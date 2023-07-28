As we dust the glitter off our faces and return our hottest pink items of clothing back in our dresser drawers following a glorious Barbie opening week, one question remains: what's next?

Thankfully, Mattel is working to bring tons of their toys to the big screen, some obvious (Thomas & Friends!), others unexpected (Magic 8 Ball...?) Below, we explore every movie based on its products that Mattel Films has in the works. Let the elaborate theatergoing costumes commence.

Polly Pocket

Lily Collins will play Polly Pocket in an upcoming film. Amy Sussman/WireImage; Mattel

The tiniest doll there ever was is getting the live-action treatment. Produced by MGM Studios and written and directed by Girls' Lena Dunham, the Polly Pocket film will star Emily in Paris' Lily Collins as the title character.

"Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She’s incredible," Robbie Brenner, who runs Mattel Films, told Variety. "Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial. It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it."

Barney

Daniel Kaluuya is producing an abstract take on 'Barney.' Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Mark Perlstein/Getty

Produced by Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya, the upcoming Barney film was described to The New Yorker as “surrealistic,” with a Spike Jonze and Charlie Kaufman vibe. Aimed at adults who watched the big purple dinosaur when they were kids, the "A24-type" movie will explore what happens when you grow up and learn "I love you, you love me, we're a happy family" was just a song, not reality.

“It would be so daring of us, and really underscore that we’re here to make art," Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon told the outlet.

Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels is racing to theaters. Mattel

Those little cars you used to zoom around your room are heading to the big screen, with a surprisingly human twist.

Produced by JJ Abrams and released by Warner Bros., not much is known about the film just yet. But Abrams did reveal in an interview with The New Yorker that audiences can expect something "emotional and grounded and gritty.”

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots

Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots are ready to rock the box office. Mattel

Everyone's favorite childhood fighting robots are being brought to life courtesy of Universal Studios and Vin Diesel, who will star in the film. The script is currently in development and Diesel is said to be "excited," per Variety.

'Masters of the Universe'

Mattel has Marvel-sized plans for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. NETFLIX

A Masters of the Universe movie, set to be directed by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee (The Lost City) and starring Kyle Allen, has been cut from Netflix's slate as of July. Mattel is now shopping around the project, which the streamer deemed too expensive.

“It’s as big as Marvel and DC,” Ynon Kreiz, CEO of Mattel, said in an interview with The New Yorker about the fantasy franchise built around muscle-bound swordsman He-Man. “It’s hundreds of pages of characters and sorcerers and vehicles and weaponry — you name it. And then you flip through the pages, and here’s a movie, and here’s a movie, and here’s a TV show ... it’s endless!"

'Wishbone'

Beloved '90s TV dog Wishbone will soon be back in the saddle. Mattel

In 2020, it was announced that Mattel and Universal Pictures would be collaborating on a live-action Wishbone film, produced by Peter Farrelly, known for writing and directing Green Book.

There has already been a TV show about the Jack Russell terrier, which ran from 1995 to 1997, and featured the pup going on very adorable adventures based on works of classic literature.

Matchbox

Matchbox is fueling up for a movie adaptation. Mattel

Mattel is digging back into its archives with Matchbox, a toy car line that's been delighting collectors since 1953. Last July, it was announced that Matchbox would be making its way to theaters.

“For nearly 70 years, Matchbox has carried enormous cultural relevance and inspired generations of kids to unleash their imaginations, combining what they see in the world every day with what they dream their own world to be,” Brenner said in a statement. “We look forward to working with our incredible partners at Skydance Media to craft a story for the big screen that evokes the same, imaginative spirit of this beloved Mattel franchise and delights fans of all ages.”

'Thomas & Friends'

Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to theaters for the first time since 2000. Mattel

The smiling train from our youth is choo-chooing his way back into the pop culture conversation. Marc Forster, who directed World War Z and Monster's Ball, will helm the upcoming project, based on the British children's television series that launched in 1984 and ran for 24 seasons. There has previously been one theatrically released Thomas & Friends movie, 2000's Thomas and the Magic Railroad.

View-Master

You'll be able to see View-Master in movie form. Mattel

Remember that bright red goggle-like apparatus that let you travel all over the world with the flick of a lever? View-Master, the popular toy from yesteryear, is getting the film treatment, with a children's adventure story being written around it.

'Christmas Balloon'

This one isn't based on any toys in Mattel's toy box, but rather tells the true story of a young girl who ties her Christmas wishlist to a balloon, which is discovered by a couple grieving the loss of their child. The film will be penned by written by Gabriela Revilla Lugo (A Million Little Things).

“Much like Dáyami’s balloon itself, the journey of this touching story and Mattel’s direct role in fulfilling her real-life wishes made it a must-do for us,” said Kevin McKeon, VP of Mattel Films, per Deadline.

American Girl

The Samantha American Girl from Mattel. Mattel

A film starring the beloved dolls who took over children's bedrooms starting in 1986 is heading our way. Not much has been revealed yet, though Brenner told Variety, “We have something great in the works.” The script was described in The New Yorker as "Booksmart meets Bill & Ted."

There have been several American Girl doll movies released over the years, including 2008's Kit Kittredge: An American Girl starring Abigail Breslin and 2004's Samantha: An American Girl Holiday, which featured AnnaSophia Robb.

Magic 8 Ball

Will the Magic 8 Ball movie make it to theaters? Mattel

The black ball that predicts the future is getting an edgy horror-comedy film adaptation from Cocaine Bear screenwriter Jimmy Warden. While Brenner told The New Yorker that they won't be making an R-rated movie, the Magic 8 Ball film “walks the line a little bit,” and will likely be PG-13.

“We’re not going to make anything that feels violent, or that is alienating to families," he added. "We want to stay within the parameters of what Mattel is.”

Major Matt Mason

Tom Hanks is set to play Major Matt Mason. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Mattel

Tom Hanks will take on the role of Major Matt Mason, a toy astronaut who walks on the moon. Introduced to the world in 1967, Major has remote control flexible arms and his very own Moon Suit. He was the inspiration for Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story.

The film will be penned by Akiva Goldsman (I Am Legend) and Michael Chabon (Star Trek: Picard). McKeon said in The New Yorker that the concept for the film is "prestige-y and asks really pointed questions about life and our place in the universe,” in the vein of Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Uno

Mattel is drawing an Uno movie from its deck. Mattel

The iconic card game is getting the film treatment with a script written by Marcy Kelly, Mattel's "de facto" in-house screenwriter. “[Mattel] has been open to so many kinds of unexpected ideas,” Kelly told The New Yorker, noting that she did have to make the film a little more kid-friendly.

“The first draft that I sent in was ‘f---’-heavy,” she recalled. "...And then the next draft had one. I got my one, well-placed, PG-13 ‘f---.’ ”