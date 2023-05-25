The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Here Are All the TV Marathons Airing Memorial Day Weekend 2023

    There are plenty of options for good television programming over the extended holiday weekend.

    Published |Updated
    Amanda Bell
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Memorial Day is an occasion for remembering and honoring the members of the U.S. armed forces who sacrificed their lives during service. For those who are looking to watch something on-message during the extended holiday weekend, there are some great options this year on TV and streaming.

    Max, for example, has an array of award-winning titles to stream, including HBO's Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Meanwhile, Pluto TV has an entire channel on its free streaming service dedicated to military history, with films in store for the weekend such as Silent Wings - The American Glider Pilots of WWII, Boys of H Company and Navy Heroes of Normandy, just to name a few.

    There are also quite a few linear television stations that are hosting relevant marathons, such as History Channel's The World Wars showcase and The Smithsonian Channel's The Pacific War in Color.

    And, if you're just looking for something relaxing to help you enjoy the extra time off this holiday weekend, there are plenty of options for that, too. 

    Read More

    Below is a list of all the major TV and movie marathons (running four hours or more) happening this Memorial Day weekend. 

    (These titles are listed in order of their initial airing, all times Eastern.)

    Saturday, May 27

    TV shows:

    Charmed - SYFY, 12-6 a.m. 
    Las Vegas - E!, 12-2 a.m. Tuesday
    Ridiculousness - MTV, 12-8 a.m. Saturday
    Air Disasters - Smithsonian, 1-6 a.m.
    Ghost Whisperer - PopTV, 3-11 a.m.
    Dr. Phil - OWN, 4 a.m.-1 p.m. 
    NCIS: New Orleans - TNT, 5 a.m.-noon.; PopTV, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Sunday
    Aerial America - Smithsonian, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. 
    Cheaters - VH1, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
    Craig of the Creek - Toon, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. 
    SpongeBob SquarePants - Nickelodeon, 6 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
    Two and a Half Men - AMC, 6:15-10:45 a.m. 
    Most Terrifying Places in America - Travel, 7 a.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
    Windy City Rehab - HGTV, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Zombie House Flipping - A&E, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Vietnam in HD - History, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
    This Is Mark Rober - Science, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Undercover Underage - ID, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 
    Yellowstone - Paramount, 9 a.m.-12 a.m. Sunday
    NCIS - WEtv, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday
    Planet Earth: Africa - BBCA, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Swamp Wars - Animal, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 
    Drug Lords: The Takedown - NatGeo, 12-4 p.m.
    On Patrol: Live - Reelz, 12 p.m.-3 a.m. Sunday
    Young Sheldon - CMT, 12-5 p.m. 
    Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Fuse, 12-10 p.m. 
    Battle on the Beach - HGTV, 1-7 p.m.
    Carriers at War - Smithsonian, 1-5 p.m.
    House Hunters - OWN, 1-6 p.m. 
    Naked and Afraid XL - Discovery, 1 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
    The Simpsons - FXX, 1- 6 p.m.
    Ancient Aliens - HIstory, 2 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday
    Chopped - Food, 2-7 p.m.
    Impractical Jokers - TruTV, 2 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
    The King of Queens - FYI 2:30 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
    What on Earth? - Science, 3-8 p.m.
    Family Guy - Freeform, 4-11 p.m.; FXX, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Sunday
    The First 48 - A&E, 4 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
    To Catch a Smuggler - NatGeo, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday
    Accident, Suicide or Murder - Oxygen, 5-11 p.m.
    Hell Below - Smithsonian, 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Sunday
    Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN, 6 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
    Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives - Food, 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
    House Hunters - HGTV, 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
    Ancient Unexplained Files - Science, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
    Love in Paradise - TLC, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
    Maine Cabin Masters - Magnolia, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday
    Friends - Nickelodeon, 9 p.m.-3:50 a.m. Sunday

    Movies:

    Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts movies - USA, 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Sunday
    Jurassic Park movies - SYFY,  1 p.m.-1:45 a.m. Sunday
    The Mummy movies - Bravo, 1 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Sunday
    Cars movies - Freeform, 1:15-9 p.m.
    Rush Hour movies - BET, 3-10:30 p.m.

    Sunday, May 28

    TV shows:

    Ridiculousness, MTV - 1 a.m.-12 p.m.
    Dateline - Oxygen, 3-8 a.m.
    Scorpion - PopTV, 3 a.m.-3 p.m. 
    Dr. Phil - OWN, 4-11 a.m.
    Tyler Perry's House of Payne - BET, 4-9 a.m.
    NCIS: New Orleans - TNT, 5 a.m.-2 p.m.; PopTV, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday
    Aerial America - Smithsonian - 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Cheaters - Vh1, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Craig of the Creek - Toon, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. 
    Say Yes to the Dress - TLC, 6 a.m.- 0 a.m.
    Duck Dynasty - FYI, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Fixer Upper - Magnolia, 7 a.m.-1 p.m, 4-8 p.m. 
    The Food That Built America - History, 7 a.m.-4 a.m. Monday
    House Hunters - HGTV, 7-11 a.m., OWN, 1-6 p.m.
    UFOs: The Lost Evidence - Travel, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Dirty Jobs - Discovery, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
    How It's Made - Science, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
    North Woods Law - Animal, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Wicked Tuna - NatGeo, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
    Yellowstone - Paramount, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
    1000 Lb. Sisters - TLC, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
    Fear Thy Neighbor - ID, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
    Impractical Jokers - TruTV, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
    Law & Order - WEtv, 10 a.m. 
    Snapped - Oxygen, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
    Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Fuse, 12-10 p.m.
    Jail: Big Texas - Reelz, 12 p.m.-3 a.m. Monday
    Young Sheldon - CMT, 12-5:30 p.m. 
    Air Disasters - Smithsonian, 1 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday
    American Monster - ID, 2-10 p.m. 
    Black Files Declassified - Science, 3-8 p.m.
    Criminal Minds - PopTV, 3-8 p.m.
    Ice Road Truckers - FYI, 3-10 p.m.
    Louisiana Law - Animal, 4 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday
    Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel, 5 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday
    20/20 on OWN - OWN, 6 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday
    Everybody Loves Raymond - IFC, 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Monday
    Bar Rescue - Paramount, 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday
    Friends - Nickelodeon, 10 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Monday

    Movies:

    The Godfather movies - BBCA, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Monday
    Iron Man movies - FX, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
    Toy Story movies - Freeform, 3:15 p.m.-12 a.m. Monday
    Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts movies - USA, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday

    Monday, May 29

    TV shows:

    Impractical Jokers - TruTV, 12-4 a.m., 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
    Three's Company - IFC 1:30-6 a.m.
    The Pacific War in Color - Smithsonian, 2-6 a.m.
    Ridiculousness - MTV, 3-10 a.m., 5 p.m.-10 a.m. Tuesday
    Warehouse 13 - SYFY, 3-9 a.m. 
    Dr. Phil - OWN, 4 a.m.-1 p.m., 4-8 p.m.
    Charmed - TNT, 6-10 a.m.
    Gilligan's Island - IFC, 6-10 a.m.
    My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV, 6 a.m.-12 p.m. 
    Vanderpump Rules - Bravo, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Beachfront Bargain Hunt - Magnolia, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Beat Bobby Flay - Food, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. 
    Paranormal: Caught on Camera - Travel, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Star Trek: The Next Generation - BBCA, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
    Band of Brothers - AMC, 9 a.m.- 1:19 p.m. 
    Cops Reloaded - Reelz, 9 a.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday
    Craig of the Creek - Toon, 9 a.m.-6:15 p.m. 
    Law & Order: Criminal Intent - Sundance, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Yellowstone - Paramount, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
    Bones - WEtv, 10 a.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday
    Death by Fame - ID, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
    Naked and Afraid - Animal, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 5 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday
    Parks and Recreation - IFC, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Wahlburgers - FYI, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Love It or List It - HGTV, 12-7 p.m.
    Expedition X - Science, 1-9 p.m.
    Maine Cabin Masters - Magnolia, 1-8 p.m., 9 p.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday
    Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives - Food, 2-10 p.m.
    Love in Paradise - 2-6 p.m.
    People Magazine Investigates - ID, 2-8 p.m.
    The World Wars - History, 2-8 p.m.
    Celebrity Family Feud - BET, 3-10 p.m. 
    Snapped - Oxygen, 3-7 p.m.
    NCIS - Sundance, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday
    Tiny House Nation - FYI, 4 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday
    Mysteries of the Unknown - Travel, 6 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday
    Two and a Half Men - IFC, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday
    20/20 on OWN - OWN, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday
    Friends - Nickelodeon, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Tuesday

    Movies:

    The Expendables movies - TNT, 12:30-7:30 p.m.
    Seven Deadly Sins Story movies - Lifetime, 2 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.