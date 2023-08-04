Here Are the Best ‘Barbie’ TikTok Trends, Ranked

We might be two weeks out since the release of Barbie, but the memes and trends related to the film have continued to flood our timelines on every social media platform. And while we've already rounded up the best Twitter memes, that's only scratching the surface.



Here are some of the best TikTok trends involving Barbie, with our ranking below:

6. The Barbie Foot Trend

Let's be real — this trend is at the bottom of the list because it involves feet. But if you were stunned by Margot Robbie mimicking Barbie's high-arched foot by walking on her tiptoes and want to give it a go, then this one's for you (Just don't do it too many times in case you injure yourself).

5. The Barbie Makeup Trend

The Barbie makeup trend was actually created last year and had a resurgence with the release of the film. In it, TikTokers transform from a bare face to a Barbie-inspired look as "Barbie Girl" by Aqua plays in the background. Then, users show a clip of themselves pretending to have gone through cosmetic surgery before transitioning to a final look that's more representative of their aesthetic. This one is at #5 because it's making a second lap around the trend cycle.

4. Cost N' Mayor's Dancing Trend

Married duo Austin and Marideth Telenko (also known as Cost n' Mayor on TikTok) are beloved on the app for using their professional dancing backgrounds to perform a series of routines in their living room. They're credited with creating a dance to the "Barbie World" remix, which has inspired dozens of iterations — including one by Ashley Tisdale.

3. The "Weird Barbie" Trend

One of the film's fan favorites is "Weird Barbie," whose child owner botched her hair and makeup. This speaks to the real experience of many Barbie owners who played too hard with their dolls — which is why they've made a trend of sharing what their "weird Barbies" look like on TikTok. A particularly good example comes from @emily__003, who owns a one-armed Barbie named "Strongie."

2. The "Hi Barbie!" Outfit Trend

As soon as the trailer for Barbie dropped, TikTokers began using its audio to share Barbie-inspired lookbooks. Each outfit is pink, feminine, and/or fluffy to match the upbeat "hi Barbie!" narration — with the exception of the final outfit, which is black and matches the sound of Ken's irritated voice.

1. The Girlhood Trend

This is by far the best trend to come out of the Barbie film because of its wholesomeness. In it, female TikTokers share videos and images of themselves as children, while Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" plays in the background. It's a celebration of the everyday moments of girlhood, and a reminder to continue nurturing our inner children as we age. The singer-songwriter also contributed to the trend with her own version.