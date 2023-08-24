Here Are the Celebs Who’ve Reacted to the Republican Debate on Social Media

Celebrities shared their thoughts on the first Republican Debate of the 2024 campaign season on Wednesday night.
Some, like comedian/actress Sandra Bernhardt, shared her thoughts even before the debate began.
“Questions tonight #republicanDebate "do you give a rats ass about the environment?" "do you care that women might be dying because of your draconian abortion laws?" "since you love babies so much would you like to pass meaningful gun violence laws?" oh i thought so!” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Meanwhile, Randy Quaid was gearing up for Tucker Carlson’s interview with Donald Trump rather than tuning in to the debate. “Badass! Can’t wait!” he wrote, sharing a promo clip of the Carlson-Trump interview.
Comedian Terrence K. Williams had similar thoughts. “Let’s support Tucker Carlson tonight! Fox News did him wrong! I hope gets more views than them tonight,” he wrote.
Songwriter Vinnie James was also in that camp. “Guess who will NOT be watching the #republicanDebate. I'll be watching Trump & Tucker. Tucker and Trump will be a REAL discussion; not a bunch of slick-talkers lying to us, trying to stop Trump; the only POTUS in decades who has PROVEN his devotion the VOTERS! -VJ #GOPDebate
Former pro baseball player Lenny Dykstra asked, “#RepublicanDebate: Has that fat f--- Chrizzo broken into he/hog’s drama queen voice yet?” apparently referring to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
James J. Gutierrez, a TV executive producer and creator behind the new series Chef Dynasty: House of Fang streaming on MAX, focused not on the candidates, but on Oliver Anthony, the viral country singer Fox News chose to highlight at the start of the debate. “This dude sounds like a hurt basset hound. #republicanDebate”
Katie Couric offered some fact-checking. “Worth noting that fewer than 1% of abortions occur in the third trimester. #GOPDebate”
Al Franken, comedian/podcaster and former U.S. senator from Minnesota, wrote, “No one is trying to allow abortions right up to birth. You asshole, DeSantis. #GOPDebate”
Actor John Cusack responded to a post asking about the Republican agenda after the debate by writing, “Fear horror - hate - greed - preserve minority rule by dividing human beings turning humans again at each other at every chance / Preserve the chaos and disorder so the ruling class can continue the uninterrupted plunder of earth - rinse repeat Nothing but fascism.”
Comedian, actor and broadcaster John Fugelsang wrote, “Mike Pence quotes a Bible verse where God specifically tells Jeremiah he was always intended to be a prophet. At no point does God tell Jeremiah to have the state criminalize abortion, incarcerate ppl or force pregnant teen rape victims to carry their rapist's child. #GOPDebate”
