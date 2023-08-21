Kevin Sorbo, known for his role as the title character in the late '90s television series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, says that his religious beliefs forced him out of Hollywood.
Speaking to Fox News Digital alongside his wife Sam Sorbo in an interview published Monday, Kevin said his agent and manager parted ways with him after he was "blacklisted."
"It was sad to me, you know, my manager and agent for so many years said that we can't get you jobs anymore, work with you because of you being a Christian, being a conservative," said Kevin, who stars in the upcoming film Miracle in East Texas.
Sorbo, who has been outspoken about his conservative religious and political beliefs for years, added, "And I almost had to laugh at that because it's an industry that screams for tolerance, and yet it's a one-way street. It screams for freedom of speech. But Hollywood's a one-way street as well. And that's just too bad, you know. But I love the industry. I love the movies and TV."
Looking back at his experience, Kevin described it as "really weird," adding, "I mean, here's the thing. We have such a huge divide in our country right now, and it's perpetuated by the mainstream media, perpetuated by movies, TV. I don't harbor that kind of anger and hatred towards people. I have a different point of view."
Sam said that Kevin's Facebook and LinkedIn accounts have been removed.
"Even LinkedIn took me down," said the actor. "They don't like the truth. I say on [X, formerly Twitter], I said, 'I need more conspiracy theories because all of mine came true.' But did Facebook apologize for taking me down even though I was right? No, because they don't like the truth. The truth is too difficult for some people to take." (In 2021, Facebook said of the decision to suspend his account: "We removed Kevin Sorbo’s page for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.")
- SXSW Co-Owner Jay Penske Expands Entertainment Empire with Golden Globes Acquisition
- What’s Next for Kevin Spacey: Will He Work in Hollywood Again?
- Howdy Hollywood: New Studios Set the Stage to Boost Texas’s Entertainment Industry
- All the Movies Affected By the Actors’ Strike
- Kevin Spacey Trial: Prosecutor Warns Jurors to ‘Stay Grounded, Says Famous Actor is a ‘Man Who Sexually Assaults Other Men’
- Tom Holland Says the Best ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Is One He Isn’t In
Sorbo has been claiming that he is a victim of religious persecution in Hollywood since at least 2014. Now known mostly for his controversial tweets, the actor has come under fire in the past for his comments. In 2014, he made headlines for defending Mel Gibson’s depiction of Jews in Passion of the Christ by saying, “News bulletin: you did kill Jesus!" He’s also called for more diversity in the NBA and defended former President Donald Trump against allegations of sexism by tweeting, “If women are upset at Trump’s naughty words, who in the hell bought 80 million copies of 50 Shades of Gray?” In terms of his assertions that being Christian in entertainment has negative repercussions, there are many examples of stars who share similar religious affiliations and have thriving careers like Chris Pratt, Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington and many more.
Kevin and his wife, who met on the set of Hercules where Sam was a recurring character, have since launched their own production company, Sorbo Studios. Their projects, like Miracle in East Texas, focus on family-friendly and faith-filled content.
The pair tied the knot in 1998 and share three children: Shane and Octavia, both 19, and Braeden, 21.
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Once Posted a Song About ‘Giving Your Wife’s Grandma an STD’Entertainment
- Dusty Harris Promises to Win ‘The Challenge: USA’ Next Time: ‘I Will Run Circles Around Them’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Adele Helps Fan Choose Baby Name and Says She Really Wants ‘To Be a Mum Again Soon’Entertainment
- Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Respond to Rumors About Their MarriageEntertainment
- Why Dolly Parton Gave Kate Middleton a Raincheck After Royal Invitation to TeaEntertainment
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Calls Him ‘Punitive, Manipulative’ For Suggesting She Should Get Less Child SupportEntertainment
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Return With a Heavy Metal Holiday Tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’Entertainment
- Details of Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring: ‘Classic and Timeless’Entertainment
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment