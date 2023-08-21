Kevin Sorbo, known for his role as the title character in the late '90s television series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, says that his religious beliefs forced him out of Hollywood.

Speaking to Fox News Digital alongside his wife Sam Sorbo in an interview published Monday, Kevin said his agent and manager parted ways with him after he was "blacklisted."

"It was sad to me, you know, my manager and agent for so many years said that we can't get you jobs anymore, work with you because of you being a Christian, being a conservative," said Kevin, who stars in the upcoming film Miracle in East Texas.

Sorbo, who has been outspoken about his conservative religious and political beliefs for years, added, "And I almost had to laugh at that because it's an industry that screams for tolerance, and yet it's a one-way street. It screams for freedom of speech. But Hollywood's a one-way street as well. And that's just too bad, you know. But I love the industry. I love the movies and TV."

Looking back at his experience, Kevin described it as "really weird," adding, "I mean, here's the thing. We have such a huge divide in our country right now, and it's perpetuated by the mainstream media, perpetuated by movies, TV. I don't harbor that kind of anger and hatred towards people. I have a different point of view."

Sam said that Kevin's Facebook and LinkedIn accounts have been removed.

"Even LinkedIn took me down," said the actor. "They don't like the truth. I say on [X, formerly Twitter], I said, 'I need more conspiracy theories because all of mine came true.' But did Facebook apologize for taking me down even though I was right? No, because they don't like the truth. The truth is too difficult for some people to take." (In 2021, Facebook said of the decision to suspend his account: "We removed Kevin Sorbo’s page for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.")

Sorbo has been claiming that he is a victim of religious persecution in Hollywood since at least 2014. Now known mostly for his controversial tweets, the actor has come under fire in the past for his comments. In 2014, he made headlines for defending Mel Gibson’s depiction of Jews in Passion of the Christ by saying, “News bulletin: you did kill Jesus!" He’s also called for more diversity in the NBA and defended former President Donald Trump against allegations of sexism by tweeting, “If women are upset at Trump’s naughty words, who in the hell bought 80 million copies of 50 Shades of Gray?” In terms of his assertions that being Christian in entertainment has negative repercussions, there are many examples of stars who share similar religious affiliations and have thriving careers like Chris Pratt, Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington and many more.

Kevin and his wife, who met on the set of Hercules where Sam was a recurring character, have since launched their own production company, Sorbo Studios. Their projects, like Miracle in East Texas, focus on family-friendly and faith-filled content.

The pair tied the knot in 1998 and share three children: Shane and Octavia, both 19, and Braeden, 21.