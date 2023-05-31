Summer Reads: Unveiling the Hottest Books of the Season

Our highly anticipated Best Books of Summer roundup is here! From heartwarming tales of family and first love to gripping page-turners and murder mysteries, our handpicked selection offers diverse narratives and thought-provoking themes. Escape, enlighten, and indulge in literary bliss this summer with these must-read books.

MAY

Chain Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Pantheon

Genre: Sci-Fi

Release date: May 2

Loretta Thurwar and Hamara “Hurricane Staxxx” Stacker are teammates, lovers, and fan favorites of Chain-Gang All-Stars, a profit-raising entertainment program where prisoners fight to the death, with freedom as the ultimate prize. If she can maintain her winning streak, Thurwar is set to be free in just a few weeks. But as she considers how to protect the humanity of herself and her team, the game’s corporate owners lay down a set of obstacles that will create a new level of devastation to the game itself.

A Read With Jenna Book Club Pick, this incisive debut demonstrates the connections between systemic racism, unchecked capitalism, and mass incarceration.



Recommended for fans of: The Hunger Games, Orange is the New Black, and The Handmaid's Tale

Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby

Vintage

Genre: Non-fiction Essays / Humor

Release date: May 16

New York Times bestselling author and comedian Samantha Irby is back with a fourth collection of wide-ranging essays which document the latest phase of her life as a writer, midwesterner, and owner of a recently purchased pandemic dog.

Seasoned and novice Irby readers alike will laugh out loud as she describes the intimate details of her interests and experiences, covering everything from anaphylaxis to Sex in the City to the attractive qualities of a "dip dinner."

Recommended for fans of: Shrill and Bad Vibes Only

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

William Morrow

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

Release date: May 16

Author June Hayward thinks she should be getting just as much success as her colleague, Athena Liu – but no one wants to read about white girls, and Athena has the talent of being able to write across genres. That’s why, when June witnesses Athena die in a freak accident, she steals her recently completed novel about Chinese laborers and their effort during World War I. Passing off the work as her own, June is propelled into literary stardom and rebrands as an ethnically ambiguous bestselling writer. But when evidence of her lies emerges, she’ll have to ask herself just how far she’ll go to protect her unearned fame.

Funny and grim, Yellowface tackles racism and cultural appropriation in the publishing industry and comments on the constant erasure of Asian-American voices in white society.

Recommended for fans of: Disorientation and Black Buck

Dykette by Jenny Fran Davis

Henry Holt and Co.

Genre: Literary / Queer Fiction

Release date: May 16

One of the most anticipated debuts of the year, "Dykette" follows Sasha and Jesse, a dysfunctional and sexually eccentric couple living out their twenties in Brooklyn. When a pair of established lesbians invite them to their country home for the holidays, they’re quick to accept – even if Jesse’s best friend Lou and their current love interest, a queer girl named Darcy whose popularity Sasha resents, are also in attendance.

As the group connects over the trip, the motivations and secrets of each guest become clear – so when Jesse and Darcy collaborate in a livestream performance, an intricate web of lust and jealousy emerges with Sasha at its center, filling her with an explosive rage that threatens to ruin more than a nice holiday getaway.

Recommended for fans of: Big Swiss and Couplets

The Three of Us by Ore Agbaje-Williams

G.P. Putnam's Sons

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

Release date: May 16

British-Nigerian author Ore Agbaje-Williams adds a fresh twist to the classic "three's a crowd" trope in her pointed domestic comedy, The Three of Us.

Taking place over the course of one day, the novel follows a successful wife who's unsure if she wants to have children, her loving husband, and her loyal best friend Temi. When the husband unexpectedly comes home early and disrupts their day together, tensions that have long been simmering between him and Temi finally boil over. As secrets are revealed and loyalties are tested, the trio must confront cultural expectations and the compromises they've made to meet them.

With its incisive exploration of relationships and identity, "The Three of Us" is a witty and insightful debut that is not to be missed.

Recommended for fans of: My Sister the Serial Killer, Queenie, and Such a Fun Age

The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor

Riverhead Books

Genre: Literary / Queer Fiction

Release date: May 23

Booker Prize finalist and bestselling writer Brandon Taylor is back with another novel which chronicles the most important details of contemporary life in the Midwest.

Ivan, Fatima, and Noah are each at pivotal moments in their lives, traversing through the streets of Iowa City while struggling to find intimacy and purpose.Their experiences are deepened by a broad cast of characters – artists, blue collar workers, landlords – whose interactions with one another lead to unforeseen consequences. As the trio prepares to start their separate journeys into adulthood, they meet one final time which alters the course of their lives forever

Recommended for fans of: All This Could Be Different and Normal People

JUNE

Lady Tan's Circle of Women by Lisa See

Scribner

Genre: Historical Fiction

Release Date: June 6

From the New York Times bestselling author of The Island of Sea Woman comes an epic tale inspired by the true story of a female physician. Tan Yunxian is the daughter of a well-respected family and the granddaughter to one of the few female doctors in China. She’s taught the pillars of Chinese medicine and women’s care alongside Meiling, a young girl training to become a midwife, and the two develop a friendship which they hope will last forever. But when Yunixan gets into an arranged marriage and is forbidden from engaging with the outside world, she’ll have to figure out how to continue her friendships and her life’s work.

Recommended for fans of: The Island of Sea Women and The Pull of The Stars

My Murder by Katie Williams

Riverhead Books

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: June 6

Lou is enjoying married life and motherhood when she’s murdered by a local serial killer. And when she’s brought back to life through a government project, along with the other victims, she feels ready for things to go back to normal – if only she wasn’t curious about the circumstances leading up to her death or who she can really trust. Clever and speculative, “My Murder” is a deadly delight that will keep you guessing from start to finish.

Recommended for fans of: The School for Good Mothers and The Echo Wife

The Whispers by Ashley Audrain

Pamela Dorman Books

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: June 6



Four suburban mothers find their lives inextricably tied together when one of their children has a life threatening accident. Xavier Loverly is in a coma after falling through his bedroom window. His mother, Whitney, refuses to speak to anyone, leaving the family’s friends and neighbors to consider their culpability in the events that led to his accident. As each mother’s desires and fears are exposed, so too are their long-held secrets which they are forced to confront.

Recommended for fans of: Little Fires Everywhere and Big Little Lies

Adult Drama: And Other Essays by Natalie Beach

Hanover Square Press

Genre: Essay

Release Date: June 20

Natalie Beach is best known for her viral essay about her friendship with Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway – and now she’s come out with a witty memoir-in-essays about the trials and tribulations of adulthood. From existential crises to breakups to her time as an activist and in the workplace, Beach will captivate readers from beginning to end in this highly-anticipated debut.

Recommended for fans of: Trick Mirror and We Are Never Meeting in Real Life

Pageboy by Elliot Page

Flatiron Books

Genre: Memoir

Release Date: June 6



In his debut memoir, Oscar-nominated actor and trans activist Elliot Page will delve into his personal journey of coming out and his complex relationship with his body. Drawing from recent candid interviews, Page will expand on previously discussed accounts — such as the verbal assault he endured from a homophobic stranger in Hollywood, being forced to wear a dress to the Juno premiere, and enduring bullying in his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia — while introducing new narratives, providing readers with an intimate exploration of their identity struggle and the immense pressure imposed by societal norms.



Pageboy not only illuminates the complexities of transgender identity but also serves as a powerful source of inspiration, encouraging individuals both within and outside the community to exhibit bravery in the face of adversity.

Recommended for fans of: Horse Barbie and Born a Crime

Banyan Moon by Thao Thai

Mariner Books

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: June 27



After the death of her grandmother Minh, Ann Tran discovers she has inherited the Banyan House along with her estranged mother. Their reunion in the childhood home forces Ann to confront her grief and reconcile with her mother, while also dealing with an unexpected pregnancy.



The novel also delves into Minh's past, depicting her journey from Vietnam to America and the lasting effects of her decisions on her family. Through a rich exploration of mother-daughter relationships and the complexities of inheritance, "Banyan Moon" weaves together a poignant tale set across different time periods and locations.

Recommended for fans of: Burnt Sugar and The Joy Luck Club

Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood

Mariner Books

Genre: Romance

Release Date: June 13



Elsie Hannaway leads a double life — she's a physics professor and also a professional fake girlfriend. Her world is upended when she discovers that Jack Smith, the older brother of a client, is the same person who ruined her mentor's career and holds the fate of her dream job in his hands. Against her better judgement, Elsie finds herself drawn to Jack's charm and authenticity, forcing her to question her guarded theories on romance and relationships. As their paths collide, Elsie must decide whether to put her principles to the test and embrace the uncertainties of falling in love.

Recommended for fans of: The Love Hypothesis and The Kiss Quotient

Loot by Tania James

Knopf

Genre: Historical Fiction

Release Date: June 13

This sweeping historical novel follows Abbas, a talented young woodcarver whose talents catch the attention of the sultan. With help from a renowned French clockmaker, he's commissioned to build a giant tiger automaton. Later, he embarks on a journey to Europe to join the clockmaker as his apprentice, during which the sultan's palace is looted by British forces and the tiger automaton stolen. To prove himself, Abbas must retrieve the tiger from an estate in the English countryside, where it is displayed in a collection of plundered art. James juxtaposes the savagery of colonialism and racism with the childlike wonder of grand adventure, falling in love, and making a mark on history.

Recommended for fans of: The Storyteller's Secret and The Alchemist

The Rachel Incident by Caroline O'Donoghue

Knopf

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: June 27



This coming of age story follows Rachel Murray, a university student working in a bookstore, where she forms a deep friendship with her coworker James Devlin. As their friendship blossoms, Rachel also develops feelings for her married English professor, Dr. Byrne, and organizes a book signing for him. However, complications arise, and Rachel finds herself entangled in a complex web of relationships, including a passionate and unexpected connection with another person entirely.

Recommended for fans of: Carrie Pilby and Maybe Someday

Nightbloom by Peace Adzo Medie

Algonquin Books

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: June 13



Selasi and Akorfa, once inseparable cousins in Ghana, drift apart when Selasi — who was once cheerful and funny — inexplicably begins to change, becoming quiet and withdrawn. Akorfa, determined to pursue a future in medicine, leaves for an American university but is unprepared for the harsh realities of racism. Their paths converge again during a crisis, unveiling Selasi's secret and forcing Akorfa to confront her role in their estrangement. Nightbloom" is a captivating novel that delves into the complexities of female relationships and the societal challenges that seek to suppress women's voices.

Recommended for fans of: Americanah and The Girl With the Louding Voice

JULY

Ripe by Sarah Rose Etter

Scribner

Genre: Suspense

Release Date: July 11

Cassie might be working her dream job at a Silicon Valley startup, but the demands from her higher ups are unethical and never ending – not to mention that it's hard to enjoy the fruits of her labor in a city marked by extreme displays of wealth and poverty. If that weren't terrible enough, she's got a black hole hovering over her head at all times, shrinking and expanding according to her anxieties. When her responsibilities veer into unquestionably illegal territory and faces an unexpected pregnancy, Cassie will have to decide whether her dreams are still worth pursuing.

Recommended for fans of: My Year of Rest and Relaxation and Her Body and Other Parties

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead

Doubleday

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: July 18

A highly-anticipated sequel to Colson Whitehead's Harlem Shuffle, Crime Manifesto focuses on former fence-turned-furniture salesman Ray Carney and a series of events that pull him back into a life of crime. The book is written in 3 parts and is rife with capers and schemes, deals and double-crosses, and a whole lot of police and political corruption.

Recommended for fans of: No Country for Old Men and The Lincoln Highway

Small Worlds by Caleb Azumah Nelson

Grove Hardcover

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: July 18

Small Worlds follows Stephen, a Ghanaian Londoner and recent high school graduate struggling to make sense of his life over the course of 3 consecutive summers. Music and dance serve as his guide, creating a home in his sense of rhythm, as he navigates experiences that range from finding a first love to dealing with family loss to forging a new path for himself in spite of outside expectations.

Recommended for fans of: Maame and Fire Rush

Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Del Rey

Genre: Thriller

Release Date: July 18

Montserrat has been denied the opportunity to shine as a sound editor in the film industry. She’s talented, but it’s not easy to infiltrate a boy’s club in ‘90s Mexico City – or keep the attention of her childhood best friend and former soap opera actor, Tristán. This all changes when Montserrat and Tristàn meet an infamous horror director who promises to revitalize their careers. The only catch? They’ll have to shoot a scene from the director’s last unfinished film, using silver nitrate stock that’s tainted by the magic of a Nazi occultist.

Recommended for fans of: The Ghost Sequences and Experimental Film

Their Vicious Games by Joelle Wellington

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

Genre: Young Adult

Release Date: July 25

As one of the few Black students at the distinguished Edgewater Academy, Adina Walker knows how to hold her own. Still, it only takes one fight to be blacklisted from every Ivy League college, including her top choice. The only option she has left is to compete in a mysterious contest called the Finish and win a series of events that will land her squarely within the inner circle of Edgewater’s founding family. She’ll have to pull out all the stops if she wants to win — especially when she realizes the cost of admission into the games is her life.

Recommended for fans of: Ace of Spades and Gossip Girl

Business or Pleasure by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Berkley

Genre: Romance

Release Date: July 4



Ghostwriter Chandler Cohen attends a book signing for a novel she wrote, only to find that the author doesn't even recognize her. Drowning her sorrows at the bar, she connects with a handsome stranger and the pair have a cringe-worthy hookup she can't wait to forget. But fate has other plans — Chandler is tasked with ghostwriting a memoir for Finn Walsh, a former actor known for a werewolf show aka the handsome stranger she had a one-night stand with. Finn, who thought their encounter was way better than Chandler did, agrees to a deal — they'll explore a casual relationship alongside their work where Chandler will teach him some tips and tricks in the bedroom. When feelings arise, the pair must decide if they can balance business and pleasure or find a way to have both.

Recommended for fans of: Bet On It and Act Your Age, Eve Brown

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei

Flatiron Books

Genre: Sci-Fi / Thriller

Release Date: July 18



On the brink of Earth's environmental collapse, humanity's last hope lies aboard The Phoenix, a ship carrying eighty elite graduates who will bear the next generation in deep space. When a deadly explosion kills three crew members and diverts the ship off course, Asuka, the lone survivor and witness, becomes the prime suspect. As the crew descends into suspicion and mistrust, flashbacks reveal how Asuka was picked for the mission — chosen to represent Japan, despite having grown up in America. Determined to uncover the truth and prevent further harm, Asuka races against time to find the culprit before the mission and their collective faith are shattered.

Recommended for fans of: Chlorine and Seveneves

Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong

Gallery/Saga Press

Genre: Fantasy

Release Date: July 18



This epic fantasy inspired by Antony and Cleopatra takes place in the kingdom of Talin, where the annual deadly games in the capital city of San-Er attract thrill-seeking competitors who can jump between bodies, with the promise of unimaginable riches if they win. Princess Calla Tuoleimi, responsible for a past massacre, hides and plans to bring down the monarchy by winning the games and assassinating her uncle. Anton Makusa, an exiled aristocrat enters the games for a chance to save his childhood love, who's been in a coma for years. Calla forms an unexpected alliance with Anton and August, King Kasa's adopted son, who seeks to mend Talin's problems. As their goals clash and Calla's bond with Anton intensifies, she must choose between her lover and her kingdom before the games conclude.

Recommended for fans of: Hunger Games and These Violent Delights

AUGUST

Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo

Ecco

Genre: Magical Realism / Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 1

In her first novel for adults, National Book Award-winning author Elizabeth Acevedo tells the story of a Dominican-American family dealing with desires, regrets, and death. Flor can predict when people will pass away, so her sisters — Matilde, Pastora, and Camila — are taken aback when she announces that she wants a living wake. The lives of each sister, along with their cousins Ona and Yadi, are explored in the days leading up to the event as they prepare for an uncertain future.

Recommended for fans of: Memphis and 100 Years of Solitude

Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine

Sourcebooks

Genre: Thriller

Release Date: August 1

Anna Alcott will stop at nothing to have a child, but the journey has been challenging, to say the least. On top of going through a public IVF journey, the medicine and appointments she needs keep getting lost or rearranged — which makes her wonder if someone is trying to keep her from getting pregnant. The doctor tells Anna that she's miscarried, but the symptoms are getting worse and not even her husband believes her protestations that she's still pregnant. Is she going insane? Or is there something evil growing inside of her?

Recommended for fans of: The Push and The Silent Patient

The Lookback Window by Kyle Dillon Hertz

Simon & Schuster

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 1

Dylan lived through three years of sexual abuse and has been determined not to look back at the events which have shaped his life for the past decade. Not even his fiancé, Moans, knows the full extent of his past — but suddenly a new child protection law emerges and gives Dylan a one-year window to sue his abusers. As he thinks about what happened to him, he starts exploring a world ruled by drugs and sex, eventually realizing that he wants justice on his own terms.

Recommended for fans of: Luster and NSFW

Bring Me Your Midnight by Rachel Griffin

Sourcebooks

Genre: YA / Fantasy

Release Date: August 1



Tana Fairchild's life has been predetermined: to marry the governor's son and secure an alliance between her witch community and the mainlanders who fear their power. However, when Tana misses a significant ritual, she meets Wolfe, a practitioner of forbidden dark magic, who offers his help. As Tana is drawn to Wolfe's captivating and powerful magic, she must confront the growing chaos in the sea that threatens her island and the fragile alliance. Balancing her duty to her people and her love for Wolfe, Tana faces a crucial decision that could change her life forever.

Recommended for fans of: The Wicked Deep and The Hex Ex

Shark Heart by Emily Habeck

Marysue Rucci Books

Genre: Magical Realism / Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 8



In this captivating debut novel, newlyweds Wren and Lewis embark on a transformative journey as Lewis gradually transforms into a great white shark over the course of their first year of marriage. As Lewis grapples with his evolving physical form and unfulfilled artist dreams, Wren initially resists his fate, but memories from her past resurface, triggering a series of revelations.



Intertwined with their story is Wren's mother's narrative, who becomes pregnant with Wren at fifteen in an abusive relationship amidst her parents’ crumbling marriage. Ultimately, Wren must confront her grief and make an impossible decision. With its lyrical prose and heartfelt humor, Shark Heart delves into themes of love, memory, and the pursuit of a meaningful life

Recommended for fans of: The Metamorphosis and One True Loves

Vampire of El Norte by Isabel Cañas

Berkley

Genre: Horror / Historical Fiction

Release Date: August 29



Set in 1840s Mexico, Vampires of El Norte follows the story of Nena, the daughter of a rancher, who has witnessed the ongoing tensions between her home and Anglo settlers. She is also haunted by a traumatic encounter with a blood-draining monster, who forced her to leave behind her childhood love, Néstor, who thought she died during the attack, becoming an alcoholic in his grief.



As war between the United States and Mexico erupts, their paths intertwine, with Nena working as a healer and Néstor as part of the auxiliary cavalry. Amidst their reunion, they must confront their shared past and face a terrifying threat together, or neither will survive.

Recommended for fans of: The Hacienda and Certain Dark Things

The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

Berkley

Genre: Historical Fiction

Release Date: August 8



When a skeleton is discovered in a well during a development project in 1972, the residents of Chicken Hill, an area where immigrant Jews and African Americans coexist, must confront their shared past. Moshe and Chona Ludlow — a couple who integrated their theater and who runs the Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, respectively — play pivotal roles in protecting a deaf boy from being institutionalized. As the interconnected stories of these characters unfold, the ultimate truth about what transpired on Chicken Hill and the involvement of the town's white establishment is unveiled. McBride reveals the struggles faced by those on the margins of white, Christian America and highlights the power of love and community in challenging times.

Recommended for fans of: A Tree Grows in Brooklyn and Deacon King Kong

The Invisible Hour by Alice Hoffman

Atria Books

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 15



On a day when Mia Jacob feels utterly hopeless, she discovers solace in the power of words. The Scarlet Letter, written centuries ago by Nathaniel Hawthorne, seemingly mirrors the experiences of Mia's mother, Ivy, and their life within an oppressive cult called the Community — a secluded cult in western Massachusetts that forbids contact with the outside world and views books as evil. This revelation prompts Mia to question the uncanny connection and prompts her to challenge the restrictive rules of her upbringing. As Mia embarks on a journey of self-discovery — as well as one back in time where she falls for the very writer who saved her life — she learns that books can transport and transform, and that the bond between readers and writers is profound.

Recommended for fans of: Reading Lolita in Tehran and The Midnight Library

The Connellys of County Down by Tracey Lange

Celadon Books

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 1



After serving time in prison on a drug charge, Tara Connelly faces the daunting task of rebuilding her life at the age of thirty. With no money or prospects, she moves back in with her siblings, who are dealing with their own challenges. Her brother, a single father, struggles with the ongoing effects of a brain injury, while her sister carries weighty secrets that begin to break down her fragile facade. Amidst the effort to find a new career and keep her family together, Tara discovers an unlikely chance at love, which could be thwarted by the frequent and unwelcome visits of the police officer responsible for Tara's arrest. As the Connelly family's secrets unravel, they must confront their deepest fears and the harsh truth to prevent losing each other forever.

Recommended for fans of: We Are The Brennans and Commonwealth

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

Harper

Genre: Literary Fiction

Release Date: August 1



In Ann Patchett's novel "Tom Lake," Lara's three daughters return to their family's orchard in Northern Michigan in 2020. They urge their mother to recount her past romance with famous actor Peter Duke from their time at the Tom Lake theater company. As Lara reflects on her history, her daughters reassess their own lives and their connection with their mother, leading them to reevaluate their perspectives on the world. Patchett's narrative combines compelling storytelling with insightful reflections on family dynamics, creating a luminous and thought-provoking tale that showcases her literary prowess.

Recommended for fans of: The Glass Castle and Bel Canto



