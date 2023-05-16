Helen Mirren’s Blue Hair Transformation Turns Heads at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Bow down to Dame Helen Mirren for creating another red carpet moment.

The actress helped kick off the 2023 Cannes Film Festival Tuesday by stepping out in style.

While attending the grand opening and premiere of Jeanne du Barry at Palais des Festivals, Mirren opted for a blue gown by Del Core. The dress featured plenty of wow moments, including an off-the-shoulder design, a plunging neckline and a floor-length train.

But perhaps it's the hair that deserves all the attention of photographers and movie fans alike.

Mirren sported an elegant updo, which was colored in a multiple shades of ocean blue and purple. She completed her look with matching nail polish and a fan that proudly stated, "#WorthIt."

The actress, who has a partnership with L'Oréal Paris, has never been afraid to change up her red carpet looks. In fact, a reality show reminded Mirren that it's possible to switch up your hair for short periods.

"I was watching an episode of America's Next Top Model and there was this little English girl on it," she recalled to People in 2019. "She had bright pink hair and she looked so great. Normally, she had sort of whitey-blonde like me."

After observing contestant Sophie Sumner change her hair color, Mirren felt confident she could try something similar.

"I realized it was something you could come and go with really easily," she recalled. "You've got these great dyes now. You can wash them in, wash them out. So the great thing about this color is it's a great base for going pink or green or blue."

Today, Mirren says she cares less about beauty rules. Instead, she's open to trying whatever makes her feel good.

"I don't think there should be any rules and luckily there are less and less," she told British Vogue in an interview published Tuesday. "Accepting who you are, finding confidence in it and not resisting it is the best beauty advice. The minute you have confidence and you're not trying to be something that you're not, everything about you relaxes."