Here Are Some of The Biggest Drag Makeup Artists To Follow on TikTok

There is no shortage of makeup artists on TikTok, whether you're looking for artists who can perfectly replicate the looks of Ariana Grande or creators who make informative videos on how ancient cultures used makeup.

However, the popularity of one particularly unique, yet diverse, makeup style has entered the mainstream more than ever before in recent years: drag makeup. As the art form becomes more visible in pop culture, everyone from influencers to everyday TikTok users are trying their hand at drag.

For those looking to try styles influenced by the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race or Netflix's makeup competition show Face Off, learning from drag artists online is the easiest way to go. The Messenger has rounded up some of the biggest, trend-setting drag makeup artists on TikTok — see them all below:

Plastique Tiara (@plastique_tiara)

With over 11.7 million followers and more than 300 million likes on TikTok, Plastique Tiara is one of the most-followed drag artists on the platform. The influencer creates video on every aspect of drag a viewer could imagine — from "get ready with me" videos and wig styling videos to clips getting out of hair and makeup at the end of the day.

Pink Neinu (@pink_neinu)

TikToker Pink Neinu is quickly becoming one of the most successful makeup artists on the platform. With over 737,000 followers more than 10.3 million likes, the performer has already collaborated with brands like H&M and NovaBEAUTY by Fashion Nova as well as other massive influencers like James Charles. Although Neinu dabbles heavily in drag-inspired looks, the TikToker also experiments with traditional makeup styles in their collaborations.

For TikTok users looking for out-of-this-world-inspired makeup looks, drag artist Spacey is the creator to watch. Combining comedic sketch content with videos showing off her colorful and alien-like looks, Spacey is quickly gaining popularity on the platform, with over 55.5 followers and more than 2 million likes accrued so far.

Lovers of Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette or golden-age Disney films, look no further — Dakota Dekovitch aka Buttercrème is creating awe-inspiring looks on TikTok. Dekovitch's content has a little bit of everything, including cosplays (that include homemade costumes) of characters like Rapunzel and Tinker Bell. To date, she has garnered over 212,000 followers and more than 4.2 million likes on TikTok.

Ellis Atlantis (@ellis_atlantis)

Although the UK-based drag queen Ellis Atlantis became well-known after competing in (and winning) Netflix's makeup competition show Glow Up, the artist has garnered a massive following on TikTok. Creating looks that range from vibrant and colorful to "natural" and subtle, Atlantis is a great artist to follow for those looking to try out looks for themselves, as he provides step-by-step tutorials. The reality star has 526,000 followers and over 9.4 million likes.