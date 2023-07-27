Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia Lives to Fight Another Day on ‘The Witcher’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia Lives to Fight Another Day on ‘The Witcher’

There's no sign of Liam Hemsworth yet

Published
Megan Vick
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Henry Cavill stars as Geralt in ‘The Witcher’ Season 3Susie Allnutt/Netflix

Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 3, Vol 2.

Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia is still alive and well at the end of The Witcher Season 3, Part 2. Cavill and Netflix confirmed last fall that Season 3 would be the last entire season with Cavill playing the eponymous monster hunter, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the part in Season 4.

While Netflix confirmed the casting, details about how Hemsworth will be introduced as the new witcher have not been released. Fans may have waited with bated breath when Cavill's Geralt was grievously injured in the penultimate episode of Season 3 Vol. 2 by Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu). The duplicitous mage betrayed Tissaia (MyAnna Buring), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Geralt by conspiring to hand Ciri (Freya Allan) over to Nilfgaard. When Geralt confronted Vilgefortz on the beach, he found the mage more than an even match and almost died in the battle.

The remaining mages took Geralt to be healed. His injuries were so severe that Yennefer had to step in during the finale to finish the job, but none of the healing measures caused any changes to Geralt's appearance (say, to make him look less like Cavill and more like Hemsworth).

Read More

The season ended with Geralt and bard Jaskier (Joey Batey) heading to Nilfgaard to rescue Ciri. They'll discover that the green-eyed ash-blonde princess standing with Emhyr (Bart Edwards) is one of Vilgefortz's magic-made Ciri doubles when they eventually arrive in Season 4.

The lack of a Cavill-to-Hemsworth transition in the season raises many questions about Geralt's future on the show. Hemsworth's casting announcement vaguely says that Cavill will hand over the sword to The Hunger Games actor "after Season 3." Will Cavill's Geralt have a chance to reunite with the real Ciri, now traveling with the RATS and calling herself Falka, before Hemsworth takes over the part? Will the change from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth be explained in the show's storyline, or will Hemsworth just step into the role?

Hemsworth has already been to the studio and begun costume fittings, but it is unclear when production will begin on Season 4. The series was supposed to start filming in fall 2023, but that was before the writers' and actors' strikes shut down Hollywood. If filming is on hold, The Witcher fans have at least a year, if not closer to two years, to wait for answers. In the meantime, Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, remains alive and well.

The Witcher Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.