Here Are All the TV Marathons Airing Memorial Day Weekend 2023
There are plenty of options for good television programming over the extended holiday weekend.
Memorial Day is an occasion for remembering and honoring the members of the U.S. armed forces who sacrificed their lives during service. For those who are looking to watch something on-message during the extended holiday weekend, there are some great options this year on TV and streaming.
Max, for example, has an array of award-winning titles to stream, including HBO's Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Meanwhile, Pluto TV has an entire channel on its free streaming service dedicated to military history, with films in store for the weekend such as Silent Wings - The American Glider Pilots of WWII, Boys of H Company and Navy Heroes of Normandy, just to name a few.
There are also quite a few linear television stations that are hosting relevant marathons, such as History Channel's The World Wars showcase and The Smithsonian Channel's The Pacific War in Color.
And, if you're just looking for something relaxing to help you enjoy the extra time off this holiday weekend, there are plenty of options for that, too.
Below is a list of all the major TV and movie marathons (running four hours or more) happening this Memorial Day weekend.
(These titles are listed in order of their initial airing, all times Eastern.)
Saturday, May 27
TV shows:
Charmed - SYFY, 12-6 a.m.
Las Vegas - E!, 12-2 a.m. Tuesday
Ridiculousness - MTV, 12-8 a.m. Saturday
Air Disasters - Smithsonian, 1-6 a.m.
Ghost Whisperer - PopTV, 3-11 a.m.
Dr. Phil - OWN, 4 a.m.-1 p.m.
NCIS: New Orleans - TNT, 5 a.m.-noon.; PopTV, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Sunday
Aerial America - Smithsonian, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cheaters - VH1, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
Craig of the Creek - Toon, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
SpongeBob SquarePants - Nickelodeon, 6 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Two and a Half Men - AMC, 6:15-10:45 a.m.
Most Terrifying Places in America - Travel, 7 a.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
Windy City Rehab - HGTV, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Zombie House Flipping - A&E, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Vietnam in HD - History, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
This Is Mark Rober - Science, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Undercover Underage - ID, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Yellowstone - Paramount, 9 a.m.-12 a.m. Sunday
NCIS - WEtv, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday
Planet Earth: Africa - BBCA, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Swamp Wars - Animal, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Drug Lords: The Takedown - NatGeo, 12-4 p.m.
On Patrol: Live - Reelz, 12 p.m.-3 a.m. Sunday
Young Sheldon - CMT, 12-5 p.m.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Fuse, 12-10 p.m.
Battle on the Beach - HGTV, 1-7 p.m.
Carriers at War - Smithsonian, 1-5 p.m.
House Hunters - OWN, 1-6 p.m.
Naked and Afraid XL - Discovery, 1 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
The Simpsons - FXX, 1- 6 p.m.
Ancient Aliens - HIstory, 2 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday
Chopped - Food, 2-7 p.m.
Impractical Jokers - TruTV, 2 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
The King of Queens - FYI 2:30 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
What on Earth? - Science, 3-8 p.m.
Family Guy - Freeform, 4-11 p.m.; FXX, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Sunday
The First 48 - A&E, 4 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
To Catch a Smuggler - NatGeo, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday
Accident, Suicide or Murder - Oxygen, 5-11 p.m.
Hell Below - Smithsonian, 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Sunday
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN, 6 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives - Food, 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
House Hunters - HGTV, 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
Ancient Unexplained Files - Science, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
Love in Paradise - TLC, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
Maine Cabin Masters - Magnolia, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
Friends - Nickelodeon, 9 p.m.-3:50 a.m. Sunday
Movies:
Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts movies - USA, 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Sunday
Jurassic Park movies - SYFY, 1 p.m.-1:45 a.m. Sunday
The Mummy movies - Bravo, 1 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Sunday
Cars movies - Freeform, 1:15-9 p.m.
Rush Hour movies - BET, 3-10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
TV shows:
Ridiculousness, MTV - 1 a.m.-12 p.m.
Dateline - Oxygen, 3-8 a.m.
Scorpion - PopTV, 3 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dr. Phil - OWN, 4-11 a.m.
Tyler Perry's House of Payne - BET, 4-9 a.m.
NCIS: New Orleans - TNT, 5 a.m.-2 p.m.; PopTV, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday
Aerial America - Smithsonian - 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cheaters - Vh1, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.
Craig of the Creek - Toon, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Say Yes to the Dress - TLC, 6 a.m.- 0 a.m.
Duck Dynasty - FYI, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Fixer Upper - Magnolia, 7 a.m.-1 p.m, 4-8 p.m.
The Food That Built America - History, 7 a.m.-4 a.m. Monday
House Hunters - HGTV, 7-11 a.m., OWN, 1-6 p.m.
UFOs: The Lost Evidence - Travel, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dirty Jobs - Discovery, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
How It's Made - Science, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
North Woods Law - Animal, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wicked Tuna - NatGeo, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Yellowstone - Paramount, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
1000 Lb. Sisters - TLC, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fear Thy Neighbor - ID, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Impractical Jokers - TruTV, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Law & Order - WEtv, 10 a.m.
Snapped - Oxygen, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Fuse, 12-10 p.m.
Jail: Big Texas - Reelz, 12 p.m.-3 a.m. Monday
Young Sheldon - CMT, 12-5:30 p.m.
Air Disasters - Smithsonian, 1 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday
American Monster - ID, 2-10 p.m.
Black Files Declassified - Science, 3-8 p.m.
Criminal Minds - PopTV, 3-8 p.m.
Ice Road Truckers - FYI, 3-10 p.m.
Louisiana Law - Animal, 4 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday
Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel, 5 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday
20/20 on OWN - OWN, 6 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday
Everybody Loves Raymond - IFC, 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Monday
Bar Rescue - Paramount, 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday
Friends - Nickelodeon, 10 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Monday
Movies:
The Godfather movies - BBCA, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Monday
Iron Man movies - FX, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Toy Story movies - Freeform, 3:15 p.m.-12 a.m. Monday
Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts movies - USA, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday
Monday, May 29
TV shows:
Impractical Jokers - TruTV, 12-4 a.m., 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Three's Company - IFC 1:30-6 a.m.
The Pacific War in Color - Smithsonian, 2-6 a.m.
Ridiculousness - MTV, 3-10 a.m., 5 p.m.-10 a.m. Tuesday
Warehouse 13 - SYFY, 3-9 a.m.
Dr. Phil - OWN, 4 a.m.-1 p.m., 4-8 p.m.
Charmed - TNT, 6-10 a.m.
Gilligan's Island - IFC, 6-10 a.m.
My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV, 6 a.m.-12 p.m.
Vanderpump Rules - Bravo, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt - Magnolia, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Beat Bobby Flay - Food, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Paranormal: Caught on Camera - Travel, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Star Trek: The Next Generation - BBCA, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Band of Brothers - AMC, 9 a.m.- 1:19 p.m.
Cops Reloaded - Reelz, 9 a.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday
Craig of the Creek - Toon, 9 a.m.-6:15 p.m.
Law & Order: Criminal Intent - Sundance, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Yellowstone - Paramount, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
Bones - WEtv, 10 a.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday
Death by Fame - ID, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Naked and Afraid - Animal, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 5 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday
Parks and Recreation - IFC, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wahlburgers - FYI, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Love It or List It - HGTV, 12-7 p.m.
Expedition X - Science, 1-9 p.m.
Maine Cabin Masters - Magnolia, 1-8 p.m., 9 p.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives - Food, 2-10 p.m.
Love in Paradise - 2-6 p.m.
People Magazine Investigates - ID, 2-8 p.m.
The World Wars - History, 2-8 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud - BET, 3-10 p.m.
Snapped - Oxygen, 3-7 p.m.
NCIS - Sundance, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday
Tiny House Nation - FYI, 4 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday
Mysteries of the Unknown - Travel, 6 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday
Two and a Half Men - IFC, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday
20/20 on OWN - OWN, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday
Friends - Nickelodeon, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Tuesday
Movies:
The Expendables movies - TNT, 12:30-7:30 p.m.
Seven Deadly Sins Story movies - Lifetime, 2 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday
