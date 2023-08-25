Here Are the Celebs Who’ve Reacted to Trump’s Mug Shot on Social Media
Actors, comedians and more took to social media to share their thoughts on the former president’s mug shot
Donald Trump’s mug shot from his arrest in at the Fulton County Jail was released Thursday and celebrities reacted.
Actor Billy Baldwin was one of several who offered a humorous preview, writing, “The most highly anticipated photograph in history… #TrumpMugShot” along with a photo of an orange and yellow boxing glove.
Roseanne Barr weighed in with a positive view. “Trump’s mugshot is so hot!”
Chrissy Tiegen shared a post of the mugshot in her Instagram story with the comment, “Oh she is pissed.”
- Here Are the Celebs Who’ve Reacted to Trump’s Indictment on Social Media
- Here Are the Celebs Who’ve Reacted to the Republican Debate on Social Media
- Donald Trump Seen in Mug Shot for First Time Ever
- Georgia Mug Shots Spur Others to Pepper Social Media With Their Own Spoofs
- Donald Trump’s Mug Shot Moment: Can He Keep the Old Gang Together?
- ‘He Didn’t Blink’: Inside Donald Trump’s Booking and Mug Shot at Fulton County Jail (Exclusive)
Actor Randy Quaid said, “Before they persecuted Trump they persecuted me! And they will come for you next! #MAGA2024 Trump 2024 is not an option if we want America to survive.”
Comedian Terrence K. Williams had similar feelings. “President Trump/s Mugshot! They did the same thing to Martin Luther King Jr. They go after the good guys and especially the ones who fight for freedom and expose evilness and corruption. I stand with President Trump and this mugshot makes me want to vote for him even more. Who’s with me ✋”
Comedian/actor John Fugelsang posted, “I actually believe in this moment he was thinking ‘Vote for me, women and young people.’"
Actor Michael Rapaport retweeted Donald Trump Jr.’s post of the mugshot along with the words, “Hey Deep State - He's coming for you. See you on January 20th, 2025.” Rapport responded, “Trump Derrangement Syndrome.”
Dan Rather posted, “Sometimes, an image appears that you know will be one history will long remember. Trump’s mugshot is one of those. It is menacing, foreboding, and speaks to a future that is, as of now, unpredictable.”
Actor John Cusack responded, “The insanity in his eyes - eclipses & replaces the Nixon collapse - as the savage capitalist underbelly of the American dream. The death of that dream is what’s in his eyes.”
And, a PGA parody account posted the mugshot with the words, “When the starter tells you it’s Cart Path Only.”
- Keke Palmer Reveals NSFW Tattoo of Boyfriend Darius Jackson’s BirthdayEntertainment
- Meet Jared Freid: The Comedian Who Made His Career by Obsessing Over ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- For the First Time Ever a Former ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Member Joins Casting TeamEntertainment
- Singer Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery: ‘It Saved My Life’Entertainment
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Revisiting Agatha Christie’s Disappearance — What We Still Don’t Know About When She Went MissingEntertainment
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment