Here Are the Celebs Who’ve Reacted to Trump’s Mug Shot on Social Media

Actors, comedians and more took to social media to share their thoughts on the former president’s mug shot

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Donald Trump’s mug shot from his arrest in at the Fulton County Jail was released Thursday and celebrities reacted.

Actor Billy Baldwin was one of several who offered a humorous preview, writing, “The most highly anticipated photograph in history… #TrumpMugShot” along with a photo of an orange and yellow boxing glove.

Roseanne Barr weighed in with a positive view. “Trump’s mugshot is so hot!”

Chrissy Tiegen shared a post of the mugshot in her Instagram story with the comment, “Oh she is pissed.”

Actor Randy Quaid said, “Before they persecuted Trump they persecuted me! And they will come for you next! #MAGA2024 Trump 2024 is not an option if we want America to survive.”

Comedian Terrence K. Williams had similar feelings. “President Trump/s Mugshot! They did the same thing to Martin Luther King Jr. They go after the good guys and especially the ones who fight for freedom and expose evilness and corruption. I stand with President Trump and this mugshot makes me want to vote for him even more. Who’s with me ✋”

Comedian/actor John Fugelsang posted, “I actually believe in this moment he was thinking ‘Vote for me, women and young people.’"

Actor Michael Rapaport retweeted Donald Trump Jr.’s post of the mugshot along with the words, “Hey Deep State - He's coming for you. See you on January 20th, 2025.” Rapport responded, “Trump Derrangement Syndrome.”

Dan Rather posted, “Sometimes, an image appears that you know will be one history will long remember. Trump’s mugshot is one of those. It is menacing, foreboding, and speaks to a future that is, as of now, unpredictable.”

Actor John Cusack responded, “The insanity in his eyes - eclipses & replaces the Nixon collapse - as the savage capitalist underbelly of the American dream. The death of that dream is what’s in his eyes.”

And, a PGA parody account posted the mugshot with the words, “When the starter tells you it’s Cart Path Only.”

