Here Are The Best ‘Barbie’ Twitter Memes, Ranked

Since the release of the first teaser, Barbie has infiltrated the minds and hearts of people across the globe. And now that the film has officially hit theaters, earning close to $131.5 million at the global box office in its second weekend, there's no doubt that your X (formerly Twitter) feed has been flooded with memes from the film's most memorable moments.
We're betting you haven't seen them all, though. Here are some of the best Barbie memes so far, with our ranking below:
7. "Just Beach" Meme #1
"My job... is just beach," Ken tells Barbie at the beginning of the film. Not lifeguard or something more official — just beach. Twitter users have reappropriated the silly phrase, describing their own jobs with the most mundane task they achieve everyday.
"My job is just... worry," reads another tweet with 111,700 likes.
6. The "Long Distance Low Commitment Casual Girlfriend" Meme
As Ken turns Barbieland into a patriarchy, he offers his companion the lowly role of "long distance low commitment casual girlfriend." Though no one actually wants this descriptor, users have applied the term to describe celebrities they wouldn't mind suffering for.
5. The "Just Beach" Meme #2
The second "just beach" meme is a compilation of characters from other films and television shows. They don't embody the spirit of Ken so much as they stand in and talk about to the beach. Examples include Mac from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Laszlo Cravens from What We Do In The Shadows, and the "pencil neck" guy from Spongebob.
4. The Barbie Crying Meme
There are several tear-inducing scenes in Barbie, most notably the one where she realizes she's no longer a perfect, stereotypical doll. Twitter has since memefied this image of a teary-eyed Margot Robbie to capture the heartbreaking moments that come with being a girl.
Several of the tweets reference singers and their lyrics. "Girls when they're a forest fire, and they're the fire and the forest, and the witness watching it," one user tweeted — a reference to Mitski's "A Burning Hill," which is about female sadness in the modern age.
3. The "Mojo Dojo Casa House" Meme
"Mojo Dojo Casa House" is what Ken calls Barbie's dream house after seizing and redesigning it to fit his new hyper-masculine tastes. It's a patriarchal dreamland, complete with women in French maid costumes, horse iconography, and gas-guzzling trucks parked outside. People have since used the phrase to reference other popular films and make fun of the stereotypically bland apartments bachelors tend to live in.
2. The Existential Crisis Meme
There's a scene in Barbie where she asks her friends, "Do you guys ever think about death?" in the middle of an upbeat dance sequence. This is one of the first moments Barbie becomes sentient and, as you can imagine, it completely kills the vibe. This has inspired many Twitter users to kill the vibe of their follower's timelines by asking them about depressing societal issues in the real world.
"Do you guys ever think about tuberculosis?" John Green tweeted to the tune of 27,100 likes.
1. The "He's just Ken" Meme
Marketing posters for the Barbie movie repeatedly featured the phrase, "She's everything. He's just Ken." Twitter users have taken the phrase and run with it, using it to compare celebrity couples and things like the Twitter rebrand.
Human rights activist Malala Yousefzai hopped on the trend, joining one of the few Twitter users who've earned over a million likes on a single tweet. "This Barbie has a Nobel Prize," she captioned a photo of her and her husband, Asser Malik, at a Barbie showing. "He's just Ken."
