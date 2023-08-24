Here Are the Celebs Who’ve Reacted to the Republican Debate on Social Media - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Here Are the Celebs Who’ve Reacted to the Republican Debate on Social Media

Actors, comedians and TV commentators took to social media to weigh in on Wednesday night's GOP debate

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
(From L) Former Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson, former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, former US Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy, former Governor from South Carolina and UN ambassador Nikki Haley, US Senator from South Carolina Tim Scott and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, take part in the first Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Celebrities shared their thoughts on the first Republican Debate of the 2024 campaign season on Wednesday night.

Some, like comedian/actress Sandra Bernhardt, shared her thoughts even before the debate began.

“Questions tonight #republicanDebate "do you give a rats ass about the environment?" "do you care that women might be dying because of your draconian abortion laws?" "since you love babies so much would you like to pass meaningful gun violence laws?" oh i thought so!” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Randy Quaid was gearing up for Tucker Carlson’s interview with Donald Trump rather than tuning in to the debate. “Badass! Can’t wait!” he wrote, sharing a promo clip of the Carlson-Trump interview.

Comedian Terrence K. Williams had similar thoughts. “Let’s support Tucker Carlson tonight! Fox News did him wrong! I hope gets more views than them tonight,” he wrote.

Read More

Songwriter Vinnie James was also in that camp. “Guess who will NOT be watching the #republicanDebate. I'll be watching Trump & Tucker. Tucker and Trump will be a REAL discussion; not a bunch of slick-talkers lying to us, trying to stop Trump; the only POTUS in decades who has PROVEN his devotion the VOTERS! -VJ #GOPDebate

Former pro baseball player Lenny Dykstra asked, “#RepublicanDebate: Has that fat f--- Chrizzo broken into he/hog’s drama queen voice yet?” apparently referring to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

James J. Gutierrez, a TV executive producer and creator behind the new series Chef Dynasty: House of Fang streaming on MAX, focused not on the candidates, but on Oliver Anthony, the viral country singer Fox News chose to highlight at the start of the debate. “This dude sounds like a hurt basset hound. #republicanDebate

Katie Couric offered some fact-checking. “Worth noting that fewer than 1% of abortions occur in the third trimester. #GOPDebate

Al Franken, comedian/podcaster and former U.S. senator from Minnesota, wrote, “No one is trying to allow abortions right up to birth. You asshole, DeSantis. #GOPDebate

Actor John Cusack responded to a post asking about the Republican agenda after the debate by writing, “Fear horror - hate - greed - preserve minority rule by dividing human beings turning humans again at each other at every chance / Preserve the chaos and disorder so the ruling class can continue the uninterrupted plunder of earth - rinse repeat Nothing but fascism.”

Comedian, actor and broadcaster John Fugelsang wrote, “Mike Pence quotes a Bible verse where God specifically tells Jeremiah he was always intended to be a prophet. At no point does God tell Jeremiah to have the state criminalize abortion, incarcerate ppl or force pregnant teen rape victims to carry their rapist's child. #GOPDebate

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.