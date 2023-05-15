Here Are the Best Books to Read This May

Spring is in full bloom and so are our bookshelves. Featuring a pirate tale, a Long Island murder mystery, and a '00s romance, here are 20 May releases that should be on your radar.

1. Chain Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Pantheon

Genre: Sci-Fi

Release date: May 2

Loretta Thurwar and Hamara “Hurricane Staxxx” Stacker are teammates, lovers, and fan favorites of Chain-Gang All-Stars, a profit-raising entertainment program where prisoners fight to the death, with freedom as the ultimate prize. If she can maintain her winning streak, Thurwar is set to be free in just a few weeks. But as she considers how to protect the humanity of herself and her team, the game’s corporate owners lay down a set of obstacles that will create a new level of devastation to the game itself.

A Read With Jenna Book Club Pick, this incisive debut demonstrates the connections between systemic racism, unchecked capitalism, and mass incarceration.



Recommended for fans of: The Hunger Games, Orange is the New Black, and The Handmaid's Tale



2. The Secret Book of Flora Lea by Patti Callahan Henry

Atria Books

Genre: Historical Fiction

Release date: May 2

Hazel thought she’d lost her sister, Flora, forever. One moment they were being evacuated from London during the Second World War and taken to a rural village, where they dreamed about a magical land they could run off to – and in the next, Flora had gone missing near the banks of a river. But that was twenty years ago and Hazel thinks it’s all behind her. That is, until an illustrated book whose story matches that of her own childhood fairy tale shows up at her door. Hazel soon goes on a journey, revisiting old relationships and opening up old wounds to reveal the truth of what happened to her sister.



Recommended for fans of: The Secret Keeper and The Paris Library

3. Your Plantation Prom is Not Okay by Kelly McWilliams

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Genre: Young Adult

Release date: May 2

Harriet Douglass lives with her father on an old Louisiana plantation, a historical piece of land which they’ve turned into an enslaved people’s museum. When a mother-daughter duo buy the property next door with plans to transform the space into an antebellum-themed wedding venue, Harriet is sure she can convince them to do otherwise – until it’s announced that her school prom will also be taking place on the plantation.

Timely and astute, Your Plantation Prom is Not Okay challenges the glorification of American racism amidst our current socio-political landscape.



Recommended for fans of: Dear Martin and While You Were Dreaming

4. Swamp Story by Dave Barry

Simon & Schuster

Genre: Dark Humor

Release date: May 2

Jesse Braddock finds a piece of treasure that will take her out of the Everglades, away from her reality TV star ex-boyfriend and into a better life with her infant daughter. Meanwhile, Ken Bortle makes viral videos of the “Everglades Melon Monster” – who is really an unemployed alcoholic wearing a Dora the Explorer costume – and draws a swarm of TikTokkers to southern Florida, all while a pair of ex-convicts show up to steal Jesse’s treasure against the backdrop of a presidential candidate who starts his campaign in the Everglades. When you have this many oddballs all in one place, it’s safe to say nothing goes as planned.



Recommended for fans of: Calypso and Skinny Dip

5. Paper Names by Susie Luo

Hanover Square Press

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

Release date: May 2

The lives of a Chinese-born engineer-turned-doorman, his daughter, and a white lawyer with a dark secret permanently intertwine after a violent attack takes place in the building where they live and work.

Told from the perspectives of three main characters — and alternating timelines across decades — Paper Names weaves together a unique and poignant story about the Zhang family and the American Dream.



Recommended for fans of: Our Best Intentions and Central Places

6. Tell Me Everything by Minka Kelly

Henry Holt and Co.

Genre: Memoir

Release date: May 2

We all know Minka Kelly from her starring roles on Friday Night Lights and Euphoria. But what many don’t know is what she overcame to secure those roles and her dream of becoming an actress.

After skirting personal questions over the years, Minka opens up about her past for the first time, including being raised by a single mother who worked as a stripper and struggled with addiction, experiencing periods of homelessness, and reconnecting with her father, former Aersomith guitarist Rick Dufay. Through her experience, Kelly shares thoughtful insights on heartbreak, resilience, and forgiveness.



Recommended for fans of: We’re Going to Need More Wine and Untamed

7. The Daydreams by Laura Hankin

Berkley

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

Release date: May 2

Four teens of a popular ‘00s show were stars on the rise until everything went south during the live Season Two finale, forcing them each to go their separate ways.

Now, years later, Liana is the bored wife of an athlete, Kat is a D.C. lawyer, Noah is still the golden boy whose star never fell, and Summer is the cautionary tale. When fans begin clamoring for a reunion special, their lives once again intertwine and past secrets and long-held desires are pushed to the surface.



Recommended for fans of: Daisy Jones & The Six and Romantic Comedy

8. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks

Knopf

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

Release date: May 9

Almost everyone can name their favorite Tom Hanks movie, but not many know the celebrated actor is a talented writer as well. After publishing Uncommon Type, a collection of short stories in 2017, the cultural icon is making his fiction debut.

Told in parts from various perspectives and time periods, the upcoming novel is an epic tale about the making of a multi-million dollar, star-studded superhero film and the humble comic book that inspired it. From the comic’s origins — including a war hero who encouraged his nephew’s artistry and, years later, an underground artist with a vision — to the director who who would discover it and and the glamorous cast and hardworking crew who would bring it to life, Hanks gives readers a birds eye view of making a masterpiece with one of his own.

Recommended for fans of: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Did You Hear About Kitty Karr

9. The Collected Regrets of Clover by Mikki Brammer

Henry Holt and Co.

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

Release date: May 9

Ever since Clover Brooks was five and her kindergarten teacher died during story time, death has seemed to be a constant presence in her life. After losing her parents and grandfather, Clover decides to embrace her experiences and become a death doula, guiding others through their final moments. Her latest client, the spirited 91-year-old former photojournalist Claudia, asks Clover to uncover the truth about her long-lost love, Hugo. Despite feeling out of her depth, Clover embarks on a journey that takes her across the country and teaches her important lessons about life and love.

The Collected Regrets of Clover is a moving and uplifting tale about finding unexpected joys in life's challenges.

Recommended for fans of: The Midnight Library and Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine

10. The Guest by Emma Cline

Random House

Genre: Suspense / Thriller

Release date: May 16

It only takes a single faux pas at a summer dinner party in Long Island for Alex to be dismissed from her host’s home and given a ticket back to the city. But she doesn’t leave the island. Instead she uses what little resources she has, including her ability to perceive the desires of others, to grift through an exclusive world that is initially closed to her.

With only a sense of desperation and a lack of principles to guide her, Alex spends the week leading up to Labor Day in beach clubs and expensive vacation homes as a trail of destruction follows close behind her.

Recommended for fans of: Exciting Times and The Talented Mr. Ripley

11. Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

William Morrow

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

Release date: May 16

Author June Hayward thinks she should be getting just as much success as her colleague, Athena Liu – but no one wants to read about white girls, and Athena has the talent of being able to write across genres. That’s why, when June witnesses Athena die in a freak accident, she steals her recently completed novel about Chinese laborers and their effort during World War I. Passing off the work as her own, June is propelled into literary stardom and rebrands as an ethnically ambiguous bestselling writer. But when evidence of her lies emerges, she’ll have to ask herself just how far she’ll go to protect her unearned fame.

Funny and grim, Yellowface tackles racism and cultural appropriation in the publishing industry and comments on the constant erasure of Asian-American voices in white society.

Recommended for fans of: Disorientation and Black Buck

12. Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby

Vintage

Genre: Non-fiction Essays / Humor

Release date: May 16

New York Times bestselling author and comedian Samantha Irby is back with a fourth collection of wide-ranging essays which document the latest phase of her life as a writer, midwesterner, and owner of a recently purchased pandemic dog.

Seasoned and novice Irby readers alike will laugh out loud as she describes the intimate details of her interests and experiences, covering everything from anaphylaxis to "Sex in the City" to the attractive qualities of a 'dip dinner.'

Recommended for fans of: Shrill and Bad Vibes Only

13. Killing Me by Michelle Gagnon

G.P. Putnam's Sons

Genre: Suspense / Thriller

Release date: May 16

With all her self sufficiency and street-smarts, Amber Jamison didn’t expect to be targeted by a serial killer. She didn’t expect a mysterious woman to show up, save her from a deadly fate, and subsequently disappear either. But then things get even weirder: with law enforcement digging into her past and a serial killer (Maybe a different one? Or the same? She’s not exactly sure) hot on her trail, Amber is forced to move across the country and ends up in a Las Vegas motel with a con-artist and a sex worker.

She’s got an unlikely team and a set of old tricks up her sleeve, but only time will tell if it’s enough for her to survive a second time.

Recommended for fans of: The Word is Murder and One For the Money

14. Dykette by Jenny Fran Davis

Henry Holt and Co.

Genre: Literary / Queer Fiction

Release date: May 16

One of the most anticipated debuts of the year, "Dykette" follows Sasha and Jesse, a dysfunctional and sexually eccentric couple living out their twenties in Brooklyn. When a pair of established lesbians invite them to their country home for the holidays, they’re quick to accept – even if Jesse’s best friend Lou and their current love interest, a queer girl named Darcy whose popularity Sasha resents, are also in attendance.

As the group connects over the trip, the motivations and secrets of each guest become clear – so when Jesse and Darcy collaborate in a livestream performance, an intricate web of lust and jealousy emerges with Sasha at its center, filling her with an explosive rage that threatens to ruin more than a nice holiday getaway.

Recommended for fans of: Big Swiss and Couplets

15. The Three of Us by Ore Agbaje-Williams

G.P. Putnam's Sons

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

Release date: May 16

British-Nigerian author Ore Agbaje-Williams adds a fresh twist to the classic "three's a crowd" trope in her pointed domestic comedy, The Three of Us.

Taking place over the course of one day, the novel follows a successful wife who's unsure if she wants to have children, her loving husband, and her loyal best friend Temi. When the husband unexpectedly comes home early and disrupts their day together, tensions that have long been simmering between him and Temi finally boil over. As secrets are revealed and loyalties are tested, the trio must confront cultural expectations and the compromises they've made to meet them.

With its incisive exploration of relationships and identity, "The Three of Us" is a witty and insightful debut that is not to be missed.

Recommended for fans of: My Sister the Serial Killer, Queenie, and Such a Fun Age

16. The True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren

Gallery Books

Genre: Romance

Release date: May 16

Felicity Chen, also known as Fizzy, is an accomplished romance novelist, but she's never truly experienced love herself. When asked to give a commencement speech, she realizes that her own life doesn't reflect the optimism she promotes in her writing. Meanwhile, Connor Prince is a documentary filmmaker and single dad who is struggling with the idea of creating a reality TV show to save his job.

After a chance encounter, Fizzy and Connor strike a deal: he will help her find true love and document it for his show, and in return, she will be his romantic lead. But as the two work together on "The True Love Experiment," they begin to wonder if love is truly in the cards for either of them.

Recommended for fans of: One to Watch and The Happy Ever After Playlist

17. The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor

Riverhead Books

Genre: Literary / Queer Fiction

Release date: May 23

Booker Prize finalist and bestselling writer Brandon Taylor is back with another novel which chronicles the most important details of contemporary life in the Midwest.

Ivan, Fatima, and Noah are each at pivotal moments in their lives, traversing through the streets of Iowa City while struggling to find intimacy and purpose.Their experiences are deepened by a broad cast of characters – artists, blue collar workers, landlords – whose interactions with one another lead to unforeseen consequences. As the trio prepares to start their separate journeys into adulthood, they meet one final time which alters the course of their lives forever

Recommended for fans of: All This Could Be Different and Normal People

18. Why Fathers Cry At Night by Kwame Alexander

<strong> </strong>Little, Brown and Company

Genre: Memoir

Release date: May 23

In this beautifully unconventional memoir, #1 New York Times bestselling author Kwame Alexander uses poetry, recipes, and other musings to give insight into his life and the ones he loves.

Through his own journey of love and heartache, Why Fathers Cry at Night inspires an openness in every reader who has experienced the same fate.

Recommended for fans of: Heavy and Love, Loss, and What We Ate

19. Once More with Feeling by Elissa Sussman

Dell

Genre: Romance

Release date: May 30

Katee Rose used to be the most beloved pop singer in America, selling out shows and dominating the tabloid news coverage like a truly seasoned starlet. But that was before she blew up her career by cheating on Ryan, a coveted member of the boy band CrushZone, with his bandmate Cal. Still, regular life isn't so bad! Katee, who now goes by Kathleen, is almost completely fine existing as a normie – until Cal shows up with the opportunity of a lifetime to star in a Broadway show he’s directing.

The old hurts may still exist between them but so does the chemistry, and only time will tell if Kathleen can navigate her complicated feelings for Cal without ruining her second chance at stardom.

Recommended for fans of: Twice in a Blue Moon and Daisy Jones and the Six

20. Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea by Rita Chang-Eppig

Genre: Historical Fiction

Release date: May 30

Bloomsbury Publishing

After witnessing her husband's murder at the hands of a Portuguese sailor, Shek Yeung takes bold action to secure her power as a feared pirate in a male-dominated world. She marries her husband's second-in-command and promises to bear him an heir. But her challenges have only just begun. The Chinese Emperor has hired a merciless nobleman to eliminate all pirates, and the Europeans have their own agenda for the South China Seas. To make matters worse, Shek Yeung's brutal tactics create new problems.

As she contends with motherhood and leadership, she must determine how much she is willing to give up to keep her power or face losing everything.

Recommended for fans of: Outlawed, Piranesi, and The Night Tiger