:

Hosted by comedians Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez, The Basement Yard is as simple as it comes for podcasts. The pair discuss everything from growing up in rough-and-tumble New York City families to pop culture, and they get into some rather absurd comedic bits — including whether or not you should get your platonic male friends flowers. The duo have over 3 million followers and a whopping 126 million likes on TikTok.

A growing trend of videos on TikTok showcase readings of Reddit "Am I The Asshole?" posts, whether they're read by a robot over a video of Minecraft or by a real-life person. One of the most popular podcasters reading and getting into heated debates over these posts are Two Hot Takes, hosted by Morgan Absher. Accompanied by a rotating cast of guests, Absher provides TikTok with plenty of internet commentary material. The show's TikTok page has garnered over 3.5 million followers and 90 million likes.

If hanging with friends and complaining about life sounds fun, I've Had It is the show for you. With over 778,000 followers and more than 12 million likes, Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan speak candidly about the things they simply do not care for, with the help of guests including RuPaul's Drag Race's Trixie Mattel, comedian Hannah Berner and reality TV star Kelly Osbourne. Recent things the ladies have had it with include open casket funerals, the idea that the customer is always right and birthday weekends.

Hosted by best friends James and Fuhad, shxtsngigs episodes are made with that explicit purpose in mind — doing it for sh--s and giggles. This comedic duo has a rotating lineup of guests and cover topics ranging from Korean drama TV shows, minor daily inconviences — and most notably, they are the minds behind the infamous "ick" trend on TikTok. The pair has 7 million followers and over 285 million likes.

Created by Brat TV, the production company behind YouTube-exclusive TV shows aimed at preteens, Past Your Bedtime features tons of influencers who alternate as hosts and guests on their own individual shows. Two of the most common hosts include Spencer (@spencewuah on TikTok) heading up I'm Literally Screaming and Drew Afualo with The Comment Section, both of whom are known for their comedic videos. Past Your Bedtime has over 132,000 followers and 4 million likes.

If you've been on TikTok at all this past year, you've come across a clip of the enigma that is Theo Von. Many "insane" clips of the stand-up comedian and actor that have made the rounds on TikTok have probably come from his podcast This Past Weekend, where he interviews friends and fellow comedians about...well, really anything he's thinking about in that moment. Von has over 5 million followers and 80 million likes.

Although he was originally known for his financial and stock market content on YouTube, co-host Graham Stephan teamed up with influencer Jack Selby to create a new show where they interview guests, ranging from controversial media figures, like the Fresh and Fit podcast's Walter Weekes and Myron Gaines, to actors like Rugrats' E.G. DAILY.