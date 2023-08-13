Here Are Some of The Biggest Drag Makeup Artists To Follow on TikTok

There is no shortage of makeup artists on TikTok, whether you're looking for artists who can perfectly replicate the looks of Ariana Grande or creators who make informative videos on how ancient cultures used makeup.
However, the popularity of one particularly unique, yet diverse, makeup style has entered the mainstream more than ever before in recent years: drag makeup. As the art form becomes more visible in pop culture, everyone from influencers to everyday TikTok users are trying their hand at drag.
For those looking to try styles influenced by the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race or Netflix's makeup competition show Face Off, learning from drag artists online is the easiest way to go. The Messenger has rounded up some of the biggest, trend-setting drag makeup artists on TikTok — see them all below:
Plastique Tiara (@plastique_tiara)
- Why drag matters: Drag queen and writer Tom Rasmussen explains
- Google Booed By Own Employees at Drag Show it Pulled Support From
- Here Are the Best ‘Barbie’ TikTok Trends, Ranked
- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Yvie Oddly Reveals She Married ‘Some Guy’ She Met on Grindr
- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Adore Delano Announces She’s Transitioning
- Drag Queens Raise Funds for Teachers Fired for Watching Drag Show: ‘That’s What God Wants’
With over 11.7 million followers and more than 300 million likes on TikTok, Plastique Tiara is one of the most-followed drag artists on the platform. The influencer creates video on every aspect of drag a viewer could imagine — from "get ready with me" videos and wig styling videos to clips getting out of hair and makeup at the end of the day.
Pink Neinu (@pink_neinu)
TikToker Pink Neinu is quickly becoming one of the most successful makeup artists on the platform. With over 737,000 followers more than 10.3 million likes, the performer has already collaborated with brands like H&M and NovaBEAUTY by Fashion Nova as well as other massive influencers like James Charles. Although Neinu dabbles heavily in drag-inspired looks, the TikToker also experiments with traditional makeup styles in their collaborations.
Spacey (@spacehorsedq)
For TikTok users looking for out-of-this-world-inspired makeup looks, drag artist Spacey is the creator to watch. Combining comedic sketch content with videos showing off her colorful and alien-like looks, Spacey is quickly gaining popularity on the platform, with over 55.5 followers and more than 2 million likes accrued so far.
Buttercrème/Dakota Dekovitch (@Dakota_Dekovitch)
Lovers of Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette or golden-age Disney films, look no further — Dakota Dekovitch aka Buttercrème is creating awe-inspiring looks on TikTok. Dekovitch's content has a little bit of everything, including cosplays (that include homemade costumes) of characters like Rapunzel and Tinker Bell. To date, she has garnered over 212,000 followers and more than 4.2 million likes on TikTok.
Ellis Atlantis (@ellis_atlantis)
Although the UK-based drag queen Ellis Atlantis became well-known after competing in (and winning) Netflix's makeup competition show Glow Up, the artist has garnered a massive following on TikTok. Creating looks that range from vibrant and colorful to "natural" and subtle, Atlantis is a great artist to follow for those looking to try out looks for themselves, as he provides step-by-step tutorials. The reality star has 526,000 followers and over 9.4 million likes.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Shania Twain Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency DatesEntertainment
- Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’Entertainment
- Actress Taryn Manning Apologizes for ‘Exposing’ Affair With Married Man After Posting Troubling VideoEntertainment
- Can We Stop Killing ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean in Movies and TV Yet?Entertainment
- TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet PostEntertainment
- Beyoncé Tells Lizzo ‘I Love You!’ as Lizzo Faces Lawsuit and AllegationsEntertainment
- Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly StrikeEntertainment
- ‘Strays’ Director Josh Greenbaum Adopted One of His Dog Actors: ‘I Now Live With Will Ferrell’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Dolly Parton Brings Books to the Children of Kansas With Imagination LibraryEntertainment
- ‘The Masked Singer’ Coming Back Sooner Than Expected on Sept. 10Entertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: J.R. Is Identified as Lil Nas X’s Brother Robert SleepyEntertainment
- The 1975 Stays Mum on Malaysia Controversy as $2.7 Million Fine Deadline LoomsEntertainment