Here Are All the TV Marathons Airing Memorial Day Weekend 2023

Memorial Day is an occasion for remembering and honoring the members of the U.S. armed forces who sacrificed their lives during service. For those who are looking to watch something on-message during the extended holiday weekend, there are some great options this year on TV and streaming.

Max, for example, has an array of award-winning titles to stream, including HBO's Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Meanwhile, Pluto TV has an entire channel on its free streaming service dedicated to military history, with films in store for the weekend such as Silent Wings - The American Glider Pilots of WWII, Boys of H Company and Navy Heroes of Normandy, just to name a few.

There are also quite a few linear television stations that are hosting relevant marathons, such as History Channel's The World Wars showcase and The Smithsonian Channel's The Pacific War in Color.

And, if you're just looking for something relaxing to help you enjoy the extra time off this holiday weekend, there are plenty of options for that, too.

Below is a list of all the major TV and movie marathons (running four hours or more) happening this Memorial Day weekend.

(These titles are listed in order of their initial airing, all times Eastern.)

Saturday, May 27

TV shows:

Charmed - SYFY, 12-6 a.m.

Las Vegas - E!, 12-2 a.m. Tuesday

Ridiculousness - MTV, 12-8 a.m. Saturday

Air Disasters - Smithsonian, 1-6 a.m.

Ghost Whisperer - PopTV, 3-11 a.m.

Dr. Phil - OWN, 4 a.m.-1 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans - TNT, 5 a.m.-noon.; PopTV, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Sunday

Aerial America - Smithsonian, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cheaters - VH1, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

Craig of the Creek - Toon, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

SpongeBob SquarePants - Nickelodeon, 6 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Two and a Half Men - AMC, 6:15-10:45 a.m.

Most Terrifying Places in America - Travel, 7 a.m.-4 a.m. Sunday

Windy City Rehab - HGTV, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Zombie House Flipping - A&E, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Vietnam in HD - History, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

This Is Mark Rober - Science, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Undercover Underage - ID, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Yellowstone - Paramount, 9 a.m.-12 a.m. Sunday

NCIS - WEtv, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday

Planet Earth: Africa - BBCA, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Swamp Wars - Animal, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Drug Lords: The Takedown - NatGeo, 12-4 p.m.

On Patrol: Live - Reelz, 12 p.m.-3 a.m. Sunday

Young Sheldon - CMT, 12-5 p.m.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Fuse, 12-10 p.m.

Battle on the Beach - HGTV, 1-7 p.m.

Carriers at War - Smithsonian, 1-5 p.m.

House Hunters - OWN, 1-6 p.m.

Naked and Afraid XL - Discovery, 1 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday

The Simpsons - FXX, 1- 6 p.m.

Ancient Aliens - HIstory, 2 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday

Chopped - Food, 2-7 p.m.

Impractical Jokers - TruTV, 2 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday

The King of Queens - FYI 2:30 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday

What on Earth? - Science, 3-8 p.m.

Family Guy - Freeform, 4-11 p.m.; FXX, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Sunday

The First 48 - A&E, 4 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday

To Catch a Smuggler - NatGeo, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday

Accident, Suicide or Murder - Oxygen, 5-11 p.m.

Hell Below - Smithsonian, 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Sunday

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN, 6 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives - Food, 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday

House Hunters - HGTV, 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday

Ancient Unexplained Files - Science, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday

Love in Paradise - TLC, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday

Maine Cabin Masters - Magnolia, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday

Friends - Nickelodeon, 9 p.m.-3:50 a.m. Sunday

Movies:

Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts movies - USA, 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Sunday

Jurassic Park movies - SYFY, 1 p.m.-1:45 a.m. Sunday

The Mummy movies - Bravo, 1 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Sunday

Cars movies - Freeform, 1:15-9 p.m.

Rush Hour movies - BET, 3-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

TV shows:

Ridiculousness, MTV - 1 a.m.-12 p.m.

Dateline - Oxygen, 3-8 a.m.

Scorpion - PopTV, 3 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dr. Phil - OWN, 4-11 a.m.

Tyler Perry's House of Payne - BET, 4-9 a.m.

NCIS: New Orleans - TNT, 5 a.m.-2 p.m.; PopTV, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday

Aerial America - Smithsonian - 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cheaters - Vh1, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

Craig of the Creek - Toon, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Say Yes to the Dress - TLC, 6 a.m.- 0 a.m.

Duck Dynasty - FYI, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fixer Upper - Magnolia, 7 a.m.-1 p.m, 4-8 p.m.

The Food That Built America - History, 7 a.m.-4 a.m. Monday

House Hunters - HGTV, 7-11 a.m., OWN, 1-6 p.m.

UFOs: The Lost Evidence - Travel, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dirty Jobs - Discovery, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

How It's Made - Science, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Woods Law - Animal, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wicked Tuna - NatGeo, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Yellowstone - Paramount, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

1000 Lb. Sisters - TLC, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fear Thy Neighbor - ID, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Impractical Jokers - TruTV, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Law & Order - WEtv, 10 a.m.

Snapped - Oxygen, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Fuse, 12-10 p.m.

Jail: Big Texas - Reelz, 12 p.m.-3 a.m. Monday

Young Sheldon - CMT, 12-5:30 p.m.

Air Disasters - Smithsonian, 1 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday

American Monster - ID, 2-10 p.m.

Black Files Declassified - Science, 3-8 p.m.

Criminal Minds - PopTV, 3-8 p.m.

Ice Road Truckers - FYI, 3-10 p.m.

Louisiana Law - Animal, 4 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday

Unexplained: Caught on Camera - Travel, 5 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday

20/20 on OWN - OWN, 6 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday

Everybody Loves Raymond - IFC, 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Monday

Bar Rescue - Paramount, 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Monday

Friends - Nickelodeon, 10 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Monday

Movies:

The Godfather movies - BBCA, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Monday

Iron Man movies - FX, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Toy Story movies - Freeform, 3:15 p.m.-12 a.m. Monday

Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts movies - USA, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday

Monday, May 29

TV shows:

Impractical Jokers - TruTV, 12-4 a.m., 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Three's Company - IFC 1:30-6 a.m.

The Pacific War in Color - Smithsonian, 2-6 a.m.

Ridiculousness - MTV, 3-10 a.m., 5 p.m.-10 a.m. Tuesday

Warehouse 13 - SYFY, 3-9 a.m.

Dr. Phil - OWN, 4 a.m.-1 p.m., 4-8 p.m.

Charmed - TNT, 6-10 a.m.

Gilligan's Island - IFC, 6-10 a.m.

My Lottery Dream Home - HGTV, 6 a.m.-12 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules - Bravo, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt - Magnolia, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Beat Bobby Flay - Food, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Paranormal: Caught on Camera - Travel, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Star Trek: The Next Generation - BBCA, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Band of Brothers - AMC, 9 a.m.- 1:19 p.m.

Cops Reloaded - Reelz, 9 a.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday

Craig of the Creek - Toon, 9 a.m.-6:15 p.m.

Law & Order: Criminal Intent - Sundance, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Yellowstone - Paramount, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Bones - WEtv, 10 a.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday

Death by Fame - ID, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Naked and Afraid - Animal, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 5 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday

Parks and Recreation - IFC, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wahlburgers - FYI, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Love It or List It - HGTV, 12-7 p.m.

Expedition X - Science, 1-9 p.m.

Maine Cabin Masters - Magnolia, 1-8 p.m., 9 p.m.-3 a.m. Tuesday

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives - Food, 2-10 p.m.

Love in Paradise - 2-6 p.m.

People Magazine Investigates - ID, 2-8 p.m.

The World Wars - History, 2-8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud - BET, 3-10 p.m.

Snapped - Oxygen, 3-7 p.m.

NCIS - Sundance, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday

Tiny House Nation - FYI, 4 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday

Mysteries of the Unknown - Travel, 6 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday

Two and a Half Men - IFC, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday

20/20 on OWN - OWN, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday

Friends - Nickelodeon, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Tuesday

Movies:

The Expendables movies - TNT, 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Seven Deadly Sins Story movies - Lifetime, 2 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday